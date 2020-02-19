HYDE — It’s back to Clearfield Area High School for District 9’s Class 2A wrestlers this weekend.
Much to the disdain of D9 wrestling fans, a schedule conflict with Clarion University kept this year’s individual tournament out of the renovated Tippin Gymnasium. So it’s back to Clearfield where the Raiders had a five-year streak of team titles snapped by Brockway.
In fact, the Raiders were third behind Kane as well, their lowest finish since a fifth-place finish in 2010 following a 1-15 dual meet season. The only other two times the Raiders failed to win the traditional title since then was in runner-up finishes in 2011 and 2013.
That’s a motivator for sure, according to Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer.
“We didn’t win it last year after winning it a few years in a row and it kind of stung,” Klepfer said. “For at least this senior class, that’s their only blemish within the different over the last four years so it means a lot to them to get that title back this weekend.
“We just have to put as many guys to (regionals) Sharon as we can and no matter how you get there. The important thing is to just advance and we’ve had that talk quite a bit already. You know if you lose a heartbreaker in the semis or the quarters, you have to find a way to come back and realize it next week at regionals everybody’s zero and zero again.”
And Klepfer said every bout will matter. It’ll be a dogfight between the Raiders, Johnsonburg and Port Allegany for the team title. The Raiders have five top seeds while Port Allegany has one, but with five No. 2 seeds. The Raiders are Gators are seeded 1-2 respectively at 106, 113 and 120 with the Gators and Raiders 1-2 at 126. Johnsonburg doesn’t have a No. 1 seed, but has one No. 2 seed and seven No. 3 seeds.
“I can see Port Allegany putting seven in the finals and anyone who does that, you’re gonna be tough to beat and us and Johnsonburg could put five or six in the finals, so it’s going to be interesting with the teams that came back and get third,” Klepfer said.
To have backups ready to go if wrestlers scratch before regionals — the top four finishers earn a trip to regionals — D9 is adding a fifth-place bout.
“Those kids who drop in for fifth and sixth and pick up pins, those are big points that weren’t scored in the past,” Klepfer added.
Wrestling begins Friday with preliminary round, quarterfinals and two rounds of consolations where needed starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, action starts at 10:30 a.m. with semifinals and consolation bouts.
The place matches, third and fifth, are scheduled at 3 p.m. on three mats. After the parade of champions and annual hall of fame induction ceremony, the finals are set for 4:45 p.m.
Regional qualifiers head to Sharon’s Northwest Region Tournament Feb. 28-29 where the top four finishers there earn a trip to states.
This year’s returning group is a bit stronger than last year with nine champions back — the Raiders’ Owen Reinsel and Colby Whitehill, Redbank Valley’s Trenten Rupp and Ethan Wiant, Brockway’s Anthony Glasl and Eric Johnson, Port Allegany’s Braedon Johnson, Sheffield’s Ethan Finch and Curwensville’s Zach Holland.
Of last year’s 56 regional qualifiers, 35 return. Last year, 26 regional qualifiers and seven champions were back from 2018.
Last year’s 134 district wrestlers was reported to be probably the smallest field since the sport split into two classifications in the mid-1970s and it’s right back at 134 this year among the 13 D9 Class 2A teams. Only Port Allegany was able to send an entire 14-man lineup to districts.
Here’s a closer look at the Raiders’ lineup, with class, seed and record listed:
106: Cayden Walter, Jr.
(No. 1)(25-5)
When the decision to drop to 106 pounds was made, Walter became an immediate state medal contender and he’s ranked No. 7 in the latest papowerwrestling.com state rankings. He’s the heavy favorite to win his first district title after finishing third at 113 pounds last year. He was at 113 most of the year before debuting at the D9 Duals at 106.
Walter opens with No. 8 seed Jake Rhinehart (7-12) of Oswayo Valley in the eight-man bracket with a semifinal matchup with either Curwensville’s No. 5 Jake Carfley (23-8) or Kane’s No. 4 Alex Bechakas (21-6) in the semifinals. Walter pinned Port Allegany’s No. 2 seed Chase Weimer in the first period during their D9 Duals matchup.
“He understands there’s a lot at stake you know as far as obviously a district championship is one of them but then you know placement at regionals and placement at states, so phase one is this weekend and it’s real important that he takes care of business.”
113: Owen Reinsel, Soph.,
(No. 1)(30-4)
In just a six-man bracket, four get berths to Sharon and Reinsel is the favorite, although No. 2 seed Bryent Johnson of Port Allegany has strong credentials.
Reinsel, who beat Johnson twice last year including 8-2 in the 106-pound finals and once this year at the D9 Duals, is ranked No. 6 in the state while Johnson, a senior, is ranked 12th. Reinsel will get either No. 4 seed A.J. Barnes of Sheffield or No. 5 seed Isaak Johnson of Kane in the semifinals before a likely matchup with Johnson again in the finals.
“Anytime you’re wrestling someone good and of that caliber ranked in the top 10 in the state or whatever it is, it gets harder to beat him each time, so we’ve just been stressing to Owen and all the guys that if you beat somebody the last time, be ready for a different match and it’s important to kind of extend that lead this time and not let them close the gaps,” Klepfer said.
120: Brayden Kunselman,
Fr., (No. 1)(27-5)
It’s been a strong rookie varsity season for Kunselman, who is ranked No. 20 in the state. He’s the favorite in an 11-man bracket with wins over possible finals foe No. 2 seed Scott Fuller of Port Allegany (6-1) and both possible semifinal foes No. 5 Alex Carlson and No. 4 Collin Porter of Johnsonburg. Kunselman opens with a first-round matchup with unseeded freshman Chris Gossert (5-10) of Sheffield.
Brockway’s Mark Palmer is the No. 3 seed, a state qualifier with 33 wins last year. He lost a 9-5 decision to Fuller earlier this year and those two likely meet again in the other semifinal.
“We beat the two seed in the dual meet, and we didn’t see Palmer, so we feel pretty good about our spot in the bracket, but again it’s one of those things he’s a freshman, it’s his first district tournament and he needs to understand to going out there and taking care of businesses is very important for his development and progression in his freshman year,” Klepfer said.
126: Josh Popson, Soph.,
(No. 2)(13-17)
When Popson upset two-time regional qualifier Trenten Rupp during the regular season in a 10-6 decision back in December, Klepfer knew it could throw a wrench into the postseason seeding meeting. He was right.
Rupp got the No. 3 seed with a win over No. 4 seed Harley Morris of Kane on his resume. But nobody has beaten top seed Braedon Johnson of Port Allegany. Johnson pinned Popson at the D9 Duals.
But it’s mostly been wrestling up in weight for Popson, who saw action mostly at 132 this year. He’ll open with No. 7 seed Adam Stine (7-15) of Brockway in the quarterfinals of the eight-man bracket with a likely semifinal rematch with Rupp, who faces No. 6 seed Cole Norlin of Johnsonburg in the quarters.
Johnson, a state qualifier last year, is ranked No. 16 in the state and he’ll likely face Morris in the other semifinal.
“I’m anxious to see Josh wrestle in a weight class that’s more conducive for him,” Klepfer said. “He’s 125 pounds and now he’s not wrestling 134-pounders coming down from 150. Now he’s wrestle 130-pounders are coming down. so I’m excited for him. Obviously, the quarterfinal is a big one. I feel like if he wins, he’s in a good spot to advance to regionals.”
132: Parker Fleming, Sr.,
(No. 7)(8-10)
Missing a chunk of the season with a toe injury, Fleming gets the No. 7 seed in a 10-man bracket, opening with No. 2 seed Isaiah Caden (24-6) of Port Allegany. Fleming dropped to 132 in time to qualify for the postseason and his lone bout at the weight was in last Thursday’s Senior Night pin of Warren’s Nick Pennucci.
Fleming hasn’t wrestled any of the other nine entries in the 10-man bracket. Caden is seeded ahead of No. 3 seed Nolan Shaffer of Johnsonburg even though Shaffer is ranked No. 17 in the state. The Fleming/Caden winner likely gets Shaffer in the semifinals.
On the other side of the bracket is top-seeded Brockway senior Anthony Glasl, a three-time state qualifier and two-time medalist who is ranked No. 2 in the state. He’ll face the 4/5 winner between Redbank Valley’s Dalton Bish and Ridgway’s Tyler Merritt in the other semifinal.
“Parker is in a real good spot if he wins against Caden and he’s in a good spot if he loses and drops into the consolation where he’s probably going to have to beat the Bish kid from Redbank Valley to get to regionals,” Klepfer said.
145: Coyha Brown, Fr.,
(No. 7)(5-16)
Brown makes his postseason debut in a first-round bout against unseeded Evan Smith (8-19) of Cameron County. The winner likely gets a quarterfinal date with No. 2 seed Lane Hillard of Kane.
Redbank Valley’s Ethan Wiant, ranked No. 6 in the state, is the top seed on the other side of the bracket while Johnsonburg freshman Kaden Dennis is the No. 3 seed with a No. 23 state ranking. Dennis will be the likely semifinal foe against whomever comes out of Brown’s section of the bracket.
Brown is more of a natural 132- or 138-pounder, but Klepfer liked him at 145 the most considering they don’t have an entry for both 138 and 145.
“He’s just a hard grinder and is always going to go out and give you everything,” Klepfer said. “He has a chance to win his first match and I think he can win a couple matches in this bracket. We need wins out of everyone.”
152: Wyatt Kulik, Sr.,
(No. 5)(24-8)
He’s the fifth seed in a deep bracket that has two state-ranked entries in No. 18 Aiden Zimmerman, a freshman from Johnsonburg, and No. 22 Jacob Wickett of Ridgway. In the seedings, however, Wickett is No. 1 and Zimmerman No. 3 with Oswayo Valley’s Colton Gietler at No. 2. Zimmerman and Wickett split two bouts while Gietler beat Zimmerman last week in their regular-season matchup, thus the seedings as they are.
Kulik opens with unseeded junior Ethan Debockler (5-12) of Port Allegany — he pinned him at the D9 Duals — before a big quarterfinal matchup with Coudersport’s No. 5 Thomas Wilson (17-4). The winner gets Wickett in the semifinals with Zimmerman and Wilson likely matching up in the other semifinal.
Klepfer says it’s one of the tough brackets at the tournament and Kulik, with his team-high 20 pins, has a good chance to get out with a top-four regional finish.
“The quarterfinal with Wilson is very, very important for him, as far as getting out (to regionals),” Klepfer said.
160: Wyatt Griffin, Jr.,
(No. 6)(15-8)
In the only full bracket of 13 wrestlers, the No. 6 Griffin opens with a quarterfinal bout against likely No. 3 seed Tara Tanaka (16-11) of Port Allegany. He needs to beat unseeded Michael Hewitt of Oswayo Valley to get to Griffin, who pinned Tanaka at last year’s D9 Duals.
Griffin is on the same side of the bracket as No. 2 seed Cole Casilio of Johnsonburg. Casilio (31-3) is ranked No. 9 in the state while Brockway’s Noah Bash (21-7) is the top seed. Last year’s 160 runner-up beat Casilio 6-2 in December. Clarion’s Cutter Boggess and Cameron County’s Wendell O’Brian are the 4/5 seeds with one getting Bash in the other semifinal with the Griffin/Tanaka winner probably getting Casilio.
170: Hayden Kramer, Jr., (No. 8)(2-10)
Kramer opens with Redbank Valley’s unseeded Coltin Bartley (12-15) with the winner getting Kane’s top-seeded Teddy Race in the quarterfinals. Race was ranked No. 7 at 182, but he’s moving down a weight and will be a heavy favorite.
No. 2 seed Jake McCracken of Curwensville is ranked No. 25. He’ll be on the other side of the bracket with No. 3 seed Isaac Zimmerman of Johnsonburg.
182: Elliot Park, Jr., (No. 4)(23-12)
Park probably opens in the quarterfinals with No. 5 seed Hudson Martz of Redbank Valley with the winner likely getting the top seed Ethan Finch of Sheffield in the semifinals.
On the other side of the bracket is Kane’s No. 2 seed Cameron Whisner, who was ranked No. 6 at 170, but lost to teammate Teddy Race in eliminating for 170. Finch is ranked No. 14 while No. 3 seed Tyler Watts of Johnsonburg is ranked No. 16.
The Park/Martz matchup will be a big one in Friday’s quarterfinals. Park majored Martz 12-3 in December. Last year, it was Finch that knocked off the top-seeded Park in the semifinals as a No. 4 seed, then went on to qualify for states. Park did not make it to Sharon.
“152, 160 and 182 are wide-open weights with four or five kids at each weight,” Klepfer said. “I think Elliot’s quarterfinal match is big because the loser will have to work back through the consolations to get to regionals and that’s no place to be.
“Elliot has had a better second half to the season and he’s kind of gotten more comfortable with his weight and I think he’s doing his best wrestling at this time of the year. I’m excited for him at this weight and he’s my sleeper.”
195: Cole LaBenne, Sr., (No. 3)(4-3)
He didn’t take over a starting spot until late in the year and he’s certainly a wild card in what’s just a seven-man bracket. He opens with No. 6 seed Nick Holbert of Curwensville with the winner likely getting No. 2 seed Aiden Gardner (20-4) of Redbank Valley in the semifinals. Gardner is ranked No. 10 in the state.
“Cole is kind of like an unknown,” Klepfer said. “He came in late as a sophomore and qualified for regionals in the last week or so and made a lineup. He didn’t wrestle at all last year and this year, it’s kind of the same deal. He got in the lineup the past couple weeks and he’s kind of an unknown. There’s not a lot of film on them and he’s going have to put together a good one against Gardner. I feel like it’s a winnable match and now I feel he’s you know he’s in a good spot.”
On the other side of the bracket, Brockway’s Eric Johnson (27-1) is the top seed who’s ranked No. 2 in the state after qualifying for states last year. He’ll face either No. 4 seed Derek Kallenborn of Port Allegany or No. 5 seed Dakota Neal of Kane in the other semifinal.
220: Nathan Taylor, Jr. (No. 1)(30-5)
It’s just a six-man bracket with the top-seeded Taylor ranked No. 4 in the state and No. 2 seed Cale Ayers ranked No. 15 and No. 3 seed Justin Young of Port Allegany and those two are an expected semifinal matchup. Taylor likely sees either No. 5 seed Ray Shreckengost of Redbank Valley or No. 4 seed Brennen Moore of Curwensville in his semifinal bout.
“He put a tremendous amount of work in the offseason, both in the weight room and the wrestling room and this is just kind of one of the items on his checklist for the year and he’s got some pretty big goals so this is phase one,” Klepfer said.
HWT: Colby Whitehill, Sr. (No. 1)(30-0)
The defending state champion and two-time medalist seeks his third straight D9 title and he rolls into the postseason with 69 straight wins and this year, he has 19 pins and 10 forfeit wins among his 30. Anything less than a D9 title would be a stunner, but the top-ranked Whitehill has his sights on Hershey to become the Raiders’ first repeat state champion.
“Same exact words as Taylor,” Klepfer said. “This is phase one and he’s into the part of the year now where it’s like he has tunnel vision. There’s one thing on his mind and he knows how to get there and how to do it and it’s just a matter of doing it.”
Whitehill opens with No. 8 seed Cooper Rossman, a freshman from Coudersport and he’ll meet the winner of the 4/5 matchup between Kane’s Shawn Nystrom and Port Allegany’s Josh Reese in the semifinals. On the other side is Redbank Valley’s No. 2 seed Kobe Bonanno, who is ranked No. 18 in the state, and No. 3 seed Gavin Thompson of Brockway.
Whitehill pinned both Thompson and Bonanno this year and he looks to close out a dominant run against his rival D9 Class 2A heavyweights. He’s 27-3 lifetime with 25 pins. His lone losses came to Curwensville’s state medalist Steven McClure, once in the regional final in 2018 and then in 2017, and Cranberry’s Tim McCauley in 2017.