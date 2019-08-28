BRADFORD — The defense stole the show.
Turning in its first shutout win since blanking Punxsutawney early in 2017, the Brookville Raiders opened the season with a convincing 51-0 rout at Bradford last Friday night.
For a team that gave up nearly 30 points a game last year and 60 in its 69-60 shootout win over the Owls in last year’s season-opener that saw over 1,300 yards of offense, it was a welcome sight and performance on the road.
“We had a chip on our shoulder,” Park said of his defense after the game with the Bradford Era. “Our defenses in the past have given up a lot of points and a part of that is the style that we play.
“One person (in the media) picked us to give up 74 points tonight and that was a big thing on our mind. I was pleased with the effort, I thought we came out and we set the tone on offense and then we set the tone on defense right after that on Bradford’s first series.”
The Raiders shut the Owls down to 97 yards of offense on 37 plays from scrimmage, including just four yards rushing thanks to dominating the line and helping force a handful of bad center snaps that pushed the Owls back.
“We had a good week of practice and went to Bradford and for the first time in three years, we stopped a wing-T counter and part of that was because we were playing on their line of scrimmage,” Park said. “I thought the defensive line did a good job playing on the other side of the ball. We had some outstanding efforts from the linebackers and I thought (freshman safety) Brayden Kunselman attacked the line of scrimmage well.
“We just haven’t had good luck against the Wing T. I don’t care if they were young, but we went up and stopped an offense we weren’t able to stop in the past. That’s gotta be pleasing to us, especially coach (Nick) Nosker and his defense, getting a nice shutout.”
Offensively, the Raiders racked up 476 yards as junior quarterback Jack Krug, who missed most of last season with a broken collarbone, led the way by completing 17 of 26 passes for 208 yards and four touchdowns, two to Ryan Daisley covering 25 and four yards, one to Kyle MacBeth for six yards and a 13-yarder to Cole LaBenne who also started the scoring with a 1-yarder less than two minutes into the game.
Krug also ran for 153 yards on just four carries, ripping off a 59-yard run to set up LaBenne’s first touchdown and blasting 77 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter that saw the Raiders score 22 points in the final 4:33 of the half.
“I felt good for Jack because I know (getting back on the field) has been in the back of his mind since last season,” Park said. “I think both of the long runs were pass plays and he felt the pressure and got out. There were a few times he flushed pocket quickly, but being the first game, I was pleased with how he did.”
Krug completed five passes to Robert Keth for 71 yards, four to MacBeth for 51, four to Thrush for 36 yards and three to Daisley for 28 yards. Daisley might a nice sideline catch on the Raiders’ second scoring drive that ended with Daisley’s 25-yard TD catch that saw him reach the ball over the goal line before he was hit.
“He’s one of those guys we need to step up,” Park said. “He did multiple times with a great catch on the sideline, keeping his foot in. He had the knowledge to reach the ball across on the touchdown. I thought he did really well.”
LaBenne’s first TD started the scoring less than two minutes into the game, finishing off a six-play drive that included Krug’s 59-yard blast to the Owls’ 21. Elliot Park’s recovery of a Owls snap set up Daisley’s 25-yarder from Krug three plays later to put the Raiders up 15-0 late in the first quarter.
Krug’s 77-yarder made it 23-0 by the 4:33 mark of the second quarter. MacBeth’s first interception of the game set up Krug’s 13-yarder to LaBenne and MacBeth’s second pickoff set up his own 6-yarder from Krug with just 17 seconds left in the first half to put the Raiders up 37-0 at halftime.
“(Kyle) had a good game too and you kind of expect that from him after the year he had as a sophomore,” Park said.
LaBenne’s fumble recovery at the Owls’ 40 on the opening drive of the second half led to Krug’s second TD pass to Daisley, finishing an eight-play drive with the Mercy Rule running clock moving fast to the 1:14 mark of the third quarter.
The Raiders’ final score came without Krug at quarterback. After lineman Nathan Taylor rambled 40 yards on a Keth deflected pass to the Bradford 35, two plays later, it was freshman quarterback Miles Bogush dumping off a short pass to freshman Truman Sharp. He raced 31 yards to the end zone to complete the scoring with 2:23 left in the game.
After a mixed bag of results from the team’s lone scrimmage with a solid Mercyhurst Prep squad the week before at home, Park was pleased with what he saw against an albeit young Bradford team.
“I was happy and I think the scrimmage did what we needed to do,” Park said. “It showed us where we were at against a formidable opponent and the kids felt we weren’t that far off.
“I was hoping to run some power plays better, but we’re working at it on the line. All but one are juniors … I thought we did a good job when we needed to get some yards on the ground. It’s coming. I’m happy with where we’re at.”
Bradford Era Sports Editor Anthony Sombrotto contributed to this story.