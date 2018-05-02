BROOKVILLE — Both teams stretching to their limit in pitching, it was the visiting Clearfield Bison that got exactly what it needed in Tuesday’s 14-4 win over the Brookville Raiders at McKinley Field.
The Bison (8-3) got a strong six-inning performance from freshman left-hander Hunter Dixon in his varsity debut. He gave up 11 hits and three walks while striking out four, but the Bison didn’t commit an error behind him and three big innings — five-run rallies in the first and fifth innings and a four-spot in the seventh — gave head coach Sid Lansberry enough to get through for the non-league road win.
“That’s his style,” Lansberry said of Dixon. “He’s a young kid, a freshman in his first varsity start and he threw exceptionally well. He gave up a lot of hits, and we knew he would, but he spread them out. He got some strikeouts with his changeup and it was good today off and on. Brookville is a pretty good hitting team, so I’m pleased with his performance.”
It’s a six-games in seven-day stretch for the Bison, who host unbeaten Huntingdon Wednesday and travel to Bald Eagle Area Thursday to complete a four-game week.
The Raiders (3-5) are in the same boat with a trip to Bradford Wednesday and a home game with Clarion-Limestone Thursday in their four-game week.
Raiders head coach Bruce Ferry started lefty Cole Labenne, but he walked five of the six batters he faced in the first inning and the Bison plated five runs with just two hits, a run-scoring single by Caullin Reed and RBI double from Hayden Williams.
Tyler Park got the Raiders out of the first inning, then held the Bison scoreless until the fifth when they sent 10 batters to the plate to put the game away with a 10-3 lead. In between, the Raiders got to within 5-3 with two runs in the fourth and a run in the fifth.
In the fourth, four straight singles by Trenton Gilhousen, Chase Palmer, Adam Mackins and Brady Caylor followed by a sacrifice fly by Seth Dunkle pushed home two runs. Lyle led off the fifth with a single, went to third on Cole Labenne’s single, then scored on a double play groundout.
“I was really proud about how the kids battled,” Ferry said. “They got down five runs and they came back and made it a competitive game for awhile. Tyler was gutsy getting us to the fifth inning … It was a situation where if you didn’t have four games in a week with more pitching, we’d take him out an inning earlier but you could tell he was getting tired. That was my bad.”
Clearfield wound up working four Raiders pitchers for 12 walks and 13 hits. Nate Barr singled three times while Hayden Williams had three hits with two doubles. Tye Bender and Seth Bumbarger doubled.
All 11 of the Raiders’ hits were singles. Lyle, Gilhousen and Mackins each hit two singles.
In other games:
MONDAY, April 30
Brookville 6,
Bradford 4
Also at McKinley Field, Brady Caylor pitched into the sixth inning of his longest varsity start on the mound and the Raiders used a five-run third inning to beat visiting Bradford.
Caylor gave the Raiders the boost they needed in a four-game week, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out three.
“I told them when we came down here, let’s see if you can get us three or four and see where we’re at and we’ll decide what to do,” Raiders head coach Bruce Ferry said of Caylor. “He had that one inning he walked a couple guys, but he really didn’t get into any trouble and he went from 20 pitches the first inning and had some nine- and 10-pitch innings and he felt good and it didn’t look like he was losing anything so we went with it.”
After the Owls scored in the top of the first, the Raiders went ahead for good with five runs in the third. Three straight singles by Caylor, Seth Dunkle and Tanner Labenne started the rally. Labenne drove in Caylor and after a run came home on a forceout grounder by Cole Labenne, Tyler Park doubled in a run. Another run came home on an Owls infield error.
Bradford got to Caylor in the sixth and after one out and runners on first and third, Dunkle replaced Caylor and two straight singles got the Owls within 5-4 with runners on second and third before Dunkle got out of the jam with a groundout.
Tanner Labenne gave the Raiders another run to work with when he singled in Caylor with one out in the bottom of the sixth to set the final score.
Dunkle got the save, retiring the side in the seventh.
Tanner Labenne had three hits with a double and Caylor singled twice.
“We got another guy in the middle starting to hit with Tanner and Brady had a good game at the plate and the bottom of the order came up with some hits now and then and that’s big,” Ferry said. “I don’t think we made any errors. We played some good defense, so it was a good win knowing you have a long week and will have to go through a lot of guys so everybody is going to have to contribute and that’s what we got today.”
FRIDAY, April 27
Elk Co. Catholic 2,
Brookville 1
At St. Marys’ Berwind Park in a game with just five hits overall, it was Elk County Catholic that squeaked out a one-run win.
The Crusaders broke a 1-1 tie and pushed home the winning run in the bottom of the sixth when Hunter Cashmer scored on an infield error. He was hit by a pitch thrown by Aaron Park to start the inning.
Park wound up hitting the 100-pitch limit before being relieved by Seth Dunkle, who gave up the grounder hit by Jordan DePrator that was misplayed. The Crusaders managed just two hits by Park and both came in other innings. Park struck out seven and walked six.
Brady Schneider tossed a three-hitter and completed the game for the Crusaders on the mound, giving up three walks while striking out four, finishing things up on 91 pitches.
Dunkle doubled and scored in the top of the first inning while ECC tied it in the bottom of the first.
