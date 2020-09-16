BROOKVILLE — It hadn’t been all that long ago since the Brookville Raiders and DuBois Beavers met on the same field last fall.
From last year’s regular-season finale to this year’s delayed opener, it’s probably felt longer as the Raiders won the rematch this time against their fellow District 9 League member in a 42-28 win last Friday night.
The Beavers — they haven’t won a game on the field since beating the Raiders 16-7 late in the 2018 season, but received a forfeit win over Erie High last year due to it using an ineligible player — were sitting at midfield late in the second half after forcing the Raiders in a three-and-out.
Trailing 22-14 at the time, the Beavers had an opportunity to get back in the game, but a poor punt snap sailed deep into Raiders territory. Two plays later, quarterback Jack Krug hit Brayden Kunselman on a quick receiver screen for a 15-yard touchdown with 13.8 seconds left in the half.
The safer 28-14 halftime lead for the Raiders set the tone for the rest of the game as the teams each traded two touchdowns.
“I was pleased with the effort,” said Raiders coach Scott Park, who won his fourth straight season opener in his sixth season. “There’s obviously things we have to work on and get better with, but overall I was pleased. We knew DuBois was going to be improved from last year and they’re young and they battled really good.”
Krug wound up passing for 383 yards, completing 27 of 41 attempts with four touchdowns, two to sophomore Brayden Kunselman and one each to senior Robert Keth and Braiden Davis. Keth also added two TD runs as the Raiders ran 70 offensive plays from scrimmage and outgained the Beavers, 418-176.
Krug hit five different receivers with Kunselman catching eight passes for 87 yards. Kyle MacBeth hauled in seven passes for 98 yards, Keth had five grabs for 92 yards and Ryan Daisley caught six passes for 84 yards. Davis’ lone catch was his 22-yard screen pass for a touchdown.
“I was pleased,” Park said. “Jack threw for 383 yards and I was amazed how close the receivers were with catches and yards. They all contributed.”
Krug’s total moved him up D9’s all-time passing yardage and TD honor roll. Now at 6,376 yards, he’s the seventh D9 passer to go over 6,000, passing former Clearfield great Chad Kroell’s 6,088 yards. Krug also passed Kroell and another Bison standout Isaac Rumery on the TD list with his 81 scoring strikes ranking fourth all-time and six behind third-place Gabe French of DuBois.
Defensively, the Raiders were able to limit the Beavers, especially with the running game and its minus-7 yards due largely to the 31-yard loss on the bad snap and five sacks, two each from Elliot Park and Braiden Davis and another by Nathan Taylor.
“They’re pretty much running the same offense as we are pretty much, but that can be a challenge in itself when you’re doing that, but they were much improved from last year and the staff is doing a good job,” Park said.
Sophomore Cam-Ron Hays, who started against the Raiders at the end of last year, completed 18 of 27 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown. Zach Henery rushed for 52 yards on 14 carries.
It was the debut of Beavers coach T.J. Wingard, whose team watched the Raiders take the season-opening drive to start what looked to be an ever higher-scoring game ahead. Seven plays went 76 yards for the Raiders, who scored on Keth’s 1-yard run less than two minutes into the game.
But the Beavers returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown as Derraick Burkett raced 85 yards. The point-after kick gave the Beavers their only lead at 7-6.
Undaunted, the Raiders went right back to work and scored on their next touch, driving 68 yards on a whopping 14 plays — mostly short, sharp passes from Krug to his stable of receivers — with Keth’s screen pass to Davis on the edge going the 22 yards for the TD. Krug added the two-point run at the 4:59 mark of the first quarter.
The Raiders made it three scoring possessions in a row after forcing a Beavers punt with another lengthy drive of 91 yards on 13 plays with Keth trotting into the end zone for an 11-yard TD run at the 9:49 mark of the second quarter. Keth led the Raiders rushing game with 44 yards on 10 carries.
The Beavers had run just six offensive plays to the Raiders’ 34 before punting a second time. They recovered a Raiders fumble at their own 40 and turned it into points on Austin Henery’s 2-yard run with just 2:28 left in the first half.
But after holding the Raiders on a 3-and-out possession, the Beavers got the ball again near midfield. However, the bad punt snap set up the Raiders, who pounced on the miscue with Krug hitting Kunselman just before halftime.
“We scored right off the bat and I thought that was huge, but they answered with a return and to be honest it was a tight game,” Park said. “But we called a timeout, they snapped the ball over the punter’s head and we had the ball inside the 30 and were able to score.”
The Beavers took the second-half kickoff and reached the Raiders’ 6 before a 14-yard sack with Hays getting chased out of bounds stalled the threat. The Raiders answered with an 80-yard drive with Krug hitting Keth on their 12-yard hookup to put the Raiders up 36-14 with three minutes left in the third quarter.
The Beavers followed that score with Hays’ 3-yard run just seven seconds into the fourth quarter before the Raiders’ final TD on Krug’s 19-yarder to Kunselman with 5:56 left. Hays hit Zach Shilala with a 16-yard TD pass with 3:38 left to complete the game’s scoring.
Courier-Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.