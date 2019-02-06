BROOKVILLE — Squaring against two of the top teams in District 9 at home in a span of five days, the Brookville Raiders basketball team grinded out two hard-fought losses.
The second one was right there for the taking, but unbeaten Elk County Catholic escaped the Raiders with a 57-53 overtime win.
The Crusaders, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 1A in the latest Sunbury Daily Item rankings, improved to 19-0 while the Raiders fell to 11-8 with their fourth straight loss. The Raiders lost at home to Coudersport, the No. 8 team in Class 2A last Friday.
In this one, the Raiders trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half before getting back to within two at 32-30 by halftime.
From there, neither team led by more than four points.
The last points of regulation came on Alex Breindl’s basket that tied it at 50-50 with 3:41 left. For most of the last two minutes, the Crusaders had the ball but couldn’t score.
In overtime, the Crusaders never trailed, but the Raiders, down 54-53, had a chance to go ahead with 10 seconds when David Cable’s baseline floater out of the left corner bounced off the rim.
Carter Lindemuth rebounded and was fouled. He hit the first free throw and missed the second, but Briendl tipped in the miss to set the final.
Regis Wortman led the Crusaders with 15 points while Breindl scored 11 points and Brennan Klawuhn finished with 10 points.
The Raiders got a huge game from Aaron Park, who scored 17 points and grabbed 18 rebounds. Jace Miner scored 12 points and Logan Byerly finished with 10 points.
It wasn’t the only game that went into extra time at Brookville. The Crusaders needed two overtimes to win the junior varsity game.
Raiders visit Bradford Friday.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Feb. 1
Coudersport 64,
Brookville 56
The Raiders were doomed by a third quarter blitz that saw the Falcons outscore them 25-6 that erased a one-point halftime deficit.
The defending Class 2A champion Falcons led by as many as 18 points after trailing 29-28 at intermission.
The Raiders outscored the Falcons 21-11 in the fourth quarter, it wasn’t enough for the Raiders to overcome the third quarter.
“I thought the kids played hard and well tonight for three quarters, including the fourth quarter, but 25-6 (in the third) is pretty hard to overcome and they almost did it,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “We got some things to work on. We both had two days off, but it was definitely better than our last two outings.”
The Raiders did their best to try to contain high-scoring senior guard Owen Chambers, who finished with 29 points on 9-of-15 shooting. He scored 18 points in the first half and finished 9-of-10 from the free throw line.
“He’s pretty good,” Park said. “A lot of times the shots he made we had a hand in his face. We played good defense I thought and a lot of shots he made we played good defense on. He just made them.”
Chambers, averaging just over 30 points per game, was coming off a 40-point game in last Tuesday’s 81-76 win at home against Johnsonburg. He broke the team’s all-time scoring mark of 1,907 points owned by Ryan Jones and now he’s up to 1,943 career points.
Chambers was the lone Falcon in double-figure scoring. For the Raiders, Aaron Park scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Logan Byerly added 10 points and eight rebounds, all 10 points coming in the first half.
The Raiders jumped on the Falcons for a quick 8-0 lead to start the game, but the Falcons answered with a 9-0 run and it was close the rest of the first half. A Jack Krug basket and David Cable three-point play helped the Raiders close the half on a 5-0 run for the one-point halftime lead.
But in the third, the Falcons forced six Raiders turnovers, made 10 of 15 shots from the floor and built their biggest lead at 53-38 on back-to-back baskets from Hayden Keck at the end of the quarter. The Raiders were 2-for-9 from the field in the quarter.
“We just didn’t set the tone,” Park said. “You have to set the tone the first two minutes and they did and we didn’t. I felt we turned non-aggressive … It’s almost like we played a little scared perhaps and it carried over to the defense, passing. We got too far behind.
“They were trapping us. I felt we could pass out of the trap and drive it in and get shots, but we weren’t being aggressive enough. The fourth quarter we started to and we could see the opportunities we were missing.”
The Raiders, who were 4-for-21 from the 3-point line, made things a little interesting in the fourth, starting with a 7-0 run to start the quarter. Krug’s putback with 1:17 left cut it to 58-51. That’s as close as it got as it got as the Falcons, led by Chambers, were 14-for-19 from line.
The Falcons’ Travis Gleason came off the bench to score seven points and grab nine rebounds before fouling out. Dillon Keglovits finished with eight points.
