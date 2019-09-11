NEW BETHLEHEM — The final score only left Brookville Raiders soccer coach Dave Reitz shaking his head and smiling.
And talking about a condiment.
In the end, it was the Raiders falling to 0-3 with a 3-2 loss at Redbank Valley under the lights Tuesday night.
The Raiders trailed 3-1 early in the second half, got it to a one-goal deficit with Jace Miner’s goal off a Garner McMaster assist five minutes into the half and just over a minute after Redbank Valley’s last goal, but from there, the Raiders came up empty.
Unofficially, the Raiders outshot the Bulldogs 15-6, but probably had even more scoring opportunities, especially in the game’s waning seconds.
Zakk Wolfe’s crossing pass got through the Bulldogs defense and goalkeeper Owen Magagnotti and with under three seconds on the clock, Logan Oakes put a shot on goal where midfielder Jimmy Gundlach prevented from going in for the tying score by kicking the ball away.
Game over.
“I don’t know if the ball got across. The ref said it wasn’t, so it wasn’t. It’s not a big deal,” Reitz said. “There’s not a whole lot more we can do other than stuffing it in the back. … I will guarantee you we had at least 80 percent of the possession, multiple passing strings and probably 30 shots on net. We just couldn’t find the back of the net. That’s just how it is.”
Redbank Valley scored first at the 29:05 mark of the first half when Declan Fricko set up Landon Pence. The Raiders tied it when Logan Oakes scored off Hayden Kramer’s direct kick with 13:03 left in the half.
The Bulldogs went ahead for good with 3:28 left before halftime when Gundlach punched in a pass from Owen Harmon for a 2-1 lead.
They made it 3-1 less than four minutes into the second half when Fricko outraced the Raiders defense and beat Raiders goalkeeper Darius Sorbin.
From there for the Raiders, it was a struggle after Miner’s goal made it 3-2 shortly after Fricko’s goal. And the Bulldogs, who misfired on a penalty kick by Harmon with 2:50 left, protected their goal even more the last 10-12 minutes.
“I told the boys earlier. Scoring goals is like ketchup,” Reitz said. “You keep striking the bottom of that glass bottom and you get a drip here and there and all of a sudden the entire plate is full. It’s like scoring goals, ketchup.
“Our issue this evening was nothing more than us not finding the back of the net and it wasn’t that their keeper was playing a super-awesome match, because he didn’t. We just could not find the back of the crease.”
Next up for the Raiders is a four-game homestand starting Thursday with Punxsutawney.
The Raiders host Brockway Saturday at noon followed by games next Tuesday at Wednesday at home against Forest Area and DuBois Central Catholic.
In other games:
MONDAY, Sept. 9
P’Burg-Osceola 3,
Brookville 1
At Brookville, breaking a 1-1 halftime tie, the visiting Philipsburg-Osceola Mounties scored two goals in the second half for a 3-1 win over the Raiders.
While the Mounties improved to 2-1, the Raiders fell to 0-2 with their second loss in three days to start the season. They lost 6-1 at Karns City Saturday.
The Mounties dominated possession, especially after halftime, although the Raiders held an 11-8 advantage on shots on goal. P-O had a 9-3 edge in corner kicks.
“Today was a tale of two halves,” Raiders head coach Dave Reitz said. “In the first half we had them and in the second half, we never came off the sideline after halftime. Our communication was a big issue and the boys were flat. The execution was not there.”
Parker Matson scored for the Mounties off an assist from Nick Mostyn just 2:40 into the game. The Raiders’ lone goal tied it at 1-1 when Jace Miner scored at the 25:02 mark off a Logan Oakes assist.
In the second half, Ashton Crownover scored both goals, the first with 16:31 remaining from a pass by Mostyn. Dawson Snyder set up Crownover’s second goal with 10:26 remaining.
SATURDAY, Sept. 7
Karns City 4,
Brookville 1
At Karns City, Jace Miner scored the Raiders’ lone goal off a Logan Oakes assist in a 4-1 loss in their season-opener.
Owen Colwell scored twice for the Gremlins while Nate Rondinelli and Dakota King each scored a goal and added an assist.