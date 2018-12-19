ST. MARYS — A strong defensive effort, primarily in the first half, led Elk County Catholic to a 50-41 victory over visiting Brookville Friday night.
The Crusaders’ stout defense didn’t allow the Raiders any open shots throughout the opening half, as they held them to just four points in the first quarter and 12 for the first half.
While shutting down Brookville on the defensive end, ECC was able to take a 27-12 lead into the half. From there, the closest the Raiders got was seven points early in the third quarter.
“We didn’t take care of the ball well, which gave them more opportunities than they should’ve had,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park, whose team committed 14 of its 22 turnovers in the first half. “We just came out with a deer in the headlights look.”
The Raiders took a 2-2 record into Wednesday’s non-league home game with Ridgway before hosting St. Marys Friday in a District 9 League game.
No Raider reached double figures in scoring. Aaron Park finished with eight points and nine rebounds. Jace Miner and David Cable each came off the bench to score six points.
For ECC, which landed in the state rankings this week at No. 8 in Class 1A as per the Sunbury Daily Item, Alec Wehler finished the night with 12 points while Alex Breindel led the way with 13 points.
Carter Lindemuth and Regis Wortman each chipped in nine points apiece.
ECC led 10-4 after the first quarter, then outscored the Raiders 17-8 in the second to grab its 17-point halftime lead.
The Crusaders opened the second quarter on a 10-2 run, aided by two more 3-pointers, both from Breindel, as they stretched their lead to 20-6 with 4:05 left in the first half.
However, the Raiders wouldn’t go down without a fight in the second half as they opened the third quarter with a 6-1 run.
Brookville came as close as seven points at two different points in the quarter, as the first came after Aaron Park converted on a pair of free throws to bring the score to 30-23 with 3:50 left in the third.
ECC responded with back-to-back baskets in quick succession to stretch its lead back to double digits as Breindel and Wortman each scored during the run.
After a basket from Park cut the lead back down to single digits at 34-25 in the closing minute, as ECC got the last possession of the half.
After a Raiders defender knocked the ball away, it appeared the quarter would end with the Crusaders in front by nine, but Wehler scooped up the loose ball and fired up a shot just before the buzzer that bounced off the rim and found the twine to give ECC a 36-25 lead heading into the final quarter of play.
Brookville (2-2) continued to fight back, as an 8-2 run trimmed the Crusaders lead to 43-35 at the 4:16 mark of the fourth quarter.
The run was aided by a pair of baskets from Miner, as the Raiders looked to tighten the gap even further in the closing minutes.
ECC quickly put to bed any chance of a comeback, as Lindemuth knocked down a pair of shots around a three-pointer from Will Uberti to give the Crusaders a 50-35 lead and secure the victory.
The three was ECC’s sixth of the night, as they held the Raiders without a 3-pointer for the entire game.
The Raiders closed out the game on a 6-0 run, aided by three-point play from Cable, to set the final margin.
“I’m proud of my guys the way they fought back and didn’t give up until the very end,” Park said. “Hats off to coach Straub and his guys.”
