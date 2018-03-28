JOHNSONBURG — Considering how sluggish the preseason has been for the Brookville Raiders baseball team, getting outside for its season-opener Monday afternoon at Johnsonburg was almost as important as the end-result.
As it turned out, the Raiders dropped a 3-0 decision to the Rams in what was a rematch of last year’s District 9 Class 2A semifinals won 13-1 by the Raiders on their way to the district title.
This time around at Knothole Park in chilly but sunny weather, it was Gavin Elmquist going the distance on the mound for the Rams, tossing a four-hit shutout with four strikeouts and three walks.
“I thought we put together some good at-bats,” Raiders head coach Bruce Ferry said. “We had some inopportune strikeouts. Only four is good, but twice they came with guys on base to end innings. Our pitch selection wasn’t the greatest, but it’s difficult to do that being inside.
“I hope we get a chance to see them again. They pitched well. (Elmquist) kept our guys off balance and made all the plays they needed to today.”
The Raiders were scheduled to host Bradford and Clarion Wednesday and Thursday, weather-permitting. So considering that McKinley Field wasn’t ready going into the week and with the wet weather forecast, it’s unlikely that the Raiders will play again this week. Wednesday’s game was already moved to April 30. They’re scheduled to visit Oil City next Wednesday.
“(Playing Monday) was a lot better than being in the gym,” Ferry said. “We’ll only get better. You always want to win, but there’s a big picture to look at.
Monday, the Rams scored runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings with Neil MacDonald, Johnny Mitchell and Kacey Raubenstrauch each having two hits.
MacDonald and Mitchell went a combined 4-for-6 with MacDonald hitting a one-out solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
That was enough offense for the Rams off Raiders pitchers Aaron Park and Dane Lyle. Park went five innings, giving up five hits with eight strikeouts and just one walk. Lyle threw the sixth, giving up the MacDonald homer with two strikeouts.
“Aaron looked good and with one walk, he was pretty efficient, and he deserved a better fate but we didn’t hit for him,” Ferry said.
The Raiders threatened twice, loading the bases with one in the fourth inning but failing to cash in. They had two runners on the sixth, down two runs, but failed to push across any runs.
Tanner LaBenne had two singles for the Raiders, who also got singles from Brady Caylor and Park.
Also Monday, the Raiders fielded a junior varsity team for the first time in five years and lost 18-3 in three innings. Jace Miner and Wyatt Griffin each had two hits for the Raiders.
