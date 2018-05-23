It's never easy to get on the podium at the PIAA Track and Field Championships.
The faster you need it, the more competitive you find it and even by District 9 standards, it's a tough chore.
But not impossible. The Brookville Raiders' 4x100-meter relay is seeded third for this weekend's meet at Shippensburg University with a school-record time of 43.19 seconds they ran at districts last Friday.
The foursome of freshman Jack Krug, junior Bryan Dworek, sophomore Ian Thrush and senior John Frank have had a solid season and they'll certainly get tested Friday in the preliminary round.
Win their heat or finish with one of the next four best times among the four heats and they're guaranteed a top-eight medal finish on Saturday.
"I don’t even know how to describe it," said Frank, who didn't appear to have any issues with the headwind on the frontstretch running the anchor leg. "We’ve been working so hard, and I heard Bryan (Dworek) say this earlier about getting the stick around, it feels like when you start doing those little things, once you start getting in a groove where you get a handoff where it feels like that was it and it really snaps.
"Those three guys, Jack, Bryan and Ian, being in first in the 4x100. They just give it to me. I don’t do anything special. I just run down the frontstretch."
It's something that's been a collective focus all season for the relay.
"Literally every day in practice during warmup laps, we have the stick in our hand, anything extra we can possibly think of," Dworek said. "We’ve been working on our steps, adjusting them, but so far, no offense, but we haven’t been pushed as much as we’d like. I feel this year our goal is to place. Last year, we were kind of there to have fun, but this year we can place."
The Raiders are seeded behind Dock Mennonite Academy of District 1 (42.89) and Aliquippa (43.13). Four other relays — Hickory, Motivation (District 12), Girard College and North Schuylkill — all ran under 44 seconds at districts.
During the season, Dock Mennonite ran a Class 2A-best 42.36 with Schuylkill Valley at 42.38. Motivation (42.91) also ran a faster time than Aliquippa and Brookville turned in at districts this past weekend.
"I think they can break 43, now I know they believe it," Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said. "I hope we can get the stick around clean and get to the finals. That’s an event we’ve never medaled in, either relay. That’ll be exciting to watch."
Last year, Hickory won with a 42.52 with Motivation (42.56), Aliquippa (42.79), Bloomsburg (43.16), Southern Columbia (44.26), Reynolds (44.42), Avonworth (44.94) and Penn Cambria following with medal finishes.
Clarion won back-to-back state titles in the 4x100 in 2000 and 2001 with times of 43.29 and 42.59 seconds. Sheffield medaled with a sixth-place in 2012 at 43.4 and Karns City was fourth in 2015 at 43.70. The Gremlins ran a 43.18 in the prelims.
The 4x400 relay is seeded eighth with its school-record time of 3:26.92.
"That 4x4, everyone ran impressive splits," Frank said. "Jack Krug has impressed me an incredible amount. That’s a record, me personally, is one that I’ve chased since ninth great and to do it with these guys, when they have a background for next year, feels awesome."
THRUSH SHINES — He beat the defending champion in the 100-meter dash, finished second to the same Brendan Zerfoss of Clarion in the 200 dash and ran a leg on both record-breaking relays that won district titles and have good shots at medaling at states.
It's been quite a season for sophomore Ian Thrush, who is seeded fourth in the 200 dash this weekend. And it started with a strong preseason winter schedule.
"It was the form work that helped in the offseason because it gets us ready with the muscles that we need for that," Thrush said. "We started with that when others are still building it, so it feels really good to come into the season strong knowing that all you can do is to get better."
In the 100 dash, it was a stacked field that wound up getting a bad break with headwind that would likely keep runners from qualifying with state-qualifying times. The top two were guaranteed spots, but after that, the wind knocked another other berths away.
"I realized it during the prelims and our times were the fastest with the headwind," Thrush said. "We were all nervous because there were five of us with SQ times and we figured only the top two would make it, so that made it all the more nerve-racking. I knew I had to get out good and run the race I could and wound up doing great."
Thrush blasted the field with an 11.31 — the SQ time is 11.3 — with Zerfoss (11.42), Elk County Catholic's Jacob Koss (11.43) and Dworek (11.49) following.
Thrush's best time is a school-record 11.01, but this one might have been better, all factors considered.
"It was definitely one of my best races ever," Thrush said. "I got out super-good. After I got out, I knew I had to keep running strong. I saw someone coming up to my left and had to keep pushing. It was definitely one of my best races even know it wasn’t my best time."
ON THE REPEAT D9 TITLE — From Frank:
"Coach said the goal was to win a district title. It was the second year in a row and it’s just awesome we have a group of girls who are focused. You don’t have to round them up. We do have some leaders on the team, but the guys do a great job of staying focused."
From Thrush:
"It feels great because we knew we definitely had the talent to come back and win back to back district championships as a team. We’d only won two other titles, so to go back-to-back is great. We have the talent. We definitely worked as a team this year, even in practice, pushing each other … It’s fun to have someone to push off with good training partners."
From Dworek:
"It was nice to see everyone come together. We had another good shot to win a title and everyone did their part and placed. It was a good day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.