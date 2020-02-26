HYDE — After a one-year hiatus from taking the team trophy at the District 9 Class AA Individual Championships, the Brookville Raiders returned to the top of the ladder Saturday afternoon at Clearfield Area High School.
Going 5-0 in the finals and crowning five champions while also running the table in the consolation finals and going 5-for-5 in third-place bouts, the Raiders qualified 10 wrestlers for this weekend’s PIAA Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon.
The Raiders had senior heavyweight and reigning state champion Colby Whitehill win his third district title while sophomore Owen Reinsel won his second title, this time at 113 pounds. Winning their first crowns were junior Cayden Walter at 106, freshman Brayden Kunselman at 120 and junior Nathan Taylor at 220.
See accompanying stories on the district champions.
Going into what figured to be a tight race for the team title, the Raiders ran away from the field with 221.5 points, over 50 ahead of runner-up Brockway (170). Johnsonburg (167.5), Port Allegany (164.5) and Kane (154) weren’t far behind the Rovers.
The Raiders finished third last year behind the Rovers and Kane after winning the previous five point titles at the individual tournament.
“We try to finish every weekend every tournament with a win, whether it’s third, fifth, or seventh and it was nice to see the 11 out of 13 guys do that this weekend. We knew it was going to be a battle coming in and thought it was going be a lot tighter,” said Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer, who won his ninth Lenny Ferraro Memorial Coach of the Year Award in the past 12 years.
“Credit to our guys or guys showed up,” he continued. “Our guys showed up and put it together for two days and I’m just really proud. There’s not much I can say, but I will say this and I said it last year when we lost this. We want to win everything we enter. But for our group this year, our big goal is to get to Hershey and that’s every year. That’s the big goal. You want to win this tournament and it’s nice to win this tournament, but at the end of the day, getting those kids to Hershey is what’s important. This was a nice a nice way to cap off the season heading into the regional tournament.”
Five Raiders reached the consolation finals and with a regional berth in hand and all won their matches — Josh Popson at 126 pounds, Wyatt Kulik at 152, Wyatt Griffin at 160, Elliot Park at 182 and Cole LaBenne at 195.
And in the new medal round bouts added — 5th-place bouts to have a wrestler ready to fill in a fourth spot if injuries occur to a top-four regional finish — the Raiders were 1-for-1 as senior Parker Fleming pinned Ridgway’s Tyler Merritt at 132 pounds.
Popson, seeded No. 2, pinned No. 7 seed Adam Stine of Brockway before losing a rematch to Redbank Valley’s Trenten Rupp, who pinned him at the end of the second period. He rebounded in the consolations with a 10-6 decision over Curwensville’s Nik Fegert and 4-0 blanking of Kane’s Harley Morris.
“He didn’t have a really good match in the semis, but he bounced back, put together a couple of good wins and in that third-place bout, that’s the returning D9 runner-up, so that may be one of the biggest wins of his career,” Klepfer said. “He just keeps fighting the whole time and finally settled into a weight class that’s a little better for him and I felt good once he got into a situation like that. I realize he’s the No. 2 seed, but to finish third I’m really happy for him.”
Kulik, seeded No. 5, opened with two pins, including one over No. 4 seed Thomas Wilson of Coudersport in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals against top-seeded Jake Wickett of Johnsonburg, he dropped a 13-4 major decision. In the consolations, he won two straight, a 5-1 decision over Brockway’s Linkin Nichols and 4-0 win over No. 2 seed Colton Gietler of Oswayo Valley in the third-place bout.
“He’s been on a really nice run since team states and I think he’s doing some of his best wrestling,” Klepfer said. “He just had a weird matchup for him in the semis and he hasn’t felt left leg leads too much and (Wickett) kept getting him with the same shot. But we stressed all week long about having a short memory, bouncing back and the goal is to advance.
“Credit to him, he’s one of the hardest working kids I’ve coached. He’s all business in the room and it showed. Kids like that usually get rewarded and I’m happy he got at least one more week out of it and we’ll see what happens.”
Griffin, the No. 6, pinned No. 3 seed Taro Tanaka of Port Allegany in the quarterfinals before dropping a 7-3 decision to No. 2 seed and eventual champion Cole Casilio of Johnsonburg in the semifinals. He also rallied with two straight wins with a pin Cameron County’s Wendell O’Brian and Clarion’s No. 4 seed Cutter Boggess to claim third.
“(Griffin) works extremely hard, he’s a fun kid to coach and we knew coming in we’d like that matchup in the quarterfinals and he wrestled the eventual champion really tough,” Klepfer said. “I’m really happy for Wyatt.”
Park had an eventful weekend at 182. Friday night in the quarterfinals, the No. 4-seeded junior won a grudge match with No. 5 seed Hudson Martz of Redbank Valley. Park built a 10-0 lead with two five-point moves and then in a bizarre finish, was dumped by Martz in the third period and nearly pinned with a five-point move.
On a restart, Martz took Park down with Park’s back to him and Park took injury time not long before Martz was disqualified for punching Park on the mat.
“It’s unfortunate,” Klepfer said. “Kids lose their cool and we’ve seen (Martz) over the years and he’s been, for the most part, a pretty good kid and let his emotions get the best of him in a heated situation. It’s unfortunate, because he poses threats for people and is a dangerous wrestler. He will put you on your back and told Elliot there’s no safe lead. You’re up 10-0 but he needed to keep scoring points.
“That was real gritty for Elliot to come back from that and advance out of the toughest and maybe deepest weight.”
Saturday, Park and top-seeded Ethan Finch of Sheffield was tied at 2-2 before Finch pinned him. Park then rebounded with two consolation wins, including a 2-1 win over Curwensville’s Duane Brady to clinch a regional berth and 2-1 ultimate tiebreaker rideout win over Johnsonburg’s Tyler Watts in the third-place bout. Watts was seeking his 100th career win.
“I thought he wrestled Finch really nice and I thought he was controlling the match for five and a half minutes, but made that big mistake and you can’t give up four-point moves like that, but he came off the mat and told me not to worry and he was coming back to take third,” Klepfer said. “After sitting home last year, to come back to get third, that was a big, big win for him (against Watts).”
LaBenne, seeded third, pinned Curwensville’s Nick Holbert before losing a 4-2 decision to No. 2 seed Aiden Gardner of Redbank Valley in the semifinals. Then two straight wins netted him a third-place finish as he pinned Kane’s Dakota Neal and edged No. 4 seed Derek Kallenborn of Port Allegany, 3-1.
“He’s been there all year long, put in the work and he finally got a spot toward the end of the year and he put some nice matches together today,” Klepfer said. “He’s one of those kids who are hard to score on and that poses threats for people moving forward. I’m really happy for Cole. He’s a senior and I didn’t want to see his season end here and he got himself a third-place finish and hopefully he can go to regionals and reel off a couple wins and maybe get to states.”
Fleming lost 5-2 to No. 2 seed and eventual runner-up Isaiah Caden of Port Allegany in the quarterfinals, then won two straight consolation bouts before losing a 2-0 overtime decision to Redbank Valley’s Dalton Bish with a regional berth on the line.
At 170, Hayden Kramer went 1-2 with a first-round pin while freshman Coyha Brown won his opener at 145 before finishing 1-2.