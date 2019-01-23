JOHNSONBURG — Playing for the third time in four days and extending its winning streak to seven games, the Brookville Raiders basketball team notched a 43-34 non-league road win at Johnsonburg last Thursday night.
The Raiders (10-4) led 21-15 at halftime before the Rams (8-3) outscored them 15-8 in the third quarter to take a 30-29 lead into the fourth. But Brookville owned a 14-4 advantage the rest of the way.
Bryce Baughman’s corner 3-pointer put the Raiders up for good at 34-32 just a minute into the fourth quarter and the Raiders held the Rams scoreless for the next six minutes.
Jace Miner was the lone Raider to reach double figures, finishing with 10 points. Miner added five rebounds, three steals and two assists. Logan Byerly and Jack Krug each scored nine points. Byerly collected a team-high 13 rebounds
Johnsonburg got 13 points from Austin Green.
The Raiders limited the Rams to 31 percent shooting (13-for-42), offsetting a Rams 15-9 advantage in turnovers that led to a 13-2 edge in points off those turnovers.
The Raiders were scheduled to host Punxsutawney Wednesday night before heading to St. Marys on Friday.
Next week, the Raiders play two non-conference games on the road, at Oil City Tuesday and Coudersport Friday.
In the latest Pennsylvania state basketball rankings published by the Sunbury Daily Item, the Raiders got some recognition. They’re a “Others to Watch” team in Class 3A.
In last week’s game:
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 16
Brookville 71,
Sheffield 39
At home against the Wolverines, the Raiders tore up the nets by shooting 60 percent from the field in a non-conference rout.
The Raiders led 43-15 by halftime and by as many as 37 points in the second half. They were 29-for-48 from the field overall while draining 10 of 17 3-point shots.
Four Raiders found double figures in scoring, led by David Cable’s 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field, including 4-of-5 from the 3-point line.
Robert Keth sank all four of his 3-point shots and finished with 12 points. Jace Miner had 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting with five assists and four steals and Trenton Gilhousen scored 10 points.
Bryce Baughman had five assists, Jack Krug dished out four assists with eight points and nine of the 11 Raiders who played found the scoring column.
Sheffield’s Tyler Hepinger scored 11 points. The Wolverines dropped to 1-11 with the loss.
