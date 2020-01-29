PUNXSUTAWNEY — In a match limited to seven bouts with seven forfeits, the Brookville Raiders wrestlers made short work of Punxsutawney in a 51-21 win that took about 35 minutes to finish Tuesday night.
The Raiders take a 18-2 record going into Saturday’s D9 Duals in DuBois after their ninth straight win over the Chucks since back-to-back losses in 2008-09 and 2009-10
On the mat, the Raiders were 4-3 against the Chucks. Coyha Brown notched a first-period pin at 138 pounds as did Wyatt Kulik at 152 and Elliot Park at 182. The only other mat win for the Raiders was Wyatt Griffin’s 4-3 decision over Grant Miller at 160.
There was no bout at 106, the Raiders got forfeit wins for Brecken Cieleski, Owen Reinsel and Brayden Kunselman at 113, 120 and 126, and Hayden Kramer and Nathan Taylor at 170 and 220. The Chucks earned forfeit six-pointers at 145.
The Chucks got wins from Brady Smith at 132 where he pinned the Raiders’ Josh Popson. Garrett Eddy decisioned Bryce Rafferty 7-4 at 195 and Hunter Harris pinned Raiders heavyweight backup Porter Kahle in the third period.
How the Raiders fare at the D9 Duals determines the rest of their schedule. If they advance to states, it begins Feb. 6 in Hershey. If they don’t win the D9 title, they are off until Feb. 13 for the season finale at home against Warren.
In last week’s match:
THURSDAY, Jan. 23
Brookville 50, DuBois 28
At home against the Beavers, the expected buildup did not materialize into a headline match between two traditional District 9 wrestling powers.
It took 43 minutes for the Brookville Raiders to dispatch visiting DuBois. The Raiders accepted three forfeits at 182, 195 and 220 pounds, the Beavers took a freebie at 138 and in the other 10 bouts there were seven pins, five of them in the first period.
On the mat, the Raiders went 6-4, dealing the Beavers their first loss of the year.
Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer liked what he saw from his team, very aggressive in its first action since going 1-2 at the Ultimate Duals.
“I thought they competed at a pretty high level, which is good, you know we’re heading into the part of the season where I preach, trying to stay sharp,” Klepfer said. “We’re trying to stay sharp each time out get a little bit better. And I thought tonight was a good indication of that.”
The Raiders got first-period pins from Wyatt Kulik, Logan Oakes and Owen Reinsel at 152, 106 and 120 pounds. Heavyweight Colby Whitehill notched a second-period pin.
Cayden Walter earned a hard-fought decision at 113 and Brayden Kunselman had a technical fall at 126.
Klepfer didn’t expect a lopsided score at all.
“I really expected to be a lot closer,” Klepfer said. “They’re very well-coached, they’ve got a staff with a lot of years of experience and they got some good kids are a little bit banged up, as we are. I just thought we were a little bit better tonight in some of those toss-up matches, 106 and 152 notably, ones I thought were kind of a toss-up and we went out got two cradles in the deal, so I’m just proud of our guys.”
The Beavers didn’t have an injured Garrett Starr in the lineup at 182, so that gave six more points to the Raiders, who didn’t have any wrestlers left in the final bout of the night at 138 and forfeited to Chandler Ho to set the final score.
“Obviously, giving up forfeits, it’s hard when you give up three forfeits that’s for sure against any team. And wrestling Brookville, giving them three forfeits is extremely difficult,” said Beavers head coach Ed Scott.
The Beavers won three out of the first four bouts of the night with Austin Mitchell pinning freshman Coyha Brown in 48 seconds to start things at 145 pounds.
After Kulik’s 49-second pin of Ryan Gildersleeve at 152, the Beavers won the next two with bonus points. Gauge Gulvas nearly pinned Hayden Kramer, but settled for a 14-1 major decision. Reigning state champion Ed Scott, the coach’s son, needed 1:27 to pin Wyatt Griffin at 170 to put the Beavers up 16-6.
But with 10 bouts remaining, the Beavers would win just one more on the mat with the Ho forfeit win being the other win.
Elliot Park, Bryce Rafferty and Nathan Taylor took six-point freebies at 182 through 220 to set up another returning state champion in Whitehill’s second-period pin of the Beavers’ Alex O’Harah.
“(O’Harah) is a solid kid he’s been around for a long time, 17 wins on the season, so we knew he was a type of kid that could go out there and battle,” Klepfer said. “Colby just is on that mission again this year and I and I think he’s going to start turning it on here a little bit more as we move forward.”
And the run was on. The Raiders’ Oakes cradled up Greg Sonnie in the first period at 106 before Walter’s fast start keyed his 14-8 win over Brendan Orr.
Walter, on his way down to 106 for the postseason, built an 11-5 lead going into the third period before Orr escaped and took down Walter to make things interesting.
“Brendan wrestled a really solid match and he’s the type of kid that puts in a lot of time in the offseason, and he is the type of guy that’s going to keep wrestling hard right until the end buzzer and that’s what we saw tonight,” Klepfer said of Orr, who fell to 13-7. Orr is the son of former Raiders standout Brent Orr, who was a two-time D9 runner-up in 1992 and 1993.
Klepfer is looking forward to a postseason run from Walter at 106.
“Cayden did a lot in the first four minutes,” he said. “I think might have had five or six takedowns in that match. So it was doing a lot of work in the first couple periods and the third period, like I said he’s on his way down (to 106) and just test the new water waters with his weight and everything like that, so I felt he wrestled a good, solid match and he needed that he needed to put himself in that tough situation where things got a little bit tough and he had really gut-check and figure things out in the last 45 seconds. I’m proud of him for getting tough in that situation and moving forward, I think he learned something from it.”
Reinsel pinned Cam Stevenson in 36 seconds at 120 and Kunselman racked up a 17-1 technical fall over Cadin Delaney for the Raiders’ last points.
DuBois got its final mat points from Trenton Donahue at 132. He pinned Josh Popson in the second period.