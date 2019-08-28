BROOKVILLE — One more year of confidence can go a long way for the Brookville Raiders soccer team.
That meant another offseason of hard work for third-year head coach Dave Reitz, whose team tries to improve on last year’s 7-9-2 season that ended in the first round of the District 9 Class 2A playoffs with an overtime loss to Kane.
Reitz has 17 players on his roster and replaces five starters he lost to graduation. Back for the Raiders are two all-conference players in senior midfielder Bryce Kunselman and junior striker Jace Miner.
“They’ve been working really hard and for the last three years,” said Reitz, whose team opens at C-L Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. “The group I’ve had since I’ve been here, the juniors and seniors, they’re in match shape and ready to go and we’re working out the kinks. They’ve put in a lot of hard work in the offseason and everyone is anxious to get ready.
“We’re closer to the identity I’ve envisioned. As far as the difference in the kids, on individual skill level, it’s higher. … It’s really a full-team effort with everything we do now and everyone is confident in the direction we’re going.”
Miner led the Raiders in scoring with 19 goals and 11 assists. He’ll be back up front at striker in the team’s 4-3-3 base set.
On the wings are junior Hayden Kramer and sophomore Garner McMaster along with sophomore Logan Oakes, who will see time in midfield as well. Kramer is the next-leading scorer (3 goals, 4 assists) while McMaster (3 goals, 2 assists) and Oakes (3 goals) contributed a little as well.
“It’ll be more of the same this year from Jace and the combination plays we’re working on and coupled with speed and awareness of Hayden and Garner and the guys playing behind them, it’s going to be a recipe for some nice things this year,” Reitz said. “I expect big things from all three guys this year. Teams know Jace is the guy to stop. They’ll key on him, but that’s fine because Hayden can score goals and Garner and any of the guys who play behind in midfield can as well.”
Juniors Justin Vander kelen (2 goals, 3 assists), Zakk Wolfe (1 goal, 5 assists) will help anchor the midfield with Oakes rotating into a spot as well as freshmen Ganen Cyphert and Christian Smith, junior Tim Miller and senior Jake McKinley.
Kunselman (4 goals) is a vital cog to the teams’ back four on defense. He’ll be joined by juniors Ryan Wonderling and Vincent Doan, and freshman Thomas Bowser.
“The way we want to play from the back, these guys understand that and all play out from the back well and look to pass first,” Reitz said. “Bryce is definitely the anchor in the back. He finds the ball, he’s sneaky fast and gets the job done.”
An all-conference goalie the year before, senior Darius Sorbin missed about half of last season with an injury. He’s back and part of a defensive unit that Reitz feels will key much of the team’s success.
“He’s an outstanding goalkeeper and everyone says that to us. It’s all one unit (in the back) and whenever you’re look at goalkeeper, Darius makes saves he has no business making,” Reitz said. “Whenever we have that strength in the back with defense and the keeper, it allows us to attack more frequently and be able to take chances. If we get caught in the counter, they’ll be able to bail us out.”
A productive offseason that culminated with a trip for most of the team to Ohio to play at the Adidas National Soccer Showcase has Reitz’s team ready to go.
“We’ve really concentrated on total player development instead of developing defenders or strikers. We’re developing as a player so we can plug them in different places and it’s paid off the past year,” Reitz said. “The team atmosphere and attitude is what we have to improve on. The kids believe in themselves and it’s there, a part of the philosophy is wanting to be district champs and the kids believe that.”
Reitz’s staff includes Justin Miller, Corey Oakes and Shawn Castellan.
ROSTER
Seniors: Darius Sorbin, Bryce Kunselman, Jake McKinley.
Juniors: Vince Doan, Hayden Kramer, Tim Miller, Jace Miner, Justin Vander kelen, Zakk Wolfe, Ryan Wonderling.
Sophomores: John McHenry, Garner McMaster, Logan Oakes.
Freshmen: Thomas Bowser, Ganen Cyphert, Alex Reynolds, Christian Smith.
SCHEDULE
September
3-at C-L, 6:30 p.m.
7-at Karns City, noon
9-Philipsburg-Osceola
10-at Redbank Valley, 6 p.m.
12-Punxsutawney
14-Brockway, noon
17-Forest Area, 6 p.m.
18-DuBois Central Catholic
21-at Punxsutawney, 10 a.m.
23-at Elk Co. Catholic, 7 p.m.
25-at Brockway, 3:30 p.m.
October
1-DuBois
3-Clearfield
5-at Kane, 11 a.m.
10-Kane
12-St. Marys, 10 a.m.
14-Elk Co. Catholic, 5 p.m.
15-at DuBois Central Catholic
Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.