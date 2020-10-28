COUDERSPORT — After playing host Coudersport to a 1-1 tie through the first half, the Brookville Raiders soccer team couldn’t find the net again and dropped a 4-1 decision to the Falcons.
The loss finished off the Raiders’ season at 5-10 while the 7-7-1 Falcons headed to Wednesday’s semifinals against Brockway.
The game was scoreless until late in the first half when Christian Furman scored the first of three goals with 2:22 remaining with an assist coming from Jacob Hooftallen’s corner kick.
However, the Raiders came right with a Steven Plyler goal off a Garner McMaster assist with 1:15 remaining.
But that was it for the Raiders as Furman scored two more goals, both off Hooftallen assists.
The Falcons made it 2-1 less than five minutes into the second half when Owen Ott found the net from nearly 30 yards out.
Then it was Furman’s turn to put the game away, his second goal coming around the midpoint of the second half and then the final score with around four minutes remaining.
Coudersport lost to Brockway in last year’s final, 3-0. The winner of that game lands in next Thursday’s final against either Kane or C-L in Brockway at 7 p.m.
In last week’s regular-season finale at home, the Raiders lost 5-0 to Karns City as Dakota King scored three goals.