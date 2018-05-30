BROOKVILLE — Call it the law of averages or just paying for some sloppy baseball, but the Brookville Raiders’ recent success against the Brockway Rovers came to an end.
In their third meeting in 11 days and for the first time after five straight losses to the Raiders over the past two years, it was the Rovers sending the Raiders home for the season with last Thursday’s 7-5 win at McKinley Field.
Wednesday, the Rovers were scheduled to take on Johnsonburg for the District 9 Class 2A title. Brookville’s season ended at 10-9, one year after a deep postseason run to the state semifinals.
It wasn’t meant to be, although the Raiders made noise late, but they couldn’t overcome their own miscues.
The Raiders wound up making five errors while stranding 11 runners, hitting into two double plays and of the seven runs scored by the Rovers, six were unearned off starting pitcher Dane Lyle and reliever Seth Dunkle.
“Bottom line, we made too many mistakes,” said Raiders head coach Bruce Ferry. “To win a playoff game, you have to pitch well, play defense and run the bases and we pitched OK, but didn’t run the bases very well and made too many errors. We gave them too many opportunities and credit to them, they took advantage of them.”
The Rovers scored three unearned runs in the top of the sixth to break a 3-3 tie.
the Raiders’ fifth error of the game with two outs put runners on second and third for Zane Puhala, who drilled a single through the left side to score two runs.
Puhala, who went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and those two big RBIs, scored on Serafini’s single to put the Rovers up 6-3.
“It took us awhile to get going, to loosen up and get in the groove of playing and we had a nice inning there and put some runs on the board,” Rovers head coach Terry Moore said. “We put the pressure back on them and that’s what we’ve been talking about all season, getting back to this point and maybe playing them again in the playoffs and it’s definitely a really good feeling.
The Rovers added an insurance run in the seventh on Zach Foradori’s two-out single that scored Angelo Inzana.
But the Raiders rallied in the bottom of the seventh to make things interesting, yet, as the day went for them, came up short despite going 5-for-6 in the inning yet scoring just two runs.
Three straight singles by Lyle, Cole Labenne and Trenton Gihousen loaded the bases with two outs. However, Tyler Park grounded into a double play, a run scoring.
Chase Palmer hit an infield single on a chopper down the third-base line before Brady Caylor singled in a run to plate Gilhousen, but Palmer was thrown out in a rundown between home and third base to end the game.
Rovers starter Tyler Serafini threw 38 pitches in the first inning, but gave up just two runs in a damage-control effort and despite having just two hits off Raiders starter Dane Lyle when they chased him two batters into the top of the fifth, the score was tied at 3-3.
The Raiders’ two runs in the first came with the help of Serafini walking three of the first four batters. Two of them wound up scoring as Caylor scored on a forceout grounder hit by Lyle that was caught by a sliding shortstop Cam Baka in what stopped a big inning breakout by the Raiders. Cole Labenne singled in Aaron Park for the other run.
“I thought we were a big hit away a couple times from putting some distance between them and it changes the whole complexion of the game and we didn’t,” Ferry said. “We’ve gotten away with it, but we were playing good defense then and we didn’t today and we gave up some opportunities on the bases for sure.”
Caylor doubled in Tyler Park with one out to put the Raiders up 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth. Brockway tied it at 3-3 in the fifth when Puhala reached on an error, went to third on an errant pickoff try, then scored on Baka’s single.
That set up the late-inning surge by Brockway, which took advantage of a sloppy Raiders’ performance. Ferry tried to put things in perspective, including a positive outlook and a realistic one as well.
“I’m really proud of the kids,” Ferry said. “We had a streak at the end where we lost one game, won close ones and playing tough schedule, but we ran out of a little juice today. They’re going to be disappointed, the fans will be disappointed but I’m proud of the way they played and I’m excited about the future. We lose one starter.”
Which sets up an offseason where they’ll need to regroup and start another title push.
“I’ll worry about that in January, but I know they put a lot of pressure on themselves and it was apparent very early in the season and that’s part of the reason we struggled,” he said. “There are some kids who continued to do that and got off to a slow start and didn’t have the years they thought they could. We have to keep preaching what we preach. It’s a baseball game. Come down here and have fun with your friends. That’s what we did last year and that’s what we did for awhile here. I do think we got behind and got rattled and that was uncharacteristic. Hopefully that’s just youth.”
WEDNESDAY, May 23
Brookville 5, Curwensville 1
At McKinley Field after a one-day delay and one day prior to the loss to the Rovers, the Raiders won what was believed to be a big pitching showdown of aces.
But it didn’t really happen. While Raiders sophomore ace Aaron Park tossed a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts and one walk, the Raiders dealt Tide ace left-hander Bryce Timko his first loss of the year.
Timko, who was 6-0 with a 0.44 earned run average and had allowed just four runs in 47 2/3 innings going into Wednesday, didn’t have it against the Raiders and walked seven while giving up four hits with three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.
The Raiders left the bases loaded in the first inning, but worked Timko for a whopping 35 pitches and that set the tone. His pitch count ballooned to 71 after three innings, although the Raiders had just one run on Seth Dunkle’s one-out double in the second inning.
In the fourth, the Raiders chased Timko after 96 pitches. The Raiders only had two hits in the three-run inning, but they were big. After a misplayed popup but the Raiders’ leadoff batter on, Chase Palmer pushed a bunt past Timko to get things going. Brady Caylor followed with another bunt, but pinch-runner Adam Mackins beat Timko’s forceout throw to third and the bases were loaded.
Timko was close to working out of the jam, getting Dunkle to ground into a forceout at home, but Timko uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Palmer to score and after an intentional walk to Aaron Park and flyout by Tanner LaBenne, Dane Lyle ripped a bad-hop single past third base to make it 4-0.
The Raiders made it 5-0 in the fifth on Caylor’s one-out single that plated Trenton Gilhousen, who led off with a double.
That was more than enough for Park, who took a two-hit shutout into the seventh before the Tide scored an unearned run. Timko singled in his first two at-bats, then reached on an error in the seventh and scored on Christian Bakaysa’s groundout. Jake McCracken and Zach Brewer each singled in the inning to set up the unearned run. His 100th pitch of the game was his 12th strikeout and final out of the game.
“We kind of figured it’d be a good game with one, two or three runs tops, but Aaron wasn’t really threatened until the seventh and he was probably a little bit tired,” Ferry said. “He looked fully in control. He’s looked real good in other games and people put good swings on him, but there weren’t a lot of good swings on him today.”
