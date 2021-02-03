BROOKVILLE — Taking advantage of six forfeit wins, the Brookville Raiders breezed to a 63-9 win over visiting Clarion Tuesday night.
Most important was the Raiders having some of their backups notch some varsity wins as Baily Miller stepped into the lineup such as at heavyweight for Nathan Taylor and won a 4-2 decision.
Coming off a 1-1 finish at last weekend’s Millionaire Duals, Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer was happy to be able to see some action from his backups and some positive results from others.
“I was happy to get some competition as we wind down to districts,” Klepfer said. “I think they’re in the same boat without a lot of matches. They came in short-staffed and we found an opportunity to get some of our other guys in the lineup and it worked out pretty well.”
The Raiders (9-5) host Derry Area Thursday and visit Curwensville to wrap up their dual meet schedule with the district tournament set for Feb. 19-20.
Miller started the night with his 4-2 decision of Joshua Beal at heavyweight. The two were tied at 2-2 before Miller got a penalty point on a Beal interlocking violation in the third and then escaped to set the final.
“Baily is really starting to come along. He’s packed behind one of the top heavyweights in the state and doesn’t get too many chances to get out there, but I was happy with the way he wrestled,” Klepfer said.
Six straight forfeit wins from 106 through 138 set up Josh Popson’s second-period pin of Ashton Rex at 145.
At 152, Coyha Brown decked Breckin Rex with one second left in the second period to make it 51-0.
“I thought Coyha put together his best match of the year,” Klepfer said. “In all positions, I thought he wrestled really solid.”
Clarion’s lone win came at 172 when Cutter Boggess pinned Hayden Kramer in the first period.
The Raiders and Bobcats split the final two bouts on the mat. Ganen Cyphert pinned Chesney Boggess in 37 seconds at 189 before the Bobcats picked up a win at 215 when Logan Edmonds scored two backpoints in the waning seconds for an 11-10 decision over the Raiders’ Hunter Greeley.
The Raiders’ Porter Kahle picked up a win in an exhibition match at heavyweight
In the latest www.papowerwrestling.com rankings, the ranked wrestlers for Raiders: Cayden Walter No. 7 at 113, Owen Reinsel No. 5 at 120, Bryce Rafferty No. 24 at 215 and Nathan Taylor No. 2 at heavyweight.
In last week’s matches:
FRIDAY, Jan. 29
Raiders split at Duals
Taking on first the host Williamsport Millonaires and then Mifflin County, both Class 3A teams at the Millionaire Duals, the Raiders came away with a split.
In the first round, the Raiders lost by tiebreaker criteria on most bouts won in a 34-33 loss to the hosts, then they turned it around and topped Mifflin County, 36-25.
Southern Columbia went 2-0, beating Mifflin County 48-11 in the first round and topping the host Millionaires 37-30 in the final.
Williamsport won seven of the 13 bouts against the Raiders, who tied things at the end at 33-33 after Coyha Brown’s 9-1 major decision over Santino White at 152 pounds. The extra point came via the tiebreaker criteria.
The Raiders took three of the first four bouts with Hayden Kramer’s forfeit win at 172, Bryce Rafferty’s pin at 215 and recent Lehigh commit Nathan Taylor’s pin at heavyweight against state-ranked Charles Crews, who was No. 24 in Class 3A. Taylor is No. 2 in Class 2A.
Cayden Walter’s first-period pin at 113 put the Raiders up 24-12, but the Millionaires won all but two bouts the rest of the way.
Owen Reinsel scored a technical fall win at 126 for the Raiders and then Brown’s match-tying major at 152.
Against Mifflin County, the Raiders accepted four forfeit wins at 106, 126, 189 and heavyweight and went 3-6 on the mat.
Reinsel notched a first-period pin, and Josh Popson and Wyatt Griffin won decisions for the Raiders’ wins on the mat. Griffin edged Anson Wagner, ranked No. 18 in Class 3A, 8-7.
Popson decisioned Jacob Cunningham, 8-4 at 145.
At 113, the Raiders’ Walter dropped a 6-0 decision to Nic Allison, the No. 3-ranked wrestler at 106 in Class 3A.
THURSDAY, Jan. 28
Brookville 39,
DuBois 21
At DuBois, the visiting Raiders won eight of the 13 weight classes, earning bonus points in five of those wins. Brookville closed out the match with five straight wins to rally from a 21-15 deficit after it had jumped out to an early 15-3 advantage.
Three wins on the mat, two of them pins, at the end secured the win.
Bryce Rafferty decisioned Zack Gallagher, 5-2, at 215 and then after Nathan Taylor pinned Ja’Reese Stowe in 35 seconds at heavyweight, Jared Popson pinned Aubree Donahue in 55 seconds at 106 to set the final.
The match-ending run started with Jackson Zimmerman’s 2-1 decision over Ryan White at 172. Zimmerman made a first-period takedown stand up in the bout, fighting off a late takedown attempt by White in the closing 10-plus seconds.
“I think everyone at this point is just trying to get through the season the best they can, and sometimes you’re piecing together lineups and sometimes you’re full” said Brookville coach Dave Klepfer. “We really haven’t been there (full) all year, but this is our team and pretty much what we’re bring in most nights.
“I felt like our guys battled hard tonight but felt like we broke down in strategy in a couple matches more so than effort and heart. Those guys wrestled hard but didn’t get the points when they should have and ended up wrestling tight matches and a couple of them lost.”
Also for the Raiders, Cayden Walter pinned Kam Stevenson in 59 seconds at 113 and Brecken Cieleski decisioned Cadin Delaney, 4-3, at 132.
“We got some good efforts out of guys tonight too though. I thought Brecken Cieleski wrestled a nice solid match, probably his best match of the year, and Bruce Rafferty put together a nice, solid match as well,” Klepfer said.
Owen Reinsel received a forfeit win at 126.
For DuBois, Davey Aughenbaugh beat Logan Oakes 7-2 at 120, state-ranked and Clarion University commit Chandler Ho pinned Burke Fleming at 138, Austin Mitchell pinned Josh Popson in the second period at 145 and Jake Krause decisioned Coyha Brown 7-3 at 152.
It’s the ninth win in a row for the Raiders against the Beavers, who still hold the all-time series lead, 30-20-1.
Courier-Express Sports Editor Christ Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.