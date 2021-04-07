BROCKWAY — Starting a four-game week on the right foot, the Brookville Raiders baseball team jumped on Brockway early and often and cruised to a 14-3 five-inning win at Brockway Monday afternoon.
The Raiders (2-1) visit St. Marys Wednesday and host Punxsutawney Thursday before a trip to DuBois’ Showers Field on Saturday to face Elizabeth Forward at 11 a.m., so a game that was kind to the pitching staff was exactly what head coach Nathan Bonfardine wanted.
Wichita State recruit Jace Miner got on the mound for the first time and went the first 1 1/3 innings, striking out three of the five batters he faced with a walk. Bay Harper got credit for the win, going the next 2 2/3 innings while giving up two hits and a run with a strikeout. Taylor Zmitravich threw the fifth inning.
“We only threw Jace 23 pitches and trying to limit him to get him prepared for later this week and Bay and Taylor did a nice job coming in for relief,” Bonfardine said. “I think we had a no-hitter going into the fourth inning. We had a lot of moving parts today and got some guys in so hopefully we can keep the ball rolling into this week.”
Nine different Raiders combined for 11 hits as they hiked their run total to 39 in their first three games. They beat Bradford 14-6 last Wednesday after opening the year with a 12-11 walk-off loss to Karns City last Monday.
“That’s really nice to have and we’ve been trying to drill into the guys’ heads this year to go with the baseball, drive it to the right side of the field or hit it where it’s pitched,” Bonfardine said. “Just being aggressive at the plate and do what you can with the baseball, that’s the key.”
Miner and Jamison Rhoades each had two hits. Miner was 2-for-2 with a double, three runs scored and two stolen bases. Rhoades went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and four runs batted in.
The Raiders scored in four of their five at-bats, scoring three runs in the first inning, five in the second, one in the third and five more in the fifth. In the first, Miner doubled and after two walks, scored on Hunter Roney’s sacrifice fly. After Bay Harper walked, Jamison Rhoades singled in two runs and knocked Rovers starter Lance Fitzgerald out of the game.
Brookville made it 8-0 after the top of the second, scoring five more runs after batting around. Chase Palmer and Carson Weaver singled in runs, Hunter Roney doubled in a run and Harper singled in two more.
Fitzgerald singled in Matthew Brubaker for the Rovers’ first run in the bottom of the fourth.
In the top of the fifth, the Raiders batted around again as Rhoades doubled off the bottom of the left-field fence, driving in two runs. Bryce Weaver followed with a pinch-hit RBI single.
The Raiders worked four Rovers pitchers — Fitzgerald, Marcus Copelli, Conner Ford and Dylan Bash — for nine walks as well.
Brockway scored twice in the fifth. Marcus Bennett singled in a run and Ezra Swanson singled and scored on a wild pitch.