HERSHEY — Battling through an injury-filled season, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team brought home a hard-fought 2-2 record from last week’s PIAA Class AA Dual Meet Wrestling Championships at Giant Center.
Saturday morning in the third-round consolations, the Raiders, ranked No. 6 in the latest papowerwrestling.com statewide poll, fell to No. 4 Notre Dame-Green Pond, 41-28, and was eliminated from the tournament.
The Raiders take a 23-4 dual record into Thursday’s season-finale on Senior Night against Warren.
“We’re 23-4 and lost to the first, second, third and fifth place teams in the state and we beat six and the New York Small School state champs (Falconer-Cassadaga Valley), so I think we’ve had a pretty fair dual meet season and I’m just proud of the way they fought through a lot of obstacles and adversity thrown at them and I thought they put together a really nice finish,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said.
The Raiders were No. 6 in the latest papowerwrestling.com dual rankings. They wound up losing to runner-up Southern Columbia in last Friday’s quarterfinals, then were eliminated by No. 4-ranked Notre Dame-Green Pond in the consolation quarterfinals.
Notre Dame lost to District 11 rival Saucon Valley in the consolation semifinals and Chestnut Ridge beat Saucon, 36-31, for third place.
Reynolds beat Southern Columbia in the finals, 34-27. The Raiders lost to Chestnut Ridge and Reynolds at the Ultimate Duals in January. Chestnut Ridge beat Burrell, a team the Raiders beat at the Duals, in the consolation semis.
Against Notre Dame, the Raiders won five bouts, including three of the first four to start things out. At 182 pounds, Elliot Park pinned Mason Ludlow in 1:36 and after No. 22-raked Jason Sine edged the Raiders’ Cole LaBenne 10-7 at 197, the Riders got back-to-back pins from their own state-ranked wrestlers Nathan Taylor and Colby Whitehill at 220 and heavyweight.
Taylor decked Eshan Swartz in 1:48 at 220 while Whitehill pinned Lex Rivera in just eight seconds to give the Raiders an 18-3 lead.
From there, however, Note Dame won the next seven bouts and led 35-18 before the Raiders took two of the final three bouts to set the final score.
In a battle of ranked wrestlers at 106, No. 10 Evan Maag edged the Raiders’ No. 6 Cayden Walter 8-6. The Raiders’ No. 5 Owen Reinsel dropped a 8-0 major decision to Notre Dame’s No. 2 Brett Unger, who was a state champion in New Jersey last year.
At 152, Wyatt Kulik ended Notre Dame’s run with a 42-second pin of Jacob Wehr and in the final bout, Wyatt Griffin majored Jared Blobe, 15-3, to set the final score.
After opening with a 42-33 win over Tunkhannock on Thursday, the Raiders lost their quarterfinal match on Friday to Southern Columbia, 47-18. Southern topped Chestnut Ridge 39-26 in Friday’s semifinals to earn a rematch with Reynolds in the finals later Saturday. Clinching a match for Saturday, the Raiders edged Montoursville, 32-31.
“I thought the effort was certainly there all weekend long,” Klepfer said. “It’s never easy once you get there and it was one of those things where we just a couple wins shy against Notre Dame to advance one more round, but I thought we wrestled really, really hard all weekend long and that’s what I was looking for out of going down there.”
Only defending heavyweight champion and top-ranked Colby Whitehill went unscathed with a 4-0 record last week. He’s now 29-0 with 18 pins.
State-ranked Taylor and Reinsel went 2-2 with losses to other state-ranked standouts. Walter, Kunselman and Kulik were 3-1. Also going 2-2 were Griffin and LaBenne. Park was 1-3 with losses to the No. 1 and 2 wrestlers in the state.
Call it a quality-loss weekend for the Raiders as a team and individuals.
“We had the type of team where we had get out there and go after those matchups and you had to win,” Klepfer said. “We had to get after those big time matchups with our best kids and in them and try to steal them and they were just a little bit better than most of them this weekend, but we did win some nice matches.
“We talk about closing the gap on people and improving on your on your previous performance. Even the matches we lost, it goes back to what I was saying I felt like the effort was just really there all weekend long from everybody.
“We just, we had a bunch of guys fighting for each other and I thought it was a really nice finish to our (dual) season. Everyone wanted a little bit more but we put together a season I thought was pretty good for our team.”
Here’s a closer look at the other state matches:
FRIDAY, Feb. 7
Raiders 32,
Montoursville 31
The Raiders clinched the win in the final bout of the match when Wyatt Griffin lost an 8-1 decision to Montoursville’s No. 17 Isaac Cory at 160 pounds. The Raiders were up four points after Wyatt Kulik’s pin at 152, but Cory would’ve needed to tech fall or pin Griffin since the Raiders had the tiebreaker — second criteria — in hand with the most five-point wins (one) after both teams each had three six-point wins.
Montoursville, the District 4 third seed, won three of the first four bouts to lead 12-6. All three wins came from state-ranked wrestlers. Cael Crebs pinned the Raiders’ Hayden Kramer at 170 while No. 2 Dylan Bennett edged the Raiders’ No. 24 Elliot Park, 4-2, at 182.
The Raiders’ got on the board at 195 with Cole LaBenne’s pin of Caleb Moyer at 195 before Montoursville won another matchup of state-ranked wrestlers at 220. No. 6 Cameron Wood used a third-period reversal to edge the Raiders’ No. 4 Nathan Taylor, 4-3.
Then it was the Raiders’ turn as they won four of the next five bouts to grab a 23-16 lead. No. 1 Colby Whitehill won by forfeit at heavyweight and after Montoursville’s No. 1 Brandon Wentzel majored Logan Oakes 16-4 at 106, the Raiders got three straight wins from lightweights Cayden Walter, Brayden Kunselman and Owen Reinsel.
Walter, No. 6 at 106, bumped up to 113 and beat Cole Johnson, 6-2. Kunselman got the big technical fall win, 20-5, over Lucas Sherwood at 120, and Reinsel, No. 5 at 113, bumped up to 126 and beat Broc Lutz, 2-0, at 126. Reinsel, in a rare lightweight matchup giving up around 10 pounds to the No. 22-ranked Lutz, scored the only points of the bout with a second-period reversal.
The teams traded wins from there. Montoursville’s James Batkowski pinned Josh Popson at 132 and Emery Balint decked Coyha Brown at 145. The Raiders got a big win from Parker Fleming with his 3-0 win over Alexander Oberheim at 138. Then Kulik’s huge bonus-point pin gave the Raiders enough of a gap to hold off Montoursville going into the Cory-Griffin matchup.
LaBenne and Kulik getting pins, and Fleming notching his first win on the floor at Giant Center were huge keys.
“Wyatt continued to come through in the postseason,” Klepfer said. “Those two were dead-even, he hit a reversal into a cradle and that was big at the time because if he doesn’t get the pin and just wins, we may not win the match.
“Then Wyatt (Griffin) went out and probably wrestled conservative, going in with the mindset that he couldn’t get pinned.”
So. Columbia 47,
Brookville 18
The returning state-runner-up Tigers came into the weekend with 10 ranked wrestlers, including seven in the top eight at their respective weight and all but one of them won.
The only one? No. 4 Lear Quinton, a Brown University recruit who ran into the Raiders’ top-ranked and Pitt-bound Whitehill, who pinned Quinton in the second period. Last year, Whitehill pinned Quinton at the PIAA Duals then beat him 8-4 in the state semifinals on his way to a state title.
The other wins from the Raiders came from Logan Oakes at 106, Cayden Walter at 113 and Brayden Kunselman at 120.
Oakes won a wild one in a 10-7 rideout win over Toren Cooper. After a 5-5 tie at the end of regulation, the two battled through a scoreless takedown period. Then in the first 30-second rideout period, Cooper scored two nearfall points before Oakes reversed Cooper to tie it up with five seconds left. In the second 30-second period, Oakes scored three nearfall points with four seconds remaining to get the win.
Walter’s second-period escape was the difference in his 4-3 decision over Brady Feese at 113 and Kunselman needed just 44 seconds to pin Edward Zuber at 120 to get the Raiders within 22-18 with five bouts remaining, but the Tigers won all five.
Among them was No. 7 Kole Biscoe’s 2-0 win over the Raiders’ Reinsel at 126. Earlier, No. 3 Tyler Waltman beat Park, 4-2, at 182 while top-ranked and returning state champion Gaige Garcia moved up from 195 and decisioned the Raiders’ Taylor, 7-2.
Garcia, a standout running back on the state football champion Tigers, is a Michigan recruit who will apparently try to play both sports there next year.
“Nathan got to wrestle a returning state champion, a Michigan recruit, and he put together a great match,” Klepfer said. “The kid pinned him in 55 seconds last year, so I thought that was a big jump and that’s what we’re always talking about, closing the gap on guys you’ve wrestled before.”
THURSDAY, Feb. 6
Raiders 42,
Tunkhannock 33
The Raiders won eight of the first 10 bouts to build up a 42-9 lead before forfeiting the final four weight classes to keep their lineup fresh in first-round action.
The Raiders notched five pins, one forfeit and two decisions. The match started at 152 pounds and Wyatt Kulik and Wyatt Griffin started the Raiders on a roll with two first-period pins.
Kulik pinned Alexzandre Piere in 1:22 and Griffin decked Sean Meder in 1:47 for the Raiders’ quick 12-0 lead.
Tunkhannock got on the board at 170 when Luke Carpenter broke a 3-3 tie with a takedown in the final minute to beat the Raiders’ Hayden Kramer, 5-3.
Then at 182, state-ranked Elliot Park defaulted to Jeffrey Meader after getting called for a slam to the mat with Meader unable to continue. Those were the last six points that Tunkhannock scored until the forfeits at the end.
Cole LaBenne won a wild 13-11 decision at 195 over Frankie Scranta. He trailed 9-4 after the first period, but turned a reversal into a five-point move in the second period. Down 10-9 going into the third, LaBenne gave up an opening escape, but took Scranta down into a four-point move with under 30 seconds left for the come-from-behind win.
The Raiders reeled off two pins from Nathan Taylor and Colby Whitehill at 220 and heavyweight.
The bout of the match came at 106 where Cayden Walter, still ranked at 113 at No. 13, faced up with Tunkhannock’s No. 16 Owen Woods and broke a 4-4 tie with less than a minute to go in regulation with a takedown and hung on from there for a 6-5 win.
The last contested bout was No. 10 (at 120) Owen Reinsel’s pin of Jeb Stephens at 113. Brayden Kunselman received a forfeit win at 120 and with a 33-point lead and four bouts left, the Raiders forfeited the rest of the way.
The win marked the sixth time in their last seven trips to the state duals that the Raiders won their opener. The only time they failed during that stretch was in 2017 when they lost to eventual state runner-up Northern Lebanon and worked their way back to a fourth-place finish.