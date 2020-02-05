ST. MARYS — The Brookville Raiders basketball brought the fight to Elk County Catholic on its Senior Night Tuesday, but the Raiders couldn’t make a strong start hold up as the Crusaders rallied for a 48-41 victory.
After ECC honored its six seniors — Leo Gregory, Ben Hoffman, Carter Lindemuth, Will Uberti, Isaac Wortman and Regis Wortman — prior the game, Brookville jumped all over the Crusaders in the first quarter.
Brookville raced out to a 12-2 lead and maintain that 10-point edge after one quarter, 17-7. However, the Crusaders flipped the script on the Raiders in the send quarter and pulled even (27-27) at the break when Uberti drained a long 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer.
The Crusaders then opened the second half on a 7-0 spurt to go up 35-27 and never trailed from there. Elk County pushed the lead to as much as 10 points in the in fourth at 43-33 before the Raiders tried to rally.
Brookville put together an 8-0 run in the middle of the quarter to get within two points (43-41) on a basket by Griffin Ruhlman with 2:45 to play. During that spurt, Raider senior Aaron Park scored inside off a Crusaders turnover with 3:46 to play to hit the 1,000-point mark on his career.
Park, who came in needing 12 points to reach the milestone, finished with that total to become just the seventh Brookville boys to ever score 1,000 points.
The Raiders could get no closer though, as Gregory quickly countered for ECC to make it 45-41 with 2:10 remaining. Brookville then missed the front of two one-and-one free throw situations as Lindemuth went 1-for-2 at the line for ECC.
Mark Kraus sealed the Crusaders’ victory when he scored inside with 12 seconds left to set the final at 48-41. Kraus led ECC with 12 points, while Gregory and Lindemuth had 11 and eight, respectively on their Senior Night.
Uberti chipped in seven and Regis Wortman had six as ECC improved to 19-1 on the year. The Crusaders also completed the season sweep of the Raiders, having won 52-42 in Brookville on Dec. 13.
“Brookville made shots (in 1st quarter) and is a good team,” said ECC coach Aaron Straub. “They played well together and came in with a good plan and we looked a little flat. Fortunately, we had a good second quarter, and then I thought we did some really good things in the third quarter.”
“That was certainly a nice milestone for Aaron Park,” Straub added. “He hit his 1,000th point tonight. He’s a good player and we’ve had a very difficult time the past three years trying to slow him down. And, we didn’t really slow him down too much tonight. I know that’s special for Coach (Dalton) Park to watch his son get his 1,000th. That’s a good moment for them.”
Brookville’s strong start was aided by the long ball, as Robert Keth hit two 3-pointers and Bryace Baughman one in the opening quarter. Teammate Jace Miner also scored a pair of hoops as Park played facilitator instead of scorer in the quarter.
The Raiders (11-7) also forced the Crusaders into some uncharacteristic turnovers in the opening eight minutes that led to some of those baskets.
Elk County righted the ship some to start the second quarter as Wortman scored the first five points of the frame to cut his team’s deficit in half. The teams then traded mini-runs in the middle of the quarter, with each side scoring six straight one point.
Brookville came out of that sequence still holding a nine-point lead at 27-18 with 1:36 left in the half. That’s when ECC exploded for nine straight points to take all the momentum into the break when Uberti’s buzzer beater knotted the score at 27.
Kraus also had a trey during that closing run, while Lindemuth completed a 3-point play.
Elk County carried that momentum into the third quarter, scoring the first eight points as part of a larger 17-0 run around the break. Gregory completed a 3-point play in the opening minute before Kraus hit his second trey of the game. Lindemuth then scored off his own steal to make it 35-27 with 4:40 left in the quarter.
The Crusaders eventually took a six-point lead into the fourth (37-31) and pushed it to 10 (43-33) early in the quarter with a 6-0 spurt on hoops by Gregory, Uberti and Kraus.
That’s when Brookville mounted one final comeback bid but fell short.
“This is a tough place to play, and I’m going to have to look back. But, I know we got in foul trouble early and that let them get caught back up,” said Raiders coach Dalton Park. “If there was one thing I could go back and change, it would be just playing more physical from the get-go.
“They (officials) were letting them play physical and that’s fine. As a coach, I need to get my players to start doing the same. If there was an adjustment i should have made that was it. We started driving hard late in the game, we just need to do that more on offense and defense and start giving what we were getting.”
Both teams are back in action Friday. Elk County plays at cross-town rival St. Marys, while Brookville hosts Bradford.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan. 31
Brookville 64,
Homer-Center 42
At home on Senior Night, the Raiders hiked their season-long winning streak to four games.
It was Senior Night as well for the Raiders, who shot it well at 59 percent (29-for-49) from the field. The second half was the key as the Raiders, who led by one point at halftime and outscored the Wildcats 36-15 in the second half and 19-4 in the fourth quarter.
“Early in the game, they were beating us one on one too easy. It wasn’t just one or two guys, it was two or three guys. They were driving baseline we were slow to rotate and help. And that’s what really got them back in the game and kept it close,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “At halftime, we talked about it and came out in second half and the kids that were getting beat stepped up and fixed it.”
Indeed, the Raiders limited the Wildcats to 39 percent shooting and just 22 percent (5-for-23) in the second half.
Meanwhile, the Raiders didn’t miss much, especially in the second half when they missed just six shots, going 17-for-23. Leading the way was junior guard Jace Miner and senior forward Aaron Park.
Miner made all seven of his shots in the second half and went 10-for-11 overall and scored a team-high 20 points. The senior Park scored 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
Jack Krug came off the bench to score 13 points, going 6-for-9 from the field.
The Raiders led 27-26 at halftime and after Miner started the second half scoring with a layup, Jon Gearhart’s 3-pointer tied it at 30-30 34 seconds into the third quarter, but the Raiders answered with an 11-2 run to give them the lead for good at 41-32 after Robert Keth’s 3-pointer at the 2:46 mark.
The closest Homer-Center got was five points the rest of the way as the Raiders led 45-38 on Logan Byerly’s basket to close out the third-quarter scoring with six seconds on the clock.
The Raiders had several clock-eating efficient possessions and when the Wildcats opened the third quarter with a 1-3-1 zone defense, the Raiders pulled the ball out, forced a defensive change to man-to-man and carved up the Wildcats some more as two Miner baskets and one by Park started an 11-0 game-sealing run to start the fourth.
Keth’s 3-pointer at the 3:51 mark made it 54-38 and Miner’s final points completed the run at 56-38 with 3:22 remaining.
The largest lead was the final margin as the Raiders played their sixth game shooting 55 percent or better.
Three Wildcats hit double figures with Jaden Evanick leading the way with 14 points. Ryan Sardone and Jon Gearhart scored 11 and 10 points respectively.
Prior to the game, the Raiders honored their four seniors David Cable, Bryce Baughman, Byerly and Park.