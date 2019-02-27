While the Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team was set to take on KSAC-North rival North Clarion for the third time this year in Wednesday’s Class 1A semifinals at Clarion Area High School at 6 p.m., the Brookville Raiders are headed to Johnstown on Thursday for a District 5-9 Sub-Regional final against Everett.
The Lions are assured at least three more games since Class 1A sends four teams to the state playoffs. A win over North Clarion gets them to Friday’s final against Elk County Catholic, which advanced with a 62-44 win over Johnsonburg Tuesday night.
C-L (21-3) and North Clarion (20-2) split their regular-season matchups, the Wolves winning the first one at C-L, 79-47, back in December. The Lions won at North Clarion, 56-43 on Feb. 1 and with the help of a tiebreaker, earned the KSAC-North title and a berth in the conference final against Keystone, which they won.
Wednesday’s loser faces Johnsonburg in the consolation game to determine the third and fourth seed order for the PIAA playoffs.
The first round of the state playoffs is March 8. The D9 champion and runner-up will play at D9 sites. The champion faces the WPIAL sixth seed while the runner-up meets the D6 runner-up. The D9 third-place finisher goes on the road to play the District 6 champion while the fourth-place team takes on the WPIAL champion.
The Raiders (15-8) square off against a 20-2 Everett squad on Thursday at Pitt-Johnstown starting at 6 p.m. The Warriors have won 16 straight games and are coming off a 60-53 win over Chestnut Ridge in the District 5 championship game last week.
Everett is led by two 1,000-point scorers in Jared Colledge (18.1 ppg.) and Elijah Treese (13.9 ppg.). The Warriors, averaging 64.6 points per game while allowing just 41.2, have made 149 3-pointers, led by Colledge’s 77.
The Raiders, beating Moniteau last week for their first D9 title since 2014, average 52.3 points per game while giving up 46.8. Conversely, the Raiders have made 84 3-pointers.
Junior Aaron Park (11.3 ppg., 7.8 rpg) leads the team in scoring and rebounding, but the Raiders are very balanced with five other players averaging between 6 and 7 points per game, including sophomores Jace Miner (7 ppg., 2.1 spg), Jack Krug (6.8 ppg.) and Robert Keth (6.3 ppg.), junior Logan Byerly (6.2 ppg.) and senior Trenton Gilhousen (6 ppg.). Juniors David Cable (4.9 ppg) and Bryce Baughman (2.8 ppg.) rounds out the playing rotation.
Thursday’s winner plays next Saturday, March 9 against the WPIAL sixth seed at a D9 or D5 site to be announced, obviously depending on which team wins at UPJ.
