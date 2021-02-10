BROOKVILLE — In what was the Brookville Raiders wrestling team’s final dual meet of the season, it turned out to be another rout at home.
Visiting Derry Area, a Class 2A team from the WPIAL, trekked north from Westmoreland County and dropped all but two bouts on the mat to the Raiders, who also got two forfeit wins in a 59-11 rout last Thursday night.
That hiked the Raiders to 10-5. Next up, for now, is the District 9 Tournament Feb. 19-20 in Clearfield.
Whether there will actually be a D9 Dual Meet tournament isn’t totally settled, but it will be after districts if it does happen.
“We’re just happy to be able to get another match in and credit to Derry, they made the long trip up here and they’re missing some guys, but I thought our guys showed up tonight,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “I thought we wrestled really well and it’s a good way to head into our postseason, and whether we wrestle another dual or not, I thought everyone had some good matches and from top to bottom today, we wrestled pretty well as a team.”
The Raiders took nine of 11 bouts contested, six of them pins while picking up forfeit wins at 113 and 160.
Jared Popson, Owen Reinsel and Logan Oakes notched first-period pins out of the gate as the match started at 106 pounds and the Raiders were out to a quick 24-0 lead with Cayden Walter’s forfeit win at 113.
The run continued as Brecken Cieleski escaped and took down Lucid Jackson in the second period of their 132-pound bout to break a 2-2. Then he iced the decision at 6-2 with a third-period takedown.
Josh Popson pinned Elysiah Lopez in the second period to give the Raiders a 33-0 lead before both of Derry’s wins came back-to-back at 145 and 152. Nicholas Reeping pinned Burke Fleming, who bumped up a weight, at 145 while No. 3-ranked Tyler Cymmerman, a returning WPIAL champion and sixth-place medalist in Class 2A at 126, bumped up to 152 and won a 17-0 technical fall over Coyha Brown.
The Raiders won the final five bouts. Wyatt Griffin picked up a forfeit at 160 before Jackson Zimmerman dominated Eric Catone in a 16-0 technical fall at 172. Hayden Kramer scored the bout’s first takedown, then escaped in the third for a 3-1 win over Brayden Mickinac at 189 and Bryce Rafferty decked Nathan Barkley with nine seconds left in their bout at 215 with Rafferty already winning 9-0 before the final combination.
No. 2-ranked Nathan Taylor made short work of Noah Cymmerman at heavyweight, pinning him in the first period to set the final.