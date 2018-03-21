BROOKVILLE — A convincing run to a team title had the Brookville Raiders track and field team win last year’s Class 2A crown by a whopping 36.5 points.
Gone is two-time state champion Ryan Thrush and key multi-sport performer Seth Ray, but the Raiders have enough depth and returning talent to claim a favorite’s role to win another team title in late May.
Head coach Dan Murdock’s team has six athletes who scored in nine events at districts along with three relays that have eight of 12 legs back on the roster.
“Ryan and Seth scored a lot of points for us last year and we will miss the fact that they have graduated, but we still have the expectation and the goal of being team champs again this year,” said Murdock. “We have a lot of quality returning as well as getting a lot of new additions to the team. This year’s team might be even better all-around than last year’s team.
“Obviously it’s too early to tell with only being able to do general conditioning so far because of the weather.”
Indeed, the preseason has been miserable and Monday was invaluable for the team to get on the track and work on the skill events. Next Monday’s home meet against Clarion is in doubt with winter weather returning this weekend.
Regardless, the excitement is there with state qualifiers leading the way with senior De-Angelo Coffey and junior Bryan Dworek back from a trip to Shippensburg. At districts, Coffey was second in the triple jump, third in the long jump and tied for third in the high jump. Dworek won the long jump title and finished fourth in the 100-meter dash.
“He’s such a good athlete that he will be one of the top in the district in the sprints, vital in the relay, and tough to beat in the long jump,” Murdock said. “When we’ve talked, he seems to have the same goal that I have for him and that’s to medal at states. De-Lo gives us a great 1-2 punch in the long jump. He’s already over 21 feet indoors without a lot of work. He’ll be one of the tops in the triple and high jump. He could qualify for states in all three jumps and depending on how his season progresses have medal shots in any of the jumps.”
Senior John Frank was third in the 400 dash and returns with an intact runner-up 4x100 relay with senior Brandon McGranor, Dworek and sophomore Ian Thrush. Dworek didn’t run in the relay at states.
Frank and Thrush return from the D9 champion 4x400 relay.
Murdock feels he has a lot of athletes to choose from in his sprint relays.
“Relays are back and it is just a matter of reloading,” Murdock said. “Their goals are simple — break school records and medal at states. It seems counterintuitive to say we have a better 4x4 without Ryan (Thrush) but this year’s relay could be better by May. Ian, John and Dillon (Olson) have all run lifetime bests indoors and they were fast last year. The 4x1 has about six different guys who can run it which is exactly what you need for a good relay –depth.”
Olson, a junior is part of a strong hurdles crew with fellow junior Addison Singleton and sophomore Cameron Hooven. Olson was sixth in the 300 hurdles while Singleton finished sixth in the 110 hurdles and 11th in the 300 hurdles. Hooven qualified for districts in the 110 hurdles and triple jump.
“I don’t know if we have ever had three hurdlers at this level,” Murdock said. “Addison will be fighting for a state qualifier in the 110s as will Dillon in the 300s. Cam has the potential to score in the hurdles also. Three district placewinners in each hurdle race is a bit of a stretch, but not impossible.”
Sophomore Bryce Baughman and Olson return from the fifth-place 4x800 relay. Baughman will help lead the distance crew along with a key addition in junior Ethan Brentham, who transferred back to Brookville at the start of the school year.
Brentham, a state qualifier in cross country for the Raiders last fall, ran for Punxsutawney as part of a co-operative with Punxsutawney Christian the past two years and was third in the 3,200 run last year in Class 3A. He was third in the 1,600 and fifth in the 3,200 as a freshman and ran a leg on last year’s runner-up 4x800 relay.
“Bryce and Ethan were both really strong in cross country,” Murdock said. “Couple them with any of a handful of other guys and we will be competitive in the 4x8. Ethan will be a contender in the 1,600 and 3,200 also.”
Junior Braden MacBeth is the lone district point-scorer back in the throwing events, placing fifth in the javelin. Seniors Martin Decker and Bryce Hooven are the leaders in the shot put and discus.
“Those three stand out right now, but we have a nice group of throwers working with coach (Gabe) Bowley,” Murdock said.
Bowley, Hannah Sansom and J. Dan Murdock are the Raiders’ assistant coaches, but both staffs contribute throughout all of the events, which also include girls’ head coach Doug Roseman, Ryan Young and Dana MacBeth.
ROSTER
Seniors: De-Angelo Coffey, Martin Decker, Mark Fitzgerald, John Frank, Kyle Gotwald, Rory Hoffman, Bryce Hooven, Adam McAninch, Brandon McGranor, Johnny Shearer, Kai Sorbin, Bailey Thrush, Logan Vandervort.
Juniors: Denton Brentham, Ethan Brentham, Aaron Briggs, Nathan Burkett, Seth Crate, Patrick Deal, Bryan Dworek, Trenton Gilhousen, Braden MacBeth, Dillon Olson, Ashton Orner, Addison Singleton, Tucker Wolfe.
Sophomores: Jordan Bailey, Bryce Baughman, Luc Doolittle, Colby George, Alex Hohman, Cameron Hooven, Airen Kelso, Wyatt Kulik, Ian Thrush, Griffen Wolfe, Dylan Young.
Freshmen: Brad Byerly, Vincent Doan, Hayden Kramer, Jack Krug, Kyle MacBeth, Tim Park, Linkin Radaker, Eli Ross, Owen Rupp, Tim Steele, Wyatt Thrush.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.