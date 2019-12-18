RIDGWAY —Zack Zameroski poured in 28 points while Matt Dush added 16 points to lead the Ridgway Elkers basketball team to a 55-45 win over visiting Brookville Tuesday night.
The Elkers (4-0) led 24-16 at halftime and 37-25 going into the fourth quarter before holding off the Raiders, who got within four points late before coming up short.
The Raiders (2-3) got 13 points from David Cable and 10 from Robert Keth. Aaron Park scored nine points. The Raiders were without starting guard Jack Krug, who was out with an illness.
The Raiders (2-3) continue a stretch of nine of 10 games on the road Friday at St. Marys before next Monday’s trip to DuBois Central Catholic.
They play once again at the DuBois Holiday Tournament next week, Dec. 27-28, opening in the first round with Brockway.
The Raiders’ next home game is Jan. 3 against Punxsutawney, their only home game until Jan. 24.
In other games:
FRIDAY, Dec. 13
Elk Co. Catholic 52, Brookville 42
At home, the Raiders fell to the visiting Crusaders, who used a late second-quarter run to pull away and beat Brookville for the 16th straight time.
The last time the Crusaders lost to the Raiders was during the 2011-12 season.
“I think it’s a great league this year and I think you have to be ready to play every night, because if you’re not ready to play, you’re going to get beat up,” said Crusaders head coach Aaron Straub, whose team improved to 3-0 overall. “I know we beat a very good team tonight, a very well-coached team with some excellent athletes, so I was really proud of the way we battled.”
Regis Wortman was the lone Crusader to reach double figures in scoring with 14 points to go along with a team-high nine rebounds. Mark Kraus came off the bench to score nine points on three 3-pointers. Carter Lindemuth scored eight points.
The Raiders went up 22-20 on Logan Byerly’s basket with 3:08 left in the second quarter. But the Crusaders closed the quarter on a 10-0 run, then started the third with five straight points to build their biggest lead at 35-22 just over two minutes into the second half.
Jack Krug was the lone Raider to reach double figures with 10 points. Aaron Park had eight points and six rebounds.
Raiders head coach Dalton Park pointed to that last part of the first half as the tipping point.
“We missed a lot of bunnies under the hoop that we should have had, some at critical times. We played with them, except for the last two minutes of the first half,” Park said. “They broke a lead open on us, when they shouldn’t have on us forcing one down the middle, stopping us, getting the rebound and getting the fast break the other way with guys not getting back on defense, three times in a row. All that hard work that we did this day even and be a two points ahead we lost in a matter of two minutes just because we had that lapse. It all started from a bad shot on offense that led to not getting back on defense.
“The first half, I thought other than that, we played pretty decent, limited turnovers, I think. We didn’t shoot well that the first half, but we shot a little better the second half. We stayed in the game, just played tough defense and I honestly believe that little spell at the end of the second quarter got us.”
The Raiders trailed by 14 points at 45-31 the 5:20 mark of the fourth quarter on Lindemuth’s basket, but climbed back with an 8-0 run to get within 45-39 with 3:10 remaining. But that’s as close as it got the rest of the way.
The Raiders were 3-for-14 from the 3-point line and shot 37 percent (15-for-41) from the field.
Brookville won the JV game, 54-37. Hunter Geer led the Raiders with 16 points while Danny Lauer and Ian Pete scored 11 and 10 points respectively.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 11
Brookville 65,
C. Springs 64, OT
At Cambridge Springs in a rare non-conference road trip to District 10, the Raiders hung on for dear life as Cambridge Springs’ Jayden Shinsky missed two free throws with 3.4 seconds left in overtime. The missed second shot bounced away and time ran out as the Raiders celebrated.
Despite going just 22-for-37 from the foul line, the Raiders managed to win. Robert Keth scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds and Jack Krug and David Cable each finished with 11 points. Aaron Park scored 12 points and collected 15 rebounds.
Cambridge Springs, which gave the Raiders problems on the boards all night with a 45-35 advantage, got 18 points and 12 rebounds from 6-foot-4-inch junior Trent Wheeler. Jayden Shinksy, a 6-foot-5 junior, came off the bench to score 12 points and grab nine rebounds.
“We box a big guy out and another one would come from somewhere,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “I’m glad we won. We hung in at the end I’m very proud that we did that, but I feel like we’re better than that. I know I don’t want to take anything away from Cambridge springs because they played an awesome game they hit boards relentlessly. They did everything they needed to do.
“I just felt we didn’t attack like we normally do and we just we didn’t shoot as well as we normally have been, so with those two things it just it made a pretty tough game for us and I’m proud of that because we didn’t do the two things we do well and we were able to find a way to win the game.”
Lance Welker scored 17 points for the Blue Devils, who had a chance to win at the end of regulation when Welker’s leaner in the paint missed and Wheeler’s putback attempt was off just before the buzzer.
The Raiders’ largest lead was 13-5 with 2:15 left in the first quarter. They led 24-23 at halftime and 46-42 after three quarters. They started the game with a two-shot technical foul when Wheeler was whistled for dunking in pre-game warmups. Cable made one of two free throws.
Cambridge Springs led just three times in the game — 54-53 with 3:49 left and 56-55 with 2:48 remaining in regulation and 61-59 with 3:25 left in overtime before the Raiders scored five straight points then held off the Blue Devils at the end.
The teams combined for 57 free throws and 49 personal fouls. Cambridge Springs had six players finish with four fouls with no one fouling out. Park and Logan Byerly fouled out for the Raiders.
“We could have made it a lot easier if we hit some foul shots and look to attack and maybe shoot a little better from the outside,” Park said. “We got gun shy. We’re usually pulling triggers and I’m saying ‘Hey guys back off’ and tonight it’s ‘Hey guys, let’s pull triggers.’ We found a different way to win.”
The Raiders won the JV game, 67-43. Hunter Geer and Griffin Ruhlman each scored 19 points.