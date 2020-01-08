BROOKVILLE — Setting the stage for the main event on its own home mat, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team made short work of Curwensville in a 66-12 win Tuesday night.
The Raiders’ win came before Clarion University’s Mid-Atlantic Conference matchup with Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
The Raiders won all nine bouts contested, giving up forfeit losses at 145 and 170 pounds. They were wrestling without injured starters Parker Fleming, Wyatt Griffin and Jackson Zimmerman.
“I thought the whole team was pretty sharp,” said Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer, whose Raiders improve to 15-0 going into Thursday’s trip to Brockway. “We’ve got a good bit of matches in at this point, so it’s one of those things where I don’t think we’re going to be losing matches on conditioning or anything like that.
“It’s technical things and our biggest obstacle is getting through the injuries right now. We have to get healthy and hopefully we can do leading into the postseason.”
The Raiders got some nice performances from Logan Oakes, Coyha Brown, Darius Sorbin, Bryce Rafferty, wrestlers who weren’t starters going into the season.
Oakes won the Clint Puller Memorial Award for his outstanding performance. He edged Jake Carfley, 5-3, in overtime in the first bout of the night at 106 pounds.
Oakes, who improved to 5-4, got the first takedown of the bout against Carfley who was 13-2 going into the night. Carfley escaped and took Oakes down in the second period and then with time winding down, Carfley was hit with a stalling point with 3.2 seconds left in regulation.
With the bout tied at 3-3, Oakes countered a Carfley shot and covered him up for the bout-winning takedown for the overtime win.
“He’s turned it into a good little spark for us at weight where we needed someone to get there,” Klepfer said. “He’s a hard-working kid, very athletic, he’s got endurance and is a six-minute wrestler. The other kid had some really good results earlier in the season and we knew it was going to be a tough match for Logan. He just went out there and he had a better gas tank in the third period.”
Brown, filling in at 138, was solid in his win over Zach Shaffer, building a 4-0 lead and then pinning Shaffer with one second left in regulation.
“I’ll echo the same words as Logan,” Klepfer said. “He’s a really hard-working kid. He does all the right things. He’s sandwiched in there and against some pretty good kids and he’s making the most out of his opportunities. He didn’t start out as a starter this year but with the misfortune with the injuries we’ve had lately, he’s going to find himself wrestling.”
Sorbin, who joined the team after the season started, pinned Noah Brady in 44 seconds at 152 pounds, improving to 2-5.
“It was nice for him. He needed it,” Klepfer said. “He got a late start. He’s a little bit banged up, but he’s starting to come. He’s still a work in progress, but he’s starting to starting to get there so he’s definitely going to help our team moving forward.”
Rafferty, a sophomore at 195, improved to 9-3 with his dominating effort against Gage Roos with a 61-second pin.
Popson, nursing a sore knee at 132, was also solid in his 9-2 decision over Nik Fegert.
“Josh is wrestling a little bit banged up right now so for him to go out and get a win like that, in that kind of fashion was impressive,” Klepfer said.
Also nailing down pins for the Raiders were Brayden Kunselman at 120, Wyatt Kulik at 160, Elliot Park at 182 and Nathan Taylor at 220.
The Tide forfeited to Cayden Walter at 113, Owen Reinsel at 126 and Colby Whitehill at heavyweight.
Next Tuesday, the Raiders host St. Marys before the Ultimate Duals on Jan. 23.