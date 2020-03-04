HYDE — Defending champs x 2.
After beating Kane last Tuesday for its second straight D9 Class 3A title, the Brookville Raiders basketball team successfully defended its D5/9 Sub-Regional title last Saturday afternoon.
Last year, it was a four-point grinder over Everett at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. This time, it was a defensively strong 46-32 win over Chestnut Ridge at Clearfield, landing a state playoff berth with the win.
Brookville used an 11-0 run at the end of the third quarter to pull away from the Lions, who were limited to a lowly 26-percent shooting performance (10-for-39) by a strong Raiders defense.
The Raiders, who did commit 16 turnovers to Chestnut’s 15, shot 50 percent from the field — 18-for-36 — and combine that with the 10th time they’ve limited their foes to 35 percent shooting or less, they are now 10-0 in those games.
“We need to do everything we did tonight and polish it,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park, whose team won its sixth straight, 10th out of 11 and improved to 17-7 going into Saturday’s state-opener with Neshannnock. “We can do things better, and we need to work on handling the half-court trap.”
Robert Keth was the lone Raider in double-figure scoring with a season-high 21 points on 6-of-12 shooting with five rebounds. He made 8 of 10 free throws, all of them in the second half including a pair coming after a technical foul was called on Lions coach Matthew Claar when he kicked the bleachers with 45 seconds left in the third quarter and the Raiders up 11 at 30-19.
Jace Miner finished with seven points, four rebounds, three assists and six steals while Logan Byerly added six points, six rebounds and four blocks. Aaron Park had four points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Jack Krug scored six points, completing a rather balanced effort throughout the playing rotation.
Brookville had a 20-12 lead at the half in the low-scoring contest, and Chestnut opened the second half with a 7-2 run to cut the deficit to the three with 6:21 left in the quarter.
However, the Raiders kept the Lions off the board over the next seven minutes while going on a 11-0 run.
The scoring was spread around with Byerly having four of the points and Robert Keth adding three.
Chestnut Ridge started the fourth quarter with a three by Kim Clapper and a lay-up by Logan Pfister, but the Raiders held off the Lions the rest of the way.
They were 7-of-9 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter with Keth making six of seven. The Raiders also got the offensive rebounds on both the misses which kept the ball in the Raiders’ hands.
The Raiders held the ball for easy baskets in the final quarter, forcing Chestnut Ridge to foul, and while they were holding the ball, the clock was ticking away for the win.
“We were able to drive the ball and kick it out,” said Park. “We did a great job of valuing the ball. (Chestnut Ridge) likes to run, and we can too. But I wanted us to get in our half-court offense and slow it down.
“Byerly had some big rebounds for us in the fourth quarter. That extended the play and kept the ball in our hands.”
Both teams struggled to score in the first half.
After Ridge’s Noah Hillegass scored the first basket of the game, Brookville scored 13 of the next 15 points.
Keth had six of his points in that stretch, while Krug added four. The Raiders held the 13-6 lead after one quarter.
The second quarter was another low-scoring quarter.
The two teams exchanged buckets, but the defensive pressure of the Raiders kept the Lions at bay.
“Keth stepped up for us on defense,” said Park. “They were getting some momentum, and Jace Miner got some steals which led to lay-ups for us.”
The Raiders punctuated the first half with an exclamation point as Keth hit a three with two seconds left in the half for the 20-12 halftime lead.
The Lions (13-11) were led by Matt Whysong’s 13 points.
Correspondent Sam Shuss contributed to this story.