PUNXSUTAWNEY — While the Brookville Raiders baseball team won last week’s District 9 Class 3A title in a rout of Kane, it didn’t get it into the state playoffs.
Obviously, it got the Raiders (11-8) one step closer to the state playoffs. They were scheduled, weather-permitting, to meet District 5 champion Bedford in a Sub-Regional final Wednesday in Punxsutawney to determine who gets a state playoff berth.
Because of wet weather Tuesday and the forecast for Wednesday, the Raiders’ game could be either moved or postponed a day. That wasn’t known by press time.
“I expect to see a good team and I hope the enthusiasm we had tonight, that we can take it to Punxsutawney next week and the better ball club will come on top,” said Raiders head coach Nathan Bonfardine. “Hopefully that’ll be us.”
The PIAA playoffs open Monday against the WPIAL runner-up at a District 5 or 9 site depending on who wins in Punxsutawney. Tuesday night in Washington, Hopewell was scheduled Steel Valley in the championship game.
Coincidentally, Bedford also scored 17 runs to advance in a 17-12 slugfest over Chestnut Ridge in last Tuesday’s D5 final.
The Bisons, coached by Adam Arnold, are also 11-8, coming off a revenge win against Chestnut Ridge, which routed them 10-0 during the regular season.
Trailing 12-5 going into the bottom of the fifth, the Bisons erupted for nine runs, then added three more in the sixth to stun the Lions and starting pitcher Rhett Frazier, who tossed a one-hitter against them the first meeting.
Jared Dowey was 4-for-5 with three RBIs while Nate Semaniek had three hits and six RBIs with a three-run home run.
Seniors Semanek (.426), Chase Cessna (.411) and Dylan Arnold (.397), and sophomore Dowey (.385) are the team’s leading hitters.
The Bisons’ top three pitchers — junior Dylan Arnold, Dowey and Jesse Arnold — all threw against Chestnut Ridge and struggled, combining to walk 10 and give up eight hits while striking out nine.
For the year, Dowey is 2-3 with a 5.55 earned run average and 50 strikeouts in 29 innings. Both Arnolds are 3-2, Dylan with a 2.59 ERA in 27 innings and Jesse with a 3.82 ERA in 29 1/3 innings.
For the Raiders, junior Aaron Park will likely get the ball on the mound. He’s 5-2 with a 1.47 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 42 innings. He’s hitting .344 with a team-high 28 RBIs.
Also at the plate for the Raiders, sophomore Jace Miner (.429), senior Trenton Gilhousen (.429), junior Cole LaBenne (.405) and seniors Brady Caylor (.361) and Tanner LaBenne (.347) help lead the offense.