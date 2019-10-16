JOHNSONBURG — It’s been awhile since the Brookville Raiders played a football game at Johnsonburg’s Memorial Field.
It’s one of two venues used of course by the Ridgway and Johnsonburg co-operative football program that flies under the Ridgway flag. The last time? 1993 when the Raiders beat the Johnsonburg Rams, 14-7.
There’s plenty on the line as the Raiders try to claim a share of the District 9 Large School Division title. If they beat the Elkers and Clarion loses at Brockway, the Raiders win the title outright.
If Clarion, which is favored over the 2-6 Rovers, beats Brockway and the Raiders beat the Elkers, the Bobcats win it all. The Elkers win a second straight division title with a win, regardless what Clarion did since they routed the Bobcats, 42-0, two weeks ago.
Clarion beat the Raiders, 29-12, earlier this year. And Brookville dealt the Elkers their only regular-season loss (28-11) last year as the Elkers went on to win a third straight D9 title.
Do both teams think they can win? Absolutely, which could lead to a very good game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“The guys back from last year should have some confidence that we can play with them, but Ridgway is tough and to go up there we need to be focused and running on all cylinders and be ready for a physical contest,” said Raiders head coach Scott Park, whose team beat Kane last week, 33-14.
Kane dealt the Elkers a 25-21 loss in the second weekend of the season. Since then, Ridgway has rolled to six straight wins, including a tight 19-13 win at Karns City last Friday.
In that one, the Elkers jumped out to a 19-6 lead and then held off a late Karns City rally to secure the win. The Raiders needed double-overtime to beat the Gremlins, 42-41, earlier this year.
The Elkers have outscored their opponents 324-64 with 38 of those points yielded last week and in the loss to Kane. Otherwise, it’s seven points or less with two shutouts.
Seniors Robert Briggs (10.3 tackles per game), Greg Simon (7.3), Damon Kelly (6.6) and Gabe Watts (8 sacks) anchor the Elkers’ defense.
Offensively, the Elkers average 377 yards per game (221 rushing, 156 passing) with quarterback Paul Gresco (79-for-112, 1,224 yards, 11 TDs, 4 Ints.), running backs Jake Wickett (57-403, 7 TDs; 18-317, 3 TDs receiving), Watts (58-395, 6 TDs), Matt Dush (35-328, 5 TDs; 25-392, 4 TDs) and Tyler Watts (41-299, 2 TDs), and receiver Austin Green (18-285, 4 TDs) leading the way.
Last year, with the Raiders playing without injured quarterback Jack Krug and during a season where they gave up nearly 30 points per game, the Raiders forced four turnovers, picked off Gresco three times and hammered out a 28-11 win. It was a season-low point total allowed by the Raiders, who outgained the Elkers, 296-278, in what Park said was the best game they played all season.
Robert Keth threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns with Bryan Dworek doing most of the damage with nine catches for 176 yards and two TDs.
Dworek is gone, but the overall effort sticks with the Raiders some going into this one.
“They’re physical and like to run the ball. Ridgway does throw and has some success with that,” Park said. “We’ll have to be ready with everything they throw at us. It’s a big game as far as seeding goes.
“We have to focus on what we do best and do it Friday night. Last year’s win was our best game of the year, and we haven’t played a complete game yet and we need to put one together like last year. Nobody gave us a shot last year against them and our defense was a big factor in that.”
This year, the Raiders have allowed just 16 points per game, so it’s been a nice jump statistically for the defense that’s allowed 10 or less points in four games.
“I don’t think the defense has been on the field as much,” Park said. “We have the same offense with a little different philosophy, not as fast all the time with longer drives.
“I’ve been telling people (troubles) in the past had a lot to do with personnel and finally we got some kids in the right spots, we’ve gotten solid play at linebacker, and kids understanding their positions and playing well.”
Linebackers Keth and Nathan Taylor are Nos. 2-3 in tackles per game at 7.1 and 6.8 with lineman Elliot Park (7.5) leading. Taylor and Park share the sack lead with six apiece while the unit has intercepted 15 passes, seven of them by junior cornerback Kyle MacBeth.
Offensively, the Raiders are averaging 300 yards per game — 267 passing, 100 rushing — but are coming off an uneven performance against Kane where quarterback Jack Krug threw four interceptions. However, he and the Raiders made enough plays with Krug throwing for five TDs and 291 yards.
Krug became the 12th District 9 quarterback to go over 5,000 career yards (5,218) and he’s now at 72 career TD passes, which rank him sixth all-time. For the season, he’s thrown for 1,432 yards (124-for-201) with 18 TDs and six interceptions.
Ian Thrush (58-834, 10 TDs) is Krug’s top receiving target. Thrush, with 97 career catches for 1,644 yards, ranks second behind Dworek on both all-time team lists and his 22 TD catches is third behind Dworek (33) and another former teammate Cabe Park (23).
Keth (36-412, 5 TDs), MacBeth (30-349, 3 TDs) and Ryan Daisley (20-192, 3 TDs) are other key receiving targets.
Krug (36-369, 6 TDs) and Cole LaBenne (64-236, 3 TDs) account for most of the Raiders’ rushing yards.
PLAYOFF OUTLOOK — Clarion, the Elkers, Raiders and then Keystone are in the first four spots of the Class 2A playoff standings with 7-1 records with Kane and Karns City tied in points, although both have 5-3 records.
It’s a point system that determines seeding order and in this case, the top two teams receive byes into the semifinals. Two wins and the Raiders land the No. 2 spot. Clarion’s remaining schedule has it in good position to score some big points the next two weeks, but if Ridgway wins out — the Elkers play Union/A-C Valley next week — it’ll likely catch the Bobcats for the No. 1 spot.
The Raiders go 1-1 or worse and they could slip to the No. 4 spot presuming Keystone, which plays a Small School division schedule. It’ll be close for 3-4 between the Raiders/Elkers loser and Keystone.
It’ll be much clearer after this weekend.
“We could end up with Clarion, Ridgway and Karns City again, depending on how things play out,” Park said.
In this week’s other game:
Clarion (7-1) at
Brockway (2-6)
As stated above, the Bobcats beat the Rovers, they’ll win the Large School Division title if they get help from the Raiders in Ridgway. Otherwise, a win and an Elkers win winds up a repeat for Ridgway.
The Bobcats bounced back nicely last week with a 51-6 rout at Bradford, one week after their 41-0 loss to Ridgway. Austin Newcomb missed his second straight game and his status in unknown for Friday’s game again.
Bobcats quarterback Cal German threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns against Bradford. He’s up to 1,518 yards for the season and 20 touchdowns against just three interceptions. Ethan Burford (26-898, 13 TDs) nears a 1,000-yard receiving season despite just 26 catches, of which half have gone for TDs.
Cutter Boggess is coming off big game receiving, seven catches for 137 yards, while Colton Zacherl did a nice job out of the backfield, running for 103 yards on just five carries.
For Brockway, Jon Wood is the playmaker for the Rovers. He’s coming off a big game against Punxsutawney, rushing for 218 yards on 23 carries with three touchdowns while passing for 146 yards and two TDs. For the season, he’s rushed for 695 yards and nine TDs while completing 22 of 34 passes for 228 yards and four TDS after taking over primary passing duties the past couple of weeks.
Conner Ford ran for 108 yards against the Chucks while Ben Glasl caught eight passes for 111 yards.