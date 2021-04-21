BROOKVILLE — In what wasn’t the prettiest games to watch as the temperature at windy McKinley Field dipped colder, the Brookville Raiders baseball team once again posted a double-figure run output in a 15-11 win over Elk County Catholic Tuesday afternoon.
The Raiders, who won their third straight to improve to 6-3, put up a game of 10 or more runs for the seventh time already and six of those have been wins.
Against the now 1-6 Crusaders, the Raiders led 14-3 after three innings and were one hit away from enacting the 10-Run Rule at 15-6 in the bottom of the fifth, but instead had to withstand a Crusaders rally that saw them score eight runs in their final three at-bats.
In all, the Raiders banged out 10 of their 11 hits in the first three innings while stealing nine bases and advancing on a whopping 10 wild pitches thrown by ECC pitchers.
The Raiders scored six runs from third base on ECC wild pitches.
Jace Miner singled three times, Chase Palmer and Hunter Geer hit back-to-back triples in the Raiders’ eight-run third inning with Geer finishing with two hits. Bryce Rafferty had two hits with a double and Carson Weaver doubled in two runs. Carter Kessler reached four times, one on a single and three times on errors and scored four runs.
On the mound Palmer went 4 2/3 innings before running out of pitches via the PIAA pitch count rule. He allowed five hits while striking out eight and walking two, retiring seven straight at one point before David Anderson ripped a solo homer over the left-field fence to lead off the top of the fifth.
Anderson helped spark the ECC uprising late and finished 4-for-4 with two runs batted in. He singled and scored in the sixth inning and doubled in a run and scored in the seventh.
Tommy Slay singled three times and drove in three runs. Dominic Zambonini singled twice and Joey Geci also had two hits, including a double.
Bay Harper and Bryce Weaver finished out the final 2 1/3 innings for the Raiders on the mound. Weaver struck out Jordan DePrator with a runner at third to end the game.
Next up for the Raiders is St. Marys at home Friday. Wednesday’s game at home with Clearfield was postponed to May 11. Next week, the Raiders visit Moniteau in Butler on Monday.
In other games:
MONDAY, April 19
Raiders 17,
Redbank Valley 1
At Redbank Valley Municipal Park in Alcola, combining power pitching with power hitting, the Raiders rolled to a seven-inning rout of Redbank Valley.
Raiders senior left-hander Jace Miner was at it again, one day after winning the MVP award at the Clarion YMCA and d9and10sports.com All-Star Basketball games and two days after running what’s believed to be the fastest 100- and 200-meter dash times in District 9 so far this spring, he overpowered the Bulldogs with a three-hitter. He struck out 17 while hitting a batter and walking none.
Miner’s dominance was more than enough as the Raiders banged out 16 hits and took advantage of the cozy confines of the park by hitting five home runs — none likely would’ve gone out of the Raiders’ home McKinley Field with at least two being routine flyouts — with Hunter Roney and Hunter Geer each hitting two homes. Bryce Rafferty hit the other longball.
Geer’s second homer was a three-run job in the Raiders’ 10-run top of the seventh inning with the score already 7-0. The Bulldogs scored an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh.
“Redbank Valley is a solid ball club and Jace threw 76 strikes and 22 balls, that’s an unbelievable ratio,” said Raiders head coach Nathan Bonfardine. “The last outing he had similar stuff and today he was firing on all cylinders.”
Roney’s led off the second with a home run, a towering fly ball over the right field fence. Miner walked in the second with one out, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and stole home on the Bulldogs when catcher Tate Minich tossed the ball back to Bulldogs pitcher Bryson Bain.
The Raiders made it 3-0 in the fourth when Jamison Rhoades walked with one out, stole second, went to third on Owen Caylor’s single and scored when Ty Carrier balked.
Then in the fifth, the Raiders broke it open with three straight homers off Bulldogs pitcher Kobe Bonanno. Chase Palmer singled with one out then trotted home on Geer’s first homer. Rafferty and Roney followed to hike the lead to 7-0.
In the seventh, the Raiders sent 16 batters to the plate, the first eight reaching base. Geer knocked his three-run homer in his second at-bat. Roney and Bay Harper each doubled, driving in one and two respectively.
Roney finished 4-for-5 with his three extra-base hits and three runs batted in. Miner and Geer each had two hits with Geer driving in five runs. Rhoades also had two hits with a double, reaching base four times.
“We were working the counts and finding the pitch we wanted and we know the field helped us out today and a lot of those might be flyball outs, but we’ll take them. A home run is a home run,” Bonfardine said. “Going back-to-back-to-back was sweet there in the fifth and that fueled the fire too.”
The Bulldogs’ lone run in the seventh started with Kobe Bonanno’s leadoff double. With one out, he raced to third on a wild pitch and came home on the play when the catcher Rhoades’ throw got by Roney at third.
Bain, who three the first three innings and took the loss, broke up the no-hit bid in the fourth with a one-out single to left. Cam Wagner led off the fifth with a single. The only other baserunner was Ty Hetrick, who was hit by a pitch in the third.
Miner struck out the side in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings. Two groundouts to Palmer at shortstop, one to Roney at third and a flyout to Geer in center were the only contact outs made by the Bulldogs, who fell to 5-1.
WED., April 14
Raiders 10, DuBois 0
At McKinley Field, Jace Miner came out blazing and the Raiders had their bats swinging as well.
While Miner tossed a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts against two walks, the Raiders rapped out 14 hits and ended the game in the bottom of the fifth with a walk-off 10-0 win via the 10-Run Rule.
Miner had a good mix of overpower fastball and breaking ball. All that took pressure off the Raiders defense that played its first errorless game.
“We were talking about a no-error game,” Raiders head coach Nathan Bonfardine said. “Jace struck out 11 on 79 pitches, you can’t ask for a better outing than that. He was efficient and that was nice to see.”
Alex Pasternak had the Beavers’ lone hit with a lead-off double in the second inning. Miner struck out the next hitter Brycen Dinkfelt with a pitch in the dirt. Rhoades threw down to second and wound up getting Pasternak in a rundown. Miner then struck out the side.
In the fourth, Dinkfelt hit a long fly to left and Kessler pulled in the catch as he ran against the fence for the second out with a runner on base on a leadoff walk.
With Miner dominating on the mound and the Raiders playing good defense, the Raiders went to work at the plate, batting around in the second inning. Bryce Rafferty led off with a single and with one out, Jamison Rhoades doubled off the left-center field fence to plate Rafferty. Rhoades stole third and scored when Carter Kessler reached on an infield error.
A Caylor single, a second Beavers error and a Miner infield single scored Kessler to make it 3-0.
In the fourth, Geer doubled in Caylor and Rafferty singled in Palmer and Geer to put the Raiders up 6-0.
In the bottom of the fifth, six of seven Raiders reached base against the Beavers’ second pitcher Michael Orzechowski. Walks to Rhoades and Kessler followed by Caylor’s misplayed infield popup that wound up a single. Carson Weaver singled in Rhoades, Miner’s sacrifice fly drove home Kessler, Palmer singled in Caylor and Geer ended the game with a double to deep center against a drawn-in outfield.
“We had a pile of good at-bats today, a lot of guys with two or more hits,” Bonfardine said. “We came out aggressive, worked the count and found the pitch we liked and drove it into the gaps. It was really nice to see.”