BROOKVILLE — Perhaps Warren’s Griffin Suppa’s half-court buzzer-beating 3-pointer just before halftime was a foreboding sign for the Brookville Raiders.
After jumping out to a hot-shooting start and 17-4 lead, the Raiders couldn’t keep the momentum going as Warren gradually climbed back into the game, then held off a Raiders’ comeback try at the end for a hard-fought and physical 56-54 win at the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament Saturday night.
Suppa’s 3-pointer got Warren to within 31-17 at halftime. With the Raiders still in control, the Dragons chipped away at the deficit and outscored the hosts 39-23 in the second half.
The Raiders, despite shooting 54 percent (20-for-37) from the floor, were doomed by their 21 turnovers, nine coming in a third quarter that saw Warren outscore them 18-9. Six more turnovers came in the fourth.
“I just don’t think we were mentally prepared once things didn’t go our way,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “I don’t think anything that happened was physical or due to us being hurt. It was more mental. We just made the same mistakes and didn’t fix them.
“We weren’t catching the ball, cutting to the ball, trying to make the home run pass and there are few things we need to work on. We did everything we needed to do to let them back into it. It was a total team effort in a lot of areas.”
Tournament MVP Jared Kupchella, as he did in the Dragons’ 44-42 win over Brockway Friday night, helped led the rally. His three-point play with 4:17 left in the fourth quarter gave Warren its first lead of the game at 47-46.
Suppa, who scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter, took over from there and scored the Dragons’ last seven points.
But it wasn’t over until the end. Suppa went 1-for-2 from the line with 53 seconds left before Bryan Dworek drilled a 3-pointer to cut the Warren lead to 55-53. Suppa went 1-for-2 again to give the Raiders a chance to tie the game in the final seconds.
The Raiders called two timeouts in a span of just 21 seconds before David Cable was fouled after a Warren deflected pass with 3.6 seconds left. Down three, Cable made the first one and missed the second one on purpose.
Suppa grabbed the rebound, but the Raiders got the clock stopped with 1.9 seconds left when Logan Byerly tied him up and forced a jump ball. Warren had possession, but threw the ball away the length of the court.
Needing to go the distance with 1.5 seconds now left, the Raiders inbounded to Dworek who heaved a shot from just inside half-court that hit off the front of the rim as time expired.
Dworek finished with 17 on perfect 7-for-7 shooting from the floor while Aaron Park had 14 points and nine rebounds, both earning all-tournament honors for the Raiders. Robert Keth came off the bench to score nine points.
The Raiders made 14 of 22 shots in the first half. David Cable’s basket with 22 seconds left in the first quarter put them up 17-4. The lead grew to as big as 17 twice in the second on Keth’s 3-pointer at the 1:22 mark and Park’s basket to make it 31-14 with 22 seconds left before Suppa’s bomb cut it to 14 at halftime.
“The things that killed us in second half, I noticed in the first half,” Park said. “We weren’t running through our offense and jogging back … Maybe we thought we had the game won, I don’t know.
“We finished on a down note and with a game we should’ve won. We had it and gave it up. It’s only our second game of the year and it showed a lot of things we need to work on. We obviously did some things good because we were up 17, but I saw things we need to fix and will be able to fix.”
Kupchella scored 13 points while the Dragons’ other all-tournament pick, senior Caleb Ei, had eight points.
Brockway beat Mercer 69-43 in the consolation game. The Rovers put three players into double-figure scoring, led by all-tournament selection Zane Puhala’s 18 points and 11 rebounds. Alec Freemer scored 16 points while Jon Wood finished with 12 points.
Warren beat Brockway in the first round, 44-42. The Dragons scored the winning basket on Kupchella’s steal and layup with 58 seconds left.
In the Raiders’ game on Friday:
Brookville 60,
Mercer 24
In the season-opener, the Raiders breezed by the Mustangs as 11 of the 13 players who saw playing time found the scoring column.
The Raiders led 24-9 at halftime, 47-17 after three quarters and were up by as many as 37 points in the fourth quarter. Jack Krug led the Raiders with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Aaron Park had 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting.
Trenton Gilhousen finished with seven points and six rebounds and David Cable came off the bench to score eight points and shared the team-high in rebounds with Gilhousen and Logan Byerly.
Robert Keth (4), Jace Miner (2), Chase Palmer (2) and Griffin Ruhlman (2) all scored their first varsity points.
Mercer’s Julian Lawrence and Alec Gault each scored five points.
