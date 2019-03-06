SHARON — With the Colby Whitehill winning his regional title and Owen Reinsel finishing second, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team qualified two for states out of its seven-man regional crew.
Of the five other Raiders who saw action at Sharon, only senior Braden MacBeth won a bout. The D9 runner-up at 182 pounds opened his weekend in Friday’s quarterfinals and beat District 10 third-placer Bryce McCloskey, 3-1, in overtime. He fell into the consolations when he was pinned by D10 champion Gavin Henry of Union City in the semifinals.
MacBeth then dropped into the consolation semifinals where he dropped a 10-2 major decision to Kane’s Teddy Race, who lost 5-4 to MacBeth in last weekend’s D9 semifinals. In the bout for fifth place, MacBeth lost a rematch with Reynolds’ McCloskey in a 5-0 decision.
“It’s kind of heart-breaking,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “He’s a kid you love to coach. He does the right things, he’s a great student and leader and he came up just a little bit shy this weekend.”
MacBeth finished the year 22-14 and his career record at 59-51.
“He came a long way this year. He had shoulder surgery in the offseason and did everything in his power to get ready for football and wrestling,” Klepfer added. “He was doing one-armed workouts to get ready and I can’t say enough about him, to get his body ready to come here and compete with some of the best guys in the state is pretty remarkable. That’s because he’s a remarkable kid. He’s one you wished you had 20 of them.
The rest of the Raiders were 0-2 — sophomore Cayden Walter at 113, junior Parker Fleming at 126, senior Jacob Cable at 152 and senior Tanner LaBenne at 220. Cable wound up 19-16 while LaBenne finished 20-12. Walter was 25-10 while Fleming was 13-20.
“I’m extremely happy for guys like Jacob Cable, who needed to be here and earned it,” Klepfer said. “He and Braden were two of our leaders, and he does all the right things. I was happy he got here and he wrestled well against really good kids. It was a good finish for him. He came up just shy to get here last year. The seniors were awesome to coach. I’m going to miss them.
“It was the first trip for Parker and Cayden and it’s something to build on. They came up short last year and it was good to get here this year. Cayden wrestled well. I’m happy they got here and that experience, it’s something to build on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.