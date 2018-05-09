ST. MARYS — After getting no-hit by St. Marys’ left-handed ace Nate Beimel in the completion of a suspended game from early April, the Brookville Raiders baseball team rallied to get a split with the Dutch in the second game.
After falling to Beimel in a 10-0 six-inning loss in a game resumed from April 11 at McKinley Field where the Dutch had a 1-0 lead with one out in the fourth inning, the Raiders rebounded with a 3-1 win in the regular-schedule game.
That put the Raiders at 4-7 going into Wednesday’s 7 p.m. game at Punxsutawney. They visit Oil City Thursday and host Brockway Friday before four straight games starting Monday next week to close the regular season.
Weather-permitting of course, it’s at Brockway, host Clarion, host DuBois and host DuBois Central Catholic next Monday through Thursday.
In the completion of the suspended game, Dutch junior lefty Nate Beimel threw his second straight no-hitter. He threw the first three innings back when the teams met at McKinley Field in Brookville, then finished it off at Berwind with three more hitless innings.
Beimel wound up striking out 12 and walking five in 110 pitches, which was over the 100-pitch limit but it was done over two different times thus allowing him to go over the PIAA mandated rule.
Last Thursday, Beimel went five innings in a 10-0 no-hitter of Johnsonburg and with a new week, was eligible to finish off what he started against the Raiders last month.
Meanwhile, the Dutch finished off the fourth inning with four runs to build a 5-0 lead, then scored two runs in the fifth and three in the top of the sixth to set the final. Brandon Sicheri went 4-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in. And Beimel was effective hitting as well, finishing 3-for-4. Tim Beimel had two hits with a double and two RBIs.
While Aaron Park started the game in Brookville, the Raiders went with Brady Caylor and Tyler Park to finish out the final 2 2/3 innings.
In the second game, the Raiders got a big boost from the mound effort of Dane Lyle, who went four innings on just 49 pitches and allowed four hits, two walks and the Dutch’s only run while striking out one. He gave way to Aaron Park, who struck out four and allowed one hit over the final three innings to get the save.
The Raiders scored first in the second inning when Dane Lyle singled and after two outs, Trenton Gilhousen and Chase Palmer singled to load the bases. With Tyler Park up, Lyle raced home on a wild pitch.
St. Marys tied it at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth when Tim Beimel singled home Nate Beimel after he led off the inning with a double.
But the Raiders took the lead for good with two runs in the fifth. With one out, Brady Caylor singled and was forced out at second base on Seth Dunkle’s grounder. Aaron Park singled Dunkle to second and then Dunkle scored from there on an errant pickoff attempt by Dutch starter Matt Bellina. Park went to third on the play and scored on Tanner Labenne’s single.
Aaron Park retired nine of the 10 batters he faced, the lone batter to reach was Sicheri’s one-out single in the sixth.
Cayor, Cole Labenne and Gilhousen each had two hits for the Raiders with Gilhousen doubling.
Bellina took the loss for the Dutch, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing nine hits along with all three Raiders runs, just one of them earned. He struck out two. Brendon Rolley finished the final 2 1/3 innings, giving up three hits and no runs.
In last week’s game:
WEDNESDAY, May 2
Bradford 3,
Brookville 0
At Bradford two days after beating the Owls at home, the Owls returned the favor with a shutout as Peyton Manion and Tyler Gigliotti combined on a four-hitter.
Manion ran out of pitches in 6 1/3 innings, finishing with 105 after giving up four hits while striking out three and walking three. Gigliotti got the final two outs on four pitches to complete the game.
The Owls scored all three runs in the third inning, all of them unearned, with two coming home on Manion’s single.
Brookville’s pitching duo of Seth Dunkle and Tanner Labenne also combined on a four-hitter. Dunkle started and allowed all four hits while striking out two. Labenne threw three hitless innings, striking out one and walking one.
