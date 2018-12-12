MILL HALL — It’s the first-ever trip to the prestigious King of the Mountain Tournament for the Brookville Raiders wrestling team this weekend.
Held at Central Mountain High School, the KOM has 32 Class 2A and 3A teams with the Raiders being the only team going from District 9.
It’s a loaded field. Using the latest papower.com state rankings, eight Class 2A and four Class 3A teams are among the top 15 — No. 3 Muncy, No. 4 Burrell, No. 5 Chestnut Ridge, No. 7 Brookville, No. 10 Boiling Springs, No. 11 Bald Eagle Area, No. 13 North Star and No. 15 Line Mountain in Class 2A, and No. 4 Council Rock-South, No. 7 Seneca Valley and No. 15 Mifflin County in Class 3A.
It’s a two-day tournament. Wrestling starts Friday at 2 p.m. with preliminary and first-round consolation action. Saturday, the schedule starts with quarterfinals and consolation bouts at 10 a.m.
The championship and consolation final rounds are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.
After this weekend, the Raiders have three dual meets before Christmas — they aren’t going to the Powerade Invitational this year — next Tuesday at home against Ridgway and Friday, Dec. 21 against Falconer, N.Y., at Clarion University prior to the Golden Eagles’ match against Pittsburgh.
They visit Cambridge Springs the next day, then are off until a Jan. 3 trip to Redbank Valley.
This year’s Johnson Motors Ultimate Duals is Jan. 19. Teams headed to this year’s event are the Raiders and Reynolds as usual, along with Burrell, Freedom and Conneaut Area.
