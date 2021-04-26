BUTLER — As much as the Brookville Raiders were dominated by Moniteau Warriors pitcher Branson Carson into the sixth inning of Monday’s game at Butler’s Pullman Park, the Raiders did make a game of it.
Tying the game with two unearned runs off reliever Brock Matthews in the top of the seventh wound up just setting up the Raiders’ second walk-off loss at Pullman this year as the Warriors scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-3 win.
Moniteau improved to 8-2. The Warriors were the second team to walk off a win at Pullman against the Raiders. Karns City beat the Raiders, 12-11, in a walk-off in the season-opener back on March 29.
The loss dropped the Raiders to 6-5 going into Friday’s home game with Clarion-Limestone. Wednesday’s home game with Bradford was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns at Bradford and moved to next Wednesday. Monday, the Raiders host Brockway.
Carson ran out of pitches after 5 1/3 innings and he left with quite the stat line with 15 strikeouts and one walk in a three-hitter that took 97 pitches.
“Hat’s off to that kid, holy smokes,” Raiders head coach Nathan Bonfardine said. “He had I think 15 strikeouts and did a great job and controlled the game very well. We have to do a better job being more aggressive at the plate, I guess a little more situational hitting too.
Carson left with a 2-0 lead, both runs scored off Raiders ace Jace Miner, who went five innings, striking out six and walking three while giving up five hits.
“I thought Jace had a pretty good outing,” Bonfardine said. “He was able to control the ballgame too, gave up a couple of hits here and there. They were being aggressive and able to string more hits together and that was the story of the game there.”
Owen Caylor’s roller up the middle with two outs off Matthews in the sixth made it 2-1 and after the Warriors made it 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth off Raiders reliever Chase Palmer on Brady Thompson’s run-scoring single, the Raiders went to work in the seventh.
Carter Kessler reached on a two-base infield error, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Miner groundout to second. Chase Palmer then singled, stole second and third and came home on Hunter Geer’s groundout, just beating the throw to the plate to tie the game at 3-3.
But in the bottom of the seventh, Keagan Book singled and after a wild pitch put him at second, the Raiders walked Mason Mershimer intentionally. Another wild pitch that moved runners up a base led the Raiders to walk Carson intentionally before Dawson Wallace came to the plate.
With the outfield drawn in with the winning run standing at third and no outs, Wallace lifted a fly ball to Bay Harper in left field. Harper misplayed the catch, allowing Book to race home with a throw. Harper threw to third and the Raiders got a meaningless forceout at the end, essentially giving Wallace the rare fielder’s choice game-winning RBI.
Miner had three of the Raiders five hits, tripling to start the game in the first, but getting stranded there as Carson started to heat up. Carson struck out 13 of the next 15 batters he faced before Carson Weaver reached on an infield error with two outs in the fifth.
Miner singled in the third and reached on an infield single with two outs in the fifth to load the bases, but Carson struck out Palmer to end the third. Then in the bottom of the fifth with two outs, he doubled in Book to make it 2-0.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, April 23
St. Marys 18,
Brookville 12
At McKinley Field, the Raiders actually rallied from a 10-0 deficit, giving up 10 runs in the top of the second, but took an 11-10 lead by the by bottom of the fourth.
However, the visiting Dutch never stopped hitting.
St. Marys banged out 18 hits off four different Raiders pitchers, offsetting eight Dutch errors that led to nine of the Raiders’ 12 runs they scored being unearned.
Kaden Snelick and Connor Bressler each had four hits as nine different Dutch found the hit column. Snelick was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and three runs driven in. He doubled in two runs as the Dutch put the game away with six runs in the top of the sixth.
Bressler was 4-for-6 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. He hit a two-run double in the 10-run second and singled his last three times up, scoring twice.
Christian Coudriet, Garrett Bauer and Logan Bauer each had two hits. Coudriet singled in two runs in the second and Logan Bauer doubled in a run in the fifth to help the Dutch re-take the lead.
Yes, re-take. Despite managing just three hits off Dutch pitchers Logan Mosier and Alex Vollmer, the Raiders did actually take a lead.
They started chipping away in the bottom of the second, scoring two unearned runs. Then in the third, Chase Palmer led off with a triple and scored on Hunter Geer’s sacrifice fly to left. Bryce Rafferty then sliced a low liner down the right field line and into the net above the fence for a home run to make it 10-4.
Then the wheels fell off the Dutch’s defense in the bottom of the fourth as the Raiders sent 11 batters to the plate and scored seven runs thanks to six Dutch errors. The lone Raiders hit in the inning was Carson Weaver’s game-tying two-run single. But fitting the inning for the Dutch, the Raiders grabbed an 11-10 lead when Jamison Rhoades stole third and on the throw back to the pitcher after a close play at third, the ball got away from pitcher Alex Vollmer and Rhoades scampered home.
No matter, though. The Dutch kept on hitting, sending eight batters to the plate in the top of the fifth and scored two runs, although they left the bases loaded.
Vollmer gave the Dutch some stability after relieving Mosier in the frenetic third and got the win, going the final 3 2/3 innings, allowing just the Weaver single, while walking two and striking out one.
The Raiders managed just two baserunners after Weaver’s single, both coming in the sixth when Geer walked and scored two batters later on a Hunter Roney groundout.
Also, the Raiders committed five errors of their own, not helping the cause of the foursome of Raiders pitchers Rhoades, Geer, Rafferty and Weaver.
Geer, who took the loss, finished the second inning after the Dutch chased the starter Rhoades from the game and kept the Raiders in it until the Dutch regained the lead at 12-11 with two runs in the fifth. Rafferty and Weaver each threw one inning to finish things out.
“It was a tough pill to swallow for sure, coming back from a 10-run deficit,” said Raiders head coach Nathan Bonfardine, whose team lost to St. Marys 3-1 earlier this year. “We threw almost 200 pitches (actually 194), so we burned quite a few guys and they hit the ball.
“We need to do a better job fielding the ball and a couple innings we gave them six outs, so you have to do a better job taking care of the baseball. That’s about the story of today and the outcome.”