MONROEVILLE — In a busy and new format of wrestling, the Brookville Raiders were part of last Saturday’s 28-team Mid-Winter Mayhem at the Monroeville Convention Center.
The tournament, trying to mitigate COVID-19 concerns, was split into four “pods” and each pod wrestled individual tournaments with the finishers crossing over to wrestle for a place against another pod.
Thus, two champions, two runners-up and so on were awarded at the tournament.
For the Raiders, eight wrestlers turned in top-eight finishes with senior heavyweight Nathan Taylor and junior 120-pounder Owen Reinsel reaching final bouts and losing to finish second.
Seniors Cayden Walter took a third at 113, junior Bryce Rafferty and sophomore Jackson Zimmerman were fourth at 215 and 172, freshman Jared Popson finished fifth at 106, senior Wyatt Griffin was sixth at 160 and freshman Antonio Thornton was eighth at 120.
“It was a good tournament,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “We went down missing some starters, but we were able to put some of our JV guys and enter them with the new rule (entering multiple wrestlers at a weight), so that was nice being able to get a lot of guys matches.
“Our varsity guys, a couple of them got pretty high on the podium in a pretty tough tournament overall with some nationally-ranked kids. Both of our losses in the finals were of that caliber. But it was a good tournament for the whole team. All got in there and battled and picked up a win and our best guys got a loss. It was all beneficial for our team.”
Other wrestlers who saw action were Burke Fleming (0-2) at 132, Coyha Brown (1-2) at 152, Ganen Cyphert (1-2) and Caden Marshall (0-2) at 189, Hunter Greeley (0-2) at 215 and Baily Miller (1-2) at heavyweight.
In what’s believed to be a first, two Brookville wrestlers matched up against each other in an official varsity match with Cyphert pinning Marshall in their 189 bout.
Taylor, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 2A by www.papowerwrestling.com, won his bracket then faced Hempfield’s Isaiah Vance in one of the heavyweight finals. Vance, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A and nationally, edged Taylor 3-1. Taylor finished the day 3-1
Reinsel ran into another nationally-ranked foe in freshman phenom Mason Gibson of Bishop McCort. After going 2-0 in bracket action, Reinsel was majored 10-2 by Gibson in their 120-pound final.
Walter was 1-1 in his 113 bracket, losing to Ohio state placewinner Gavin Caprella of Lima Central Catholic. Then crossing over for his third-place bout, he decisioned Pine-Richland’s Anthony Ferraro, 9-2. Ferraro is ranked No. 22 in Class 3A while Walter is No. 5 in Class 2A.
At 172, Zimmerman finished 2-1 in his bracket and then dropped a 4-2 decision to Noah Gnibus of Mount Pleasant to finish fourth.
Rafferty was fourth as well at 215, going 2-1 before taking on highly-regarded Cole Weightman of Belle Vernon for third place. Weightman pinned Rafferty to grab on of the thirds.
Popson was 1-1 in his bracket and then won his fifth-place bout at 106 with a 4-0 decision over Hempfield’s Logan Williams.
Griffin had a busy day at 160, going 3-1 in his bracket, his lone loss getting pinned by Pine-Richland’s Cole Spencer, the No. 2-ranked Class 3A wrestler in the state. In his bout for fifth, Griffin dropped a 16-0 technical fall to Forest Hills’ Ryan Weyandt, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A.
At 120, Thornton went 1-2 in bracket play then lost his seventh-place bout, getting pinned by Mount Pleasant’s Brady Poole.
STATE-RANKINGS — In addition to the three Raiders with state rankings, 14 other District 9 wrestlers earned notice by www.papowerwrestling.com in Class 2A:
106: 7. Cole Bish, Redbank Valley
120: 23. Jake Carfley, Curwensville
126: 19. Mark Palmer, Brockway; 25. Alex Bechakas, Kane.
132: 15. Nolan Shaffer, Johnsonburg; 18. Chase Weimer, Port Allegany.
138: 9. Braeden Johnson, Port Allegany.
152: 16. Kaden Dennis, Johnsonburg.
160: 8. Aiden Zimmerman, Johnsonburg.
172: 9. Cole Casilio, Johnsonburg; 11. Noah Bash, Brockway.
215: 23. Aidan Gardner, Redbank Valley.
HWT: 13. Kobe Bonanno, Redbank Valley; 23. Jacob Kunselman, Ridgway.