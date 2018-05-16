BROOKVILLE — It’s been quite a season for the Brookville Raiders track and field team.
But, as they say in most sports and especially in track and field, it really only matters in the postseason.
The Raiders will try to repeat as Class 2A champions for the first time in program history at Friday’s District 9 Track and Field Championships in Brookville.
It’s a combined meet this year for the first time in awhile as Class 3A will run concurrently. Action gets under way at 12:30 p.m. and will end under the lights, most likely around 9 p.m.
And that’s if it’s weather-permitting. The forecast wasn’t a favorable one Tuesday night with chance of rain around 90 percent for Friday. Saturday, the makeup day, isn’t much better, so it’ll likely be a wet day at the track, whenever it is.
With eventual two-time state champion Ryan Thrush leading the way, Raiders rolled to the title last year with 105.5 points for a 36.5 margin of win over runner-up Elk County Catholic.
That Thrush is gone, but the Raiders are probably better this year. They have four No. 1 seeds, five No. 2 seeds and of the 29 state-qualifying standards performed on the seeding sheet for Friday’s events, the Raiders own 10 of them.
They’ve also qualified for districts in all 18 events with top-six scoring seeds in 15 of them.
“There is no other goal than to win a team title,” Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said. “Repeating has been talked about since last summer. This team has put the work in all year, whether in other sports in the fall and winter, or with us in cross country and/or indoor.
“The other thing we have been talking about for a long time is hitting the state-qualifying marks on a regular basis. We don’t want to have to do anything extraordinary to get through to the state meet. For quite a few of them, they have been hitting the state Q for a while. Once we get to Shippensburg, the work isn’t over. The goal there is to medal as many as possible.”
Top two finishers in each event and any other athlete who reaches the state-qualifying standard heads to the PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University May 25-26.
The Raiders return two district champs with junior Bryan Dworek in the long jump and the 4x400-meter relay. Both are top seeds with John Frank and Ian Thrush back from the 4x400 last year. They’ll be joined by Dillon Olson and Jack Krug this time around.
The 4x100 relay is back from a trip to states as a district runner-up to Clarion last year, but the Raiders foursome of Ian Thrush, Frank, Dworek and Krug are top-seeded with a state-qualifying time and school-record time of 43.48.
“The relays have been incredible all year,” Murdock said. “They have run fast with a variety of combinations. We are looking to win both the 4x1 and 4x4. Breaking school records won’t be a stretch in either of those. The 4x4 is going to be fun to watch –it should be very competitive.”
Led by Dworek, the Raiders are loaded in the jumps. Dworek, state-qualifier De-Angelo Coffey and Cameron Hooven are seeded 1-3-7 in the long jump, Coffey and Hooven are 3-8 in the triple jump and Hooven and Coffey are 2-3 in the high jump.
“Having Bryan, DeLo, and Cam is a pretty talented group in the jumps,” Murdock said. “It’s also nice that a different one of them is at or near the top in the district in the three jumps. We are hoping for Bryan and DeLo to hit state qualifying in the long jump (21-6) and have Brookville athletes 1-2 again. Cameron has the potential also, but it has been less of a focus as he has been excelling in the high jump.
“I think both Cam and DeLo can jump clean to 6-0 or 6-2, which should put them in the top three. Both of them are capable of jumping state qualifying (6-4). DeLo should be top two in the triple and can hit states (44-0), especially since he has seemed pretty consistent lately. Cam has one or two small technical issues in the triple jump that if corrected he will surprise a lot of people.”
Thrush and Dworek are seeded 2-5 in the 100 dash and are two of six runners who have run the state-qualifying time. They’re 2-3 in the 200 dash with state-qualifying times.
“Ian and Bryan have been under the state time in both the 100 and 200. I’ve told them that is the goal,” Murdock said. “If they hit state times and someone out there beats them, then so be it. Winning those events won’t be easy, but either one of them could win either race. They will be ready and fun to watch.”
Ethan Brentham is the top seed in the 1,600 run while he’s seeded No. 3 in the 3,200 run and No. 5 in the 800.
“Ethan has been running lights out lately. His 1,600 at Redbank was fantastic,” Murdock said. “He was able to come back and easily win the 3,200 that night. His workouts suggest he will be difficult to beat in the 1,600 and can hit the state time (4:31). The 3,200 will be a challenge for him against (ECC’s) Ben Hoffman. We are hoping that will pull him under 10:00 for the first time.”
Dillon Olson is seeded a solid No. 2 in both hurdle races behind Moniteau standout Jacob Patton. Addison Singleton and Hooven are seeded No. 5 and 7 in the 110s.
“All three hurdlers have the ability to make the (110s) final,” Murdock said. “Actually, they all can run the state time. Dillon has already run it twice and looks in good shape to be top two. Addison and Cameron have worked hard and are both ready to run low 15s.
“Dillon will be in a tough battle in the 300s. He has been inching closer to a sub-40 time and I would love to see him get that at districts. Addison hasn’t put together his best 300 race yet, but I expect him to go out to win his heat and get on the podium.”
Those are the headliners, but the Raiders are deep with a home-course advantage at their favor that could lift some others. Murdock kind of expects it.
“We are hoping for 15 or more state-qualifying spots to give us the best chance possible to have our best ever state meet performance,” Murdock said. “We have to get the job done on Friday. I really like this group and their attitude/effort this year. It will be worth watching the meet on Friday.”
