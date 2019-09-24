It’s the sixth weekend of the football season in District 9 and Brookville Raiders and Clarion Bobcats look to solidify their position in the Class 2A playoff standings.
Both teams go on the road this week, the Raiders at Moniteau and Clarion at unbeaten Kane.
For the 4-1 Raiders, they’re sitting in the No. 4 spot with 450 power points. With six teams likely headed to the postseason with winning records, that would mean a No. 4 vs. No. 5 seed quarterfinal matchup with 4-1 Keystone at the moment.
Clarion and Kane are the lone unbeatens, not only in the Large School Division, but also Class 2A as well. Both teams would likely get first-round byes into the semifinals if the playoffs started this weekend.
Ridgway (4-1, 470) and Karns City (3-2, 320) are in the No. 3 and 6 spots at the moment.
Here is a closer look at this week’s matchups:
Brookville (4-1) at
Moniteau (1-4)
It’s off to West Sunbury for the Raiders, who were at nearby Karns City in last week’s 42-41 double-OT thrilling win. Moniteau is coming off its first win in a 28-0 shutout at Bradford, which the Raiders routed 50-0 in the season-opener.
In last week’s win, the Warriors got a strong game from running back J.D. Dessicino, who ran for 155 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown. It’s a run-heavy offense that also features Mason Mershimer, who ran for two TDs, and Nick Martino.
The Raiders regrouped offensively against the Gremlins, going back to Robert Keth at quarterback with Jack Krug out with an ankle injury — his status is unknown for Friday — and Keth delivered with a 345-yard passing game with five TDs against Karns City.
Ian Thrush came up big, catching 12 passes for 294 yards and five TDs, and making a game-saving tackle at the end. He was named D9Sports.Com Player of the Week for that performances.
For the season, Thrush is up to 34 catches for 551 yards and six TDs. Keth is still the second-leading pass-catcher with 21 for 260 yards and three TDs. Kyle MacBeth (15-150, 1 TD) is another key receiving target.
Defensively, Elliot Park (6.8), Keth (6.6) and Nathan Taylor (6.0) are the leading tacklers per game.
The Raiders and Warriors meet for the 38th time with the Raiders leading the series, 24-13. They’ve beaten the Warriors twice in a row, both at home. Moniteau beat the Raiders at home, 37-14, back in 2016.
Clarion (5-0) at Kane (5-0)
The Bobcats head north to face a Wolves team that’s back in the mix after missing the playoffs last year with a 2-8 record.
This year, the Wolves are steaming into Friday with two straight shutouts in wins over Brockway (41-0) and Punxsutawney (35-0) after starting with wins over Moniteau (46-19), Ridgway (25-21) and Bradford (47-6).
The Wolves are somewhat balanced, averaging 196 yards rushing and 129 yards passing per game. Quarterback Zuke Smith (34-for-75, 646 yards, 9 TDs, 4 Ints.) runs the passing game with senior running backs Jake Alcorn (45-343, 4 TDs) and Teddy Race (45-323, 4 TDs) anchoring the backfield.
Alcorn (7-197, 3 TDs), Kevin Scharba (7-160, 3 TDs) and Bobby Rumcick (6-103, 1 TD) are Smith’s top receiving targets.
Defensively, Race (13.8) and Harley Morris (7.0) are the leading tacklers per game. Race has 6 1/2 sacks while Alcorn has three interceptions.
Alcorn is a dangerous special-teamer with four touchdowns on returns — two on punts and one each on interception and kick returns.
For the Bobcats, Austin Newcomb closes in on another 1,000-yard rushing season. He’s at 781 yards on 71 carries with 13 TDs, although he has 16 overall.
Quarterback Cal German has completed 33 of 57 passes for 937 yards with 13 TDs and three interceptions. Ethan Burford, his top target, has 16 catches for 558 yards and nine touchdowns.