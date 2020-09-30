For the Brookville Raiders, it’s a chance at a 4-0 start for the first time since 2010 when they travel to West Sunbury to face Moniteau. And for the Central Clarion County Wildcats, it’s their debut at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
Both games are set for 7 p.m. kickoffs as the shortened season schedule enters its fourth weekend for teams in the Southern Region. One could say this is the mid-point of the schedule, we think.
The PIAA unveiled its playoff brackets last week and the weekend of Nov. 6-7 will be opening-round games in classes involving District 9 teams, from Class 1A through 4A at the very least. That means the scheduled games for that weekend are in doubt — there’s no clear directive if regular-season games can be played during state playoffs this year. In normal years, that’s not allowed.
It’s presumed that District 9 will announce its postseason plans sometime this week as well and if it’s a championship-only setup, that would be Oct. 30. But if a move is made for a semifinal round in at least Class 1A and 2A, that would peel back the regular-season schedule to Oct. 16 being the last regular-season week.
So is it the mid-point game of the year for the Raiders and Wildcats? Well, at least it’s close.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
Brookville (3-0) at
Moniteau (1-2)
The Raiders face a Warriors team that’s lost to two teams the Raiders haven’t beaten. Moniteau lost to Karns City in its opener, 31-8, and then Central Clarion last week, 46-14. The Raiders just routed Karns City and beat Central Clarion, 49-30.
Last year, the Raiders had to grind out a 21-8 win over the Warriors as quarterback Jack Krug returned to the lineup after missing a couple games with an injury and combining with Robert Keth to throw for 337 yards and three touchdowns.
While the graduated Ian Thrush caught 13 passes for 111 yards and a TD, Kyle MacBeth caught six balls for 103 yards and had one of the defense’s three interceptions. The Raiders held quarterback Brady Thompson to 3-for-16 passes for 28 yards. J.D. Dessicino ran for 111 yards on 17 carries and a TD to lead the Warriors.
Moniteau yielded 430 yards of passing to Clarion’s Cal German last week, so that could bode well for the Raiders and Krug, who has thrown for 913 yards in three games, completing 72 of 109 passes with 12 touchdowns and one interception.
Krug passed his way into the No. 6 spot in the D9 all-time yardage rankings and at 6,906 is 229 yards away from tying No. 5 Isaac Rumery of Clearfield. His 89 career TD passes rank third behind Port Allegany’s Matt Bodamer (137) and Brockway’s Derek Buganza (95).
He has a balanced group of receivers this year to choose from with Brayden Kunselman (21-277, 5 TDs), Keth (15-222, 2 TDs), Kyle MacBeth (18-207, 2 TDs), Ryan Daisley (13-137) and Braiden Davis (8-81, 3 TDs).
Davis (27-145, 1 TDs), Krug (29-73, 1 TD) and Keth (16-74, 4 TDs) lead a running game averaging nearly 127 yards per game.
Moniteau, as it’s been for several years now, is a run-heavy program as the Warriors have attempted just 40 passes in three games as Thompson is back as the primary thrower, completing 11 of 28 for 127 yards.
The Warriors’ running game is led by Mason Mershimer (46-280, 3 TDs) and Dessicino (37-150, 2 TDs) while David Stamm is a running threat when he’s at quarterback, rushing for 101 yards on 21 attempts.
Defensively for the Raiders, it’s Keth (21), Nathan Taylor (20), Elliot Park (19, 4 sacks) and Kunselman (17) leading the way in tackles. MacBeth and Taylor each have their two interceptions from last week’s six-interception game against Karns City. MacBeth, with 13 career picks, is third all-time on the team’s honor roll behind Brad Geer (16) and Tyler Ross (14).
The Raiders have won three straight against Moniteau and lead the all-time series, 25-13.
DuBois (1-2) at
Central Clarion (2-1)
While the Wildcats were pulling away for a win at Moniteau last week, the DuBois Beavers blanked Punxsutawney 24-0 for their first win on the field since the end of the 2018 season.
The Wildcats have thrown the ball a lot so far this year with Cal German leading the way. He’s completed 51 of 92 passes for 962 yards and 13 TDs against two interceptions. He’s also closing in on the 4,000-yard career passing milestone with 3,624 yards and 52 TDs.
Receiver Ethan Burford, who caught six balls for 219 yards and three TDs last week, is up to 15 catches for 441 yards and six TDs while Cutter Boggess has caught 19 passes for 275 yards and three TDs while running for 101 yards on 16 carries. Breckin Rex (20-130, 1 TD) is the team’s top rusher.
For the Beavers who lost 42-28 to Brookville in their opener and were routed by Karns City 55-14 to start the season 0-2, got first-year coach T.J. Wingard his first win last week at Punxsutawney.
The Beavers shut the Chucks down to 90 yards of offense as running back Zach Henery ran for 91 yards on nine carries with a touchdown. Quarterback Cam-Ron Hays threw for 76 yards and a TD pass to Dale Kot who caught five passes for 93 yards.
For the year, the Beavers average 228 yards of offense as Hays has thrown for 419 yards, completing 38 of 58 for two TDs and two interceptions. Henery (26-145) is the top rusher while Kot (12-175, 2 TDs) is the top receiver.