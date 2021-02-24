CURWENSVILLE — Bumping its winning streak to eight games and improving to 15-1, the Brookville Raiders basketball team routed its way to a 77-20 win at Curwensville Tuesday night.
The Raiders put 10 players in the scoring column with Jace Miner’s 26 points leading the way. Hunter Geer and Griffin Ruhlman scored 10 and nine points apiece.
Brookville led 37-16 at halftime and outscored the Golden Tide 19-1 in the third quarter for a 56-17 lead going into the fourth.
Trevor Lansberry led the Tide with nine points.
The Raiders start a tough stretch to finish off their regular season starting Thursday at home against 17-1 (before Wednesday game against Union) Karns City followed by a trip to DuBois Central Catholic Friday.
Saturday, the Raiders added a date to the schedule with a trip to DuBois. Then it’s Monday at home against Clarion. The last regular-season game the Raiders have is next Thursday at Slippery Rock.
Last Saturday’s game at Moniteau was canceled by Moniteau late Friday night for non-COVID reasons.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Feb. 19
Brookville 58,
DuBois 51
At home against the Beavers, the Raiders won another hard-fought matchup against their District 9 League rivals. That’s five of the last six times the Raiders have beaten DuBois at home.
The Raiders used a second-half surge, including a decisive 14-0 run that turned a four-point deficit late in the third quarter into a 10-point lead less than three minutes into the fourth.
The 58-51 win over the Beavers hiked the Raiders’ record to 14-1 going into Saturday’s scheduled game at Moniteau, which canceled on the Raiders late Friday night. The Beavers, playing their third game in as many days, had their five-game winning streak snapped and dropped to 12-5.
Second-half adjustments keyed the Raiders, who trailed 25-21 at halftime and then 27-21 with the Beavers missing a layup that could’ve extended the lead to nine less than a minute into the second half.
“I give my kids credit,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “We put two offenses in at halftime that we’ve never run this year and that’s not easy to do … and on top of that, I didn’t even tell them some things that they added, so we might have a new offense we’re going to run here.”
Junior Hunter Geer sparked the Raiders in the third-quarter run, hitting all four of his shots from the floor and scoring nine of his team’s 12 points during the decisive run. Geer, running the floor, filled the lane well and his three-point play put the Raiders up 43-35 34 seconds into the fourth quarter. Jace Miner’s basket gave the Raiders their largest lead at 45-35 with 5:35 remaining.
“It’s dangerous for us with Hunter finishing like that,” Park said. “Jace is always in that mode and when we get Hunter to join that, my goodness, look out. We hit that mode where we used the full-court press, made some stops and that sparked us a little bit. I wanted to use it more, but we were using six guys and you just can’t stay in it that long, but it got the energy going and we were getting the breaks going our way.”
Geer finished 7-for-9 from the floor and scored 19 points. Robert Keth scored a team-high 20 points and Miner scored 14 points and grabbed a team-best seven rebounds. He was coming off 36-point, 17-rebound, six-assist and five-steal performance against West Branch on Tuesday.
The Raiders had three players out due to COVID-19 considerations and the Beavers had one of their rotation players out as well. Head coach Dave Bennett also lost starter Brady Woodward to an apparent knee injury less than two minutes into the game.
Jordan Sommers and Lennon Lindholm scored 18 and 16 points respectively to lead the Beavers, who were 10-for-21 from the field in a good-shooting first half, but were only 5-for-23 in the second half.
“Certainly, Brookville is a very good defensive team, the schedule is the nature of the beast for young kids so I don’t think it was fatigue at all,” Bennett said. “I think it was playing a good, team, they play physical defense and we didn’t hit some shots.”
The Raiders led 12-8 after the first quarter, but the Beavers outscored them 17-9 in the second quarter as Sommers hit two of his four triples in the quarter. His 3-pointer with 2:03 left in the half made it six straight shots hit by the Beavers for a 25-19 lead before Miner’s basket set the 25-21 halftime score.
Sommers made it 27-21 10 seconds into the third and the Beavers had a chance to extend it further, but missed a layup. The Raiders eventually took the momentum.
“Brookville did a great job getting into transition and we knew that was quite possibly their biggest strength and I’d bet they played most of the third in transition,” Bennett said. “They went on a big run and that was ultimately the difference in the game. It’s a tribute to them for getting the stops and getting out in transition.”
A Miner free throw gave the Raiders a 50-41 edge with 1:59 remaining, but the Beavers clawed back to within 54-51 with 32.8 seconds left when Lindholm hit his only 3-pointer of the second half, but the Raiders hit two sets of free throws in the final 17.8 seconds to close out the game.
“It was a gutsy effort on their part and they always play us tough,” said Park. “I told them before the game that everyone says DuBois is a good team and they are, but they also have learned to play a different style without (6-foot-8-inch graduated) Chase Husted. “Coach Bennett has taught them a whole different style of basketball and give them credit because they’ve done that very well.”
DuBois won the junior varsity game on a buzzer-beating layup by Ryan Kovalyak in a 34-33 win. Clayton Cook led the Raiders with nine points.