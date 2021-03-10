HYDE — Even two wins and five second-place finishes weren’t enough for the Brookville Raiders swimming team to finish higher than third place in the team standings at last Saturday’s District 9 Class AA Championships at Clearfield Area High School.
Powerful Clearfield and a strong DuBois lineup finished 1-2 with the Raiders placing third with 187 points.
Even so, while the Raiders didn’t get one of their relays to the PIAA Championships on March 19 at Cumberland Valley High School with two finishing second, they’ll send junior Calvin Doolittle and freshman and North Clarion co-op addition Patrick Young.
It’s the first time since 2014 the Raiders qualified someone for states when another North Clarion swimmer on the roster made it with Isaac Wilson.
Doolittle won the 100-yard butterfly while Young won the 100 freestyle, but only after a disqualification eliminated DuBois standout Tucker Fenstermaker from the race.
So while Doolittle makes it 2-for-2 in state qualifying this year — he qualified for states in cross country last fall — the event he didn’t qualify in might have been a bigger deal. His 1:48.72 runner-up finish in the 200 freestyle broke a 42-year-old record of 1:51.6 owned by Cris Dush.
Doolittle was out-touched at the line by DuBois senior Isaac Wayne, by .03 seconds.
“He lost that race by that amount and my expectation was that I wasn’t sure if the record was in play,” Raiders head coach Ray Doolittle, Calvin’s father. “Records have been missed by tenths and hundredths of seconds so many times this year and that stood for so long I didn’t know if it was in play. To see the 1:48 was mind-blowing.”
Wayne dropped his No. 2 seeded time by just over five seconds while Doolittle went over 2 1/2 seconds faster than his top-seeded time.
“I think the 200 free was the first record that was on my radar, maybe back to sixth grade,” Calvin said. “I kind of had my eyes on it. We know Cris Dush, so we’ve talked about it before. Then I transitioned to the IM, so that was my focus, but as we transitioned to the later part of this season, the 200 free was my focus. I felt I had a legitimate shot at the record.”
“That record had been up there a long time and that’s a testimony to Cris and his talent with coach Rick Smoose and just shows you the old-school work ethic it takes to achieve that,” Coach Doolittle said. “As a dad, I’m so proud of Calvin breaking that record with a tip of the cap to Cris and I hope Calvin follows in his footsteps in more ways than one as a Christ follower, father, husband and someone who’s served his country and community.”
But those were two opportunities to qualify for states out the window as the 200 medley relay with Doolittle, Young, Brody Barto and Bay Harper were also runner-up to Clearfield despite cutting over three seconds off their No. 2-seeded time.
In the 50 freestyle, Young cut a sliver off his No. 2-seeded time but finished second to Fenstermaker, 21.73 to 22.52.
Then it was Doolittle’s turn to lock in his first pool state berth by winning the 100 butterfly in 54.87 seconds, eight-tenths of a second better than long-time rival Mason Marshall of Clearfield.
“Mason and I have battled it out for a few years now and it was nice to out-touch him at districts,” Calvin said. “I knew I had to win the 100 butterfly since I didn’t win the 200 free, so I gave everything I had left in the tank.”
The same relay foursome bettered their own record in the 200 freestyle relay with a 1:33.53, but it was over two seconds behind DuBois in second place.
In the 100 freestyle, Young went seven-tenths of a second faster than his No. 1-seeded time but he appeared to finish behind Fenstermaker.
However, Fenstermaker was disqualified because of moving too early on the starting block. The race was completed before the ruling was finalized.
“The 50 free was not my best race, so in 100 I had to give it my all,” Young said. “I didn’t know Tucker false-started, so I swam. Probably 10 minutes after the race, I knew I had a competitive time, but coach told me Tucker false-started. That’s uncharacteristic of him. We both swam our hearts out. He swam a great race and it was very close.”
“That was a stellar time,” Coach Doolittle said. “He’s a freshman and he brings so much to the table in terms of not just talent but sportsmanship. I was nervous going into the race because Patrick was looking at the possibility of four seconds and no trip to states.
“To have that big-meet experience is going to be very valuable down the road because he’s going to be back.”
Young agreed.
“I’m ecstatic,” he said. “It’s going to be an awesome experience going down with Calvin and the girls. It’ll be a good experience going as a freshman and hopefully we can do some damage at states.”
The other runner-up finish came from Harper in the 100 breaststroke. He cut nearly three seconds off his No. 2-seeded time and was barely out-touched at the board by Clearfield’s Marshall by a scant .04 seconds.
“Standing on the pool deck, you think we had that race, but then you see a No. 2 beside his name and it’s surprising and it’s a bummer,” Coach Doolittle said. “He deserves to be there, but he is going to be so hungry, from now until October. I guarantee that with the weight room and pool work.”
Harper was fifth in the 200 individual medley.
Barto turned in two fourths in the 100 backstroke and 500 freestyle.
“We’re really looking forward to next year and what we can do and Brody and Bay, they were two great teammates and the relay couldn’t have done it without them,” Calvin Doolittle said. “They swam their hearts out in the pool. Things didn’t go our way at districts, but we dropped time in our splits and that’s everything we could ask for.”
“Being a long-time swimmer, you need those teammates to push you along so without Calvin, Brody and Bay, I wouldn’t be where I’m at,” Young added. “All of us couldn’t be where we’re at, breaking records and going to states.”
Three other Raiders scored team points:
— Hunter Rupp finished seventh in the 50 freestyle and eighth in the 100 breaststroke.
— Christian Ganoe was ninth in both the 50 and 100 freestyles.
— Shawn Foster finished seventh in the 100 butterfly and eighth in the 100 backstroke.