It’s the fifth week of the season (or Week 4 as per PIAA decree) and the Brookville Raiders and Clarion Bobcats get back into the Large School schedule once again Friday night.
For the 3-1 Raiders, it’s a road trip to Butler County to take on the 3-1 Karns City Gremlins, an important matchup at the top of the standings and for District 9 Class 2A playoff positioning. And for the still unbeaten and 4-0 Bobcats, it’s Homecoming Night at the C-L Sports Complex against the resurgent and 3-1 St. Marys Flying Dutchmen.
Both games kick off at 7 p.m.
In the latest Class 2A playoff standings, which awards points for wins and wins that foes teams beat have to make it as simple as one can, it’s the Bobcats (470), Kane (4-0, 450), Ridgway (3-1, 360), the Raiders (330), Karns City (310), Keystone (3-1, 300) with Moniteau and Brockway winless. If it’s a six-team field, the top two teams would receive first round byes.
The other Large School games this weekend: Kane at Punxsutawney, Moniteau at Bradford and Brockway at Ridgway.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
Brookville (3-1) at
Karns City (3-1)
Both teams’ only loss has come at the hands of the Bobcats, the Raiders in a 29-12 loss last week at home and the Gremlins in a 42-14 loss at Clarion University two weeks ago.
The obvious No. 1 question is the health status of Raiders quarterback Jack Krug, who left the game during the team’s second possession against the Bobcats with an apparent ankle injury. Monday night, Raiders head coach Scott Park wasn’t sure what Krug’s status might be by Friday night.
If Krug can’t go, it’ll be Robert Keth the likely signal-caller. He eventually took over the snaps last year with Krug out and threw for over 2,000 yards. Against the Bobcats, Keth completed 9 of 21 passes for 56 yards with two interceptions.
With a presumed week of practice and if called upon, Park figures things won’t be as rough as it was getting untracked against Clarion. Ian Thrush had seven catches for 81 yards while Cole LaBenne ran for 41 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 20 yards.
For the year, Thrush is the leading receiver with 22 catches for 257 yards. Keth (21-260, 3 TDs) is the leader in receiving yardage.
Junior Kyle MacBeth (12-121) is also a receiving threat and on defense is putting up a great season as well with five interceptions so far. After having a pair of picks in each of the first two games, MacBeth had one last week against the Bobcats.
Karns City trailed 6-0 at halftime in last week’s home game with Moniteau, but scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second half for a 21-6 win. Hunter Rowe ran for two touchdowns and Kaden Scherer added a score as well.
Rowe ran for 78 yards on 13 carries while Scherer ran for 51 yards on three carries which included his 43-yard TD run. Quarterback Anthony Kamenski ran for 56 yards on 16 carries.
Kamenski leads the run-heavy Gremlins offense in rushing with 393 yards on 48 carries while Rowe has rushed for 192 yards on 47 carries. Going into last week, Kamenski had only thrown 26 passes in the first three games.
Scherer is a breakaway threat on special teams, scoring three TDs on two kickoff returns and one punt return.
The Raiders have beaten the Gremlins the last two years, both at home, including 35-28 last year. They’ve lost their last five game at Karns City dating back to a 23-16 overtime playoff win there back in 1998.
The last regular-season win at Karns City? Way back in 1972 when Al Lefevre’s Raiders beat the Gremlins 14-12. They tied them twice since them — 6-6 in 1989 and 0-0 in 1974. The Gremlins lead the overall series, 24-10-2.
St. Marys (3-1)
at Clarion (4-0)
At the C-L Sports Complex, the Bobcats host a Dutch squad under first-year head coach and former Raiders coach and assistant Chris Dworek.
The Dutch are coming off a 60-21 rout of Punxsutawney where sophomore quarterback Christian Coudriet earned D9Sports.Com Player of the Week honors after completing 25 of 35 passes for 426 yards and six TDs. Six different players caught TD passes, including one from backup quarterback Charlie Coudriet. Logan Mosier caught three passes for 132 yards and a TD while Bryce Walker grabbed 10 passes for 107 yards and a TD.
For the season, Christian Coudriet has completed 66 of 98 passes for 797 yards and seven TDs against four interceptions. Walker has 26 catches for 266 yards while Jacob Kline leads the team in rushing with 344 yards on 38 carries and five TDs.
The Bobcats are led by running back Austin Newcomb (55-617 yards, 12 TDs), quarterback Cal German (24-for-44, 737 yards, 9 TDs, 2 Ints.) and receiver Ethan Burford (12-458, 5 TDs).