In a rare circumstance of course brought forth by COVID-19 mitigation concern, the Brookville Raiders basketball team has a chance to win two postseason games at home.
Saturday, the 19-2 Raiders get a chance to win a third straight D9 Class 3A title when they host No. 2 seed Kane, which routed No. 3 seed Moniteau 68-32 Tuesday in the semifinal.
From there, the D9 champion gets to host the District 5 champion in the familiar D5-9 Sub-Regional Championship game from the past few years next Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday’s D5 final between North Star and Chestnut Ridge.
Last year, the Raiders beat Chestnut Ridge, 46-32, to advance to states where they beat the WPIAL’s Neshannock, 49-34, for the program’s second-ever state win. A 66-46 loss to defending state champion Lincoln Park in the second round.
The D5-9 Sub-Regional champion travels to the WPIAL champion on March 20 for what will already be the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs which features just district champions in the bracket this year. The WPIAL semifinals are set with No. 4 seed Aliquippa at No. 1 seed South Allegheny and No. 11 seed Ellwood City visiting No. 2 seed Neshannock on Thursday with the championship game set for Monday.
The Raiders are outscoring foes this year by an average margin of 64-45. While senior guard Jace Miner leads the team in just about all statistical categories including scoring (18.2 ppg.), the team is balanced offensively behind him with juniors Hunter Geer (9.4), Griffin Ruhlman (9.3) and Danny Lauer (9.1) along with senior Robert Keth (7.7) rounding out the starting lineup.
Last Thursday, the Raiders closed out their regular season with a 71-50 win at Slippery Rock.
The Raiders never trailed, running out to an 11-0 lead to start the game. The Rockets got it back to within three twice at 13-10 and 19-16 in the second quarter before the Raiders closed the half on a 14-5 run for a 33-21 advantage.
The lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way as the Raiders started strong again to start the third with a 15-2 run to hike the lead to 48-23.
The Raiders led by as many as 25 twice the rest of the way.
Three Raiders scored in double figures with Jace Miner finishing with 21 points. Danny Lauer and Hunter Geer scored 16 and 14 points respectively.
Ethan Plesakov led the Rockets (7-14) with 23 points.
The Raiders won the junior varsity game, 56-32.