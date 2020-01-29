BROOKVILLE — Taking the lead for good late in the first quarter, it still wasn’t an easy one for the Brookville Raiders basketball team in Tuesday night’s non-league 57-46 win over visiting Oil City.
The Raiders (10-6) needed a strong performance from the foul line to hold off the Oilers (7-10), making 24 of 31 free throws. Robert Keth led the way, going 10-for-10 from the line and finishing with a game-high 17 points.
Aaron Park scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Jack Krug and Logan Byerly each scored nine points.
The Raiders play another home game Friday in a varsity-only doubleheader with the girls against Homer-Center. They’ll follow the girls at around 7:30 p.m.
Oil City’s last lead was 7-5 near the midpoint of the first quarter before the Raiders used a 9-2 run to take what was the lead for good.
Brookville led 16-13 after the first quarter and stretched its advantage to as many as 11 points three times in the second quarter before a 33-24 halftime lead.
Jace Miner’s basket with 5:04 left in the third quarter put the Raiders up double figures again at 37-27 before Oil City’s 8-0 run got it to 37-35 after Ethan Cochran’s basket at the 2:22 mark.
The first of what would be three technical fouls against the Oilers allowed the Raiders to close the third with two Keth free throws for a 39-35 lead.
Leading by three points with the ball on three occasions in the fourth quarter, the Raiders were able to grind out clock-eating possessions that got points. After Oil City’s Alec Klapec’s basket cut it to 45-42 with 3:45 left, the Raiders answered with a 5-0 run over the next nearly three minutes for a 50-42 lead with 56.4 seconds left, essentially putting the game away.
Holden Stahl scored 11 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Oilers. Spencer McFall scored nine points.
Oilers head coach Bundy Fulmer was whistled for two technical fouls at the end of the night, the first with 6.8 seconds left and then the second before officials left the court after the clock ran out.
By PIAA rule, Fulmer must sit out the next Oilers varsity contest.
The Raiders won the JV game, 67-35. Hunter Geer scored 14 points, Danny Lauer added 13, and Ryan Geer and Griffin Ruhlman each scored 11 points.
Next week, the Raiders visit Elk County Catholic Tuesday.
In other games:
FRIDAY, Jan. 24
Brookville 55, St. Marys 44
At home against the Dutch, the shots didn’t fall quite as easily as they did a few days earlier in their win against the Chucks, but the Raiders defended the 3-point line well.
The Raiders hadn’t played a home game in three weeks and they completed a season sweep of the Dutch, who were limited to 5-for-24 3-point shooting.
“It feels good,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “That’s a pretty good team that has guards who can shoot. They have position-less players … I thought the guys adjusted well.”
The Raiders never trailed, leading 15-7 after the first quarter and by as many as 12 points in the second quarter before a 27-17 halftime lead. Their largest lead in the second half was 19 points at 36-17 with 2:11 left in the third quarter.
Defensively, Park was much more pleased with his team’s effort after last Wednesday’s win at Punxsutawney. The Dutch finished at 32 percent (16-for-50) for the game.
“I thought it was probably our best defensive game of the year,” Park said. “I thought we played very well. They were guard-oriented, even my big men did a nice job of guarding a guard-type player. Logan (Byerly) did a nice job of guarding one of their shooters outside and did a nice job containing him.
“I thought we got back on defense. We didn’t do so well against Punxsutawney. They were obviously looking to run us into the ground and get us tired. They were making changes, big changes with lots of people in and out and I thought we held up very well. We weren’t as tired as we’ve had been, so I was pleased with that effort.”
The Dutch lost their point guard Cahil Parrish to an injury in the opening minutes of the game and that didn’t help head coach Shad Boschert’s team’s rhythm at all, especially with the Raiders contesting shots all night.
Byerly led the Raiders with 15 points and five rebounds. Jack Krug had 10 points and Jace Miner scored eight points with four rebounds and five steals through three quarters before leaving with an injury. The Raiders shot 45 percent (18-for-40) from the floor and converted on 18 of 25 free throws.
Griffin Ruhlman came off the bench to score five points with a team-high seven rebounds.
The Raiders won the JV game, 47-36. Danny Lauer and Griffin Ruhlman scored 14 and 11 points respectively. Ian Pete finished with eight points.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 22
Brookville 70,
Punxsutawney 49
At Punxsutawney, a torrid start and hot shooting all game long sparked the Raiders who retained the Chuck Daly/Larry McManigle Traveling Trophy.
The trophy honors the relationship between former the Chucks and Raiders coaches who forged a long relationship first as opposing coaches in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Daly, of course, went on to forge a Hall of Fame career that included two NBA championships with the Detroit Pistons and an Olympic gold medal with the U.S. “Dream Team” squad of 1992.
The Raiders started the game on a 14-0 run and led the whole game, but the Chucks got back to within 18-17 by the early minutes of the second quarter.
Still, the Raiders kept shooting it well and pushed it back to a 35-26 halftime lead, then pulled away for their largest lead at the end and retained
Shooting 67 percent (30-for-45) from the field, the Raiders put three players in double-figure scoring. Aaron Park made all nine of his shots from the field and finished with a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds. Jace Miner had 13 points with six rebounds, eight assists and six steals. Robert Keth finished with 10 points. Jack Krug scored nine points with six assists.
“I thought they played very well offensively together, sharing the ball,” Coach Park said. “We had a few forces, but you’re going to have that every game, but not like it’s been for us. We didn’t force like it had been going so I was pretty pleased with the offensive output. Plus, you have to remember, we’ve been off nine days come off nine days and to come pass the ball like that is really good. I feel really good about that, the way we’re playing together, sharing the ball.”
The Chucks’ losing streak hit four games and they’ve lost seven of nine, but didn’t fold after the Raiders built a 14-0 lead by the 2:41 mark of the first quarter. Nick Humble, who led the Chucks with 15 points, hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter to help them get within 18-8.
A 9-0 run to start the second quarter got the Chucks to within 18-17 following Micah Kriebel’s three-point play at the 6:24 mark. Kriebel was the other Chuck in double figures with 12 points, nine coming on three 3-pointers.
Miner did most of his scoring damage in the third quarter where he scored 12 of his 13, helping the Raiders build their lead to as many as 19 points while taking a 53-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
The closest the Chucks got the rest of the way was 13 points.
Brookville won the JV game, 53-15. Hunter Geer scored 16 points to lead the Raiders.