BROOKVILLE — With both teams unbeaten going into the fourth week of the season, there’s obviously a lot at stake for this Friday’s matchup between the newly-formed Clarion Bobcats and Brookville Raiders.
The Bobcats, with Clarion-Limestone in tow along with previous co-op partner North Clarion, have steamrolled their three foes by a 154-28 margin. They broke away in the second half in last week’s 42-14 win over Karns City.
Brookville, meanwhile, has been dominant by outscoring their trio of still winless foes by a margin of 115-24. They beat Punxsutawney, 38-6.
So it’ll be an interesting matchup as the Raiders try to contain a varied Bobcats attack that features former C-L single-season district rushing record-holder Austin Newcomb, junior quarterback Cal German and receiver Ethan Burford.
On the other side, Clarion looks to stop a Raiders offense that’s led by junior quarterback Jack Krug, who’s coming off his D9Sports.Com Player of the Week performance in the win over the Chucks.
Krug completed 25 of 33 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns while running for another touchdown. For the year, he’s completed 61 of 96 passes for 726 yards with eight TD passes against two interceptions.
On the ground, Krug has rushed for 329 yards and four TDs.
Krug’s top receiving targets are Robert Keth (21 catches, 260 yards, 3 TDs), Ian Thrush (15-176) and Kyle MacBeth (10-108, 1 TD).
Newcomb, who ran for over 2,600 yards last year for the Lions, is off to a strong start despite not a huge amount of touches. He’s run for 482 yards on 35 carries and 10 TDs while catching five passes for 81 yards and two TDs.
German, in his first season as the full-time starter, has completed 19 of 32 passes for 572 yards and seven TDs. Burford has caught 10 passes for 386 yards and five TDs.
The Raiders and Bobcats are two of the three 3-0 teams at the top of the District 9 League’s Large School Division standings along with the resurgent Kane Wolves.
All of three of those teams along with Karns City and Ridgway will start to jostle for playoff positioning in Class 2A. Other Class 2A teams Brockway and Moniteau are 0-3 while Keystone, which plays in the Small School-South, is 2-1 with a schedule that could have the Panthers making an impact on the playoff race as well.
So early on, it’s looking like at least six teams vying for up to eight spots. If only six teams head to the postseason, that’ll mean the top two seeds get first-round byes.
After this week, the Raiders go on the road to Karns City and Moniteau while the Bobcats host St. Marys and then travel to Kane and St. Marys.