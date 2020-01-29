DuBOIS — It’s been awhile since someone has knocked the Brookville Raiders off their wrestling perch atop the District 9 Class 2A mountain.
The last time a D9 team won on the mat against the Raiders? The Bulldogs, of course, in the 2013 D9 final. It’s been 70 straight wins against D9 foes for the Raiders, who are looking for their seventh straight duals title Saturday at DuBois Senior High School.
Last year, the Raiders edged Brockway in the semifinals, then pulled away for a 43-21 win over Port Allegany. Then the Raiders grinded out an unexpected fourth-place finish at states.
Then in the individual postseason, it was the Rovers who beat out the Raiders and took the team title.
So the dual meet streak and dominance still exists. Will it end Saturday? Will the Raiders and Bulldogs meet in the final? That’s hardly easily assumed considering both teams’ likely semifinal matchups.
The Raiders likely get to wrestle Johnsonburg for a third time as the No. 4 seed Rams open in the preliminary round against No. 5 Curwensville with the winner getting the Raiders.
It would be a third matchup between those teams with the Raiders winning 39-31 in Johnsonburg in December and 42-37 at Philipsburg-Osceola on Jan. 4. Both matches were nail-biters.
“We have to be ready to wrestle against Johnsonburg,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “We’ve seen them twice and it’s been close both times. I’m not sure we’re going to be back to full strength or not so we’re going to really put it together for two dual meets to win a title.”
The Raiders haven’t had two regulars in the lineup for awhile, senior Parker Fleming and freshman Jackson Zimmerman. Their status is uncertain going into Saturday where there will be little margin for error.
“We’ve gotten some bonus point guys. We have a handful guys who are going to offset the forfeits we might give up,” Klepfer added.
The Raiders have 11 wrestlers either ranked in the state or region by papowerwrestling.com.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the bracket, it’s the Bulldogs facing Port Allegany in the semifinals. They haven’t met since last year’s semifinal where the No. 3 Gators beat the No. 2 seed Bulldogs 35-26.
The Bulldogs have also had some banged-up starters as well with Coltin Bartley, Aiden Gardner and Kris Shaffer. Bartley and Gardner were in the lineup Tuesday, but Shaffer’s status is uncertain.
“You’re going there to win, but it depends on injuries,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick said. “If we’re good to go, we can compete. If we’re not, we’ll go and do the best we can. You have to be healthy and have a good day. We have to pick our spots and hopefully they’ll work out. But everybody is beat up and will tell you the same thing. We can fill the spots. We have to make sure we’re in the right spots.”
The Bulldogs have eight ranked wrestlers in the state or region while the Gators also have eight.
“If they don’t have anybody hurt, they’re a good, solid team. But we can’t worry about it and do the best we can,” Kundick said. “We competed well against them at Hickory (season-opening invitational). We wrestled them a lot of times and we did good against them, so we’ll see that happens. That’s about all we can do.”
Klepfer knows his team has its hands full with the Rams, Bulldogs or Gators if they get to the finals.
“(Port Allegany) has a real nice team coming back. I’d say with Redbank Valley and them, it’s going to be a real great dual meet and we’ve seen Redbank Valley,” Klepfer said. “(Port) has a handful of ranked kids sprinkled throughout their lineup and then just some really solid wrestlers
(Port Allegany) has a real nice team coming back. I’d say with Redbank Valley and them, it’s going to be a real great dual meet. And we’ve seen Redbank Valley. They have a handful of ranked kids sprinkled throughout their lineup and then just some really solid wrestlers, so I feel like we match up pretty good with Port.”