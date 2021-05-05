Last week’s Pennsylvania Sports Writers Basketball All-State awards wrapped up what was a memorable season for the Brookville Raiders basketball team.
The Class 3A state runners-up had their leading player get honored as senior guard Jace Miner earned Third Team recognition.
Miner, a Wichita State baseball recruit, led the Raiders in just about every statistical category — 18.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 blocks a game while shooting 56.9 percent from the field.
Miner helped lead the Raiders to a 23-3 record, losing to Loyalsock in the PIAA Championship game in Hershey.
Miner is the first Raiders all-state player since Zane Hackett earned Third Team status in Class 2A back in 2012
Earlier, Miner earned the top honor as the D9and10Sports.Com District 9 Player of the Year. Junior teammate Griffin Ruhlman was a Third Team All-D9 selection after he averaged 9.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, both of those marks ranking second on the team. Both Miner and Ruhlman scored 19 points in the finals loss to Loyalsock.
Raiders head coach Dalton Park earned the Chuck Daly Foundation D9 Coach of the Year honor for a second straight year. He shared the Daly Award with Clarion’s Scott Fox last season.
In the rest of the D9and10Sports.Com Awards, Clarion-Limestone’s Hayden Callen earned a First Team selection after averaging 20.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Lions. He finished his career with 1,613 points, second in program history.
The other major award winners were girls’ Player of the Year Aslyn Pry of Moniteau while the other Chuck Daly award went to Punxsutawney Lady Chucks’ coach Mike Carlson.
The Rookies of the Year were Karns City’s Luke Cramer and Moniteau’s Catherine Kelly.
Joining Miner and Callen on the First Team were Levi Orton (A-C Valley), Cal German (Clarion), Hayden Keck (Coudersport) and Chase Beighley (Karns City).
The Second Team consisted of Beau Verdill (Clarion), Cole Miller (Clearfield), Karson Rumsky (Clearfield), Lennon Lindholm (Clearfield), Nathan Waltman (Karns City) and Bryson Bain (Redbank Valley).
Joining Ruhlman on the Third Team were Caden Beldin (Cameron County), Alec Srock (DuBois CC), Mark Kraus (Elk Co. Catholic), Cam Stelene (Johnsonburg), Carson Whiteman (Kane) and Chris Marshall (Redbank Valley).
First Team girls: Sarah Chambers (Coudersport), Emily Lauer (Keystone), Katie Sheeler (Otto-Eldred), Bree Garzel (Port Allegheny) and Sarah Weaver (Punxsutawney).
Second Team girls: Hannah Lary (Bradford), Selena Buttery (Brockway), Danielle Wood (Brockway), Riley Presloid (Punxsutawney), Rearick and Logue.
Third Team girls: Hailey Hilfiger (Cameron County), Erica Selfridge (Clarion), Ava Ferringer (Cranberry), Chloe Presloid (Punxsutawney), Samantha Hayes (St. Marys), Kyla Johnson (St. Marys) and Foringer.