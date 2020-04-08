BROOKVILLE — Waiting to throw this spring, or who knows when, Brookville Raiders junior left-handed pitcher Jace Miner made a decision on his future.
With the immediate future in question for obvious reasons with the coronavirus pandemic that’s put much of life on hold, Miner verbally committed to attend college at the University of Hartford.
He can’t sign officially until Nov. 1, but the commitment was something Miner felt was the right thing to do at this point.
“I’m going to go ahead and go on a limb and say high school ball is probably not going happen, especially with (the shutdown) and not only that, but the NCAA also put their silent period until May 31 so even if the high school season were to happen, they wouldn’t be able to come watch anyway. And there’s a little bit of a question about summer ball now. So with that being said, I don’t want to go into that kind situation, because if summer ball doesn’t happen there’s a lot of things they’re going to change with the recruiting process.
“You may have seniors who didn’t get in there last summer to get a little bit of exposure as well as juniors just now getting on the radar of other schools. And with that, I felt, especially at this time, it was kind of something I shouldn’t pass up.”
That Miner was recruited as a pitcher is an interesting angle considering he’s thrown just 14 1/3 varsity innings on the mound, all of them last year. He was 0-2 with a 3.91 earned run average.
While his future on the mound in high school was solid, his impact at the top of the Raiders lineup playing center field was impressive. The speedy Miner led the team with a .415 battering average along with a team-high nine doubles, three triples and 24 runs scored.
It was his postseason work through the summer and fall that made him a college prospect right away.
“I threw 70 1/3 innings and I got a lot more experience and focused on mechanics and explosiveness and struggling with that in high school, it just made me angry so I wanted to work harder and make sure I didn’t do that during the summer and fall,” Miner said. “I just got better and better as we went on with my form and got my PR (with speed) and that’s kind of where everything got started with the colleges.”
He’s also grown a few inches, gained some weight and as a left-handed pitching prospect with currently a 6-foot-2 frame, his athleticism — he just finished a basketball season where he led the Raiders in scoring, making the District 9 League All-Star team to go along with a dunk during the season — Hartford was interested.
Miner, who is a home-schooled student-athlete residing obviously in the Brookville Area School District, played summer ball with the Northeast Twins and then in the fall hooked up with the Louisiana Knights and played in some Perfect Game organization tournaments in Florida.
Miner’s performance video from the Pennsylvania Baseball Report (PBR) last fall caught the staff’s attention. Miner made a visit in December and Miner kept in contact with assistant coach Trey Stover.
“After they saw me pitch, they thought the world of me and thought I could make an impact for them, so for a couple months we just talked and I kept sending them videos and I sent them the last video where I was topping at 89 mph and then that’s when they said yes,” Miner said. “They made me an offer (last Monday) along with a couple other schools and I went with them because of (head) coach (Justin) Blood and that connection and I loved the campus there.”
Miner said Canisus, Toledo, University of Marlyand Baltimore County (UMBC) and Maine were other schools interested.
Miner points to his visit to Hartford late last year as being the difference in his timing and decision as current recruiting will be a challenge to programs dealing with assessing available talent along with what might be coming back due to the NCAA adding a year of eligibility to this spring’s seniors.
“If I weren’t on campus to see them, and God blessed that I did, there probably wouldn’t have been (an offer) just because it’s so questionable because you can’t just judge someone off of a video,” Miner said.
“But right now, the recruiting process is so different, it’s going to be changing a lot. It’s kind of going to be who can be the best coach on social media and who can who can be the best guy to find that one guy just out of a video, especially since they can’t come see (players). So with that being said, that’s definitely a huge upside with them wanting to see me as well in person. They can’t really do that with any other kid that they just now see.”
Hartford, a private school, plays in the America East, a nine-school conference mostly centered in the New England region that also includes Albany, Binghamton, Maine, UMBC, UMass-Lowell, New Hampshire, Stony Brook and Vermont.
The Hawks were off to a 6-6 start this spring before the stoppage.
Their most famous baseball alum? Boston native and Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell, who played his entire career with the Houston Astros.
Miner, who plans to major in exercise science, likes the small class size at Hartford which has an enrollment of just under 7,000, clearly the smallest school in the conference.
“Their class-size ratio was 8-to-1, so when it comes to that, I wanted to have a school where the professor was going to know my name and I would have a relationship with them, so that was another huge part of my decision,” Miner said.