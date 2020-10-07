WEST SUNBURY — Joining some select company in program history, the Brookville Raiders improved their unbeaten record to 4-0 with last Friday’s 47-14 win at Moniteau.
“I’ve never been 4-0,” said Brookville head coach Scott Park, in his sixth year with the Raiders after a previous stint in Sheffield. “It’s it’s been fun and it’s a fun group. What I like about it is we have the senior leadership and that huge sophomore class is following along and they’re learning. I have pretty good feeling that they’re learning a lot of things from the senior group, which is going to be huge next year.”
Only five other teams have gotten to this point:
— 2010 team that lost its next game and finished 9-3 after a first-round playoff loss
— 2003 squad that finished 8-2 after a 5-0 run and lost in the first round of the playoffs.
— 1971 Raiders who finished 8-1, their lone loss in Week 8 to Clarion, which shared the Little 10 Conference title with them.
— 1934 team that started 5-0 and finished 7-1, their only loss to Punxsutawney.
— 1933 Raiders who started 7-0 before losing to DuBois in the season-finale.
None of those teams scored 40 or more points in their first four games. While the Raiders’ 182 points, or 45.5 points per game average, aren’t quite as prolific as 2017’s 46.7 points per game mark, the offense is humming along quite well.
They scored in five of their first six possessions and racked up 484 yards of offense.
Raiders quarterback Jack Krug completed 18 of 22 passes for 329 yards and six touchdowns against one interception. He threw two each to seniors Robert Keth and Kyle MacBeth, and sophomore Brayden Kunselman.
Krug moved up the ladder again on the D9 all-time leading passing yardage list, passing Clearfield’s Isaac Rumery (7,135) and landing at 7,235, becoming the sixth D9 passer to go over 7,000 yards. He also tied Brockway’s Derek Buganza on the all-time TD passing list with 95.
Both Kunselman (3-129) and MacBeth (5-120) went over 100 yards receiving and Kunselman added a 57-yard fumble return for a score while MacBeth ran for 81 yards on just three carries. Senior Ryan Daisley caught five passes for 46 yards.
“Offensively, we played like we were very comfortable,” Park said. “I don’t think we really pressed too much on offense which is good and of course when you have senior leadership like we have, that’s huge. We have senior leadership on the line, we have a senior quarterback, we have three seniors receivers. That’s huge.”
The second play of the game set the tone as Krug found Kunselman for a 76-yard TD pass just 62 seconds into the game.
Moniteau did move the ball well on the ground, but couldn’t find the end zone and a couple of turnovers stalled any effort of keeping up with the Raiders. The Warriors reached the Raiders’ 8 on the ensuing possession before fumbling it away at the 11. Six plays later it was Krug hitting Keth for a 10-yard TD for a 14-0 lead by the 5:59 mark of the first quarter.
The Warriors stalled on downs at the Raiders’ 10 and the Raiders followed by going 90 yards on just five plays with MacBeth taking a swing pass and somehow finding a way to stay inbounds, racing 70 yards for a touchdown at the 9:47 mark of the second quarter.
After stopping the Warriors on downs near midfield, the Raiders made it 27-0 when Krug hit MacBeth again on a 10-yarder. Moniteau scored before halftime on Dessicino’s 1-yard run with 19 seconds left and the Raiders led 27-6 at halftime.
Another Raiders stop of the Warriors on downs near midfield to start the second half set up a short TD drive for the Raiders with Krug hitting Keth on a 10-yarder to make it 34-6 at the 8:45 mark of the third. Two plays later, Kunselman scooped up a Charles McGuire fumble and raced 57 yards to put the Raiders up 40-6.
The Raider put the Mercy Rule running clock into motion when Krug fired a 20-yard TD pass to Kunselman to make it 47-6 at the 8:24 mark of the fourth quarter. Moniteau’s Mason Mershimer set the final with his 3-yard run with 4:21 left.
The one blight on the Raiders’ efforts was being whistled for six 15-yard penalties, including four in the second half and two on the same play after the Mercy Rule running clock was in motion with the Raiders up 41 points. Park, the head coach, was whistled for one of those 15-yarders.
“It’s frustrating because we saw things on film that we brought to the referees’ attention and they didn’t do anything about it,” Park said. “But if we’re taking it to them and playing more on their side of the line of scrimmage it’s less opportunities to hold. We just had to play a little more aggressive.”
The Warriors ran for 276 yards on 62 carries with Mershimer getting the workhorse load for 165 yards on 28 carries. McGuire ran for 51 yards on 12 carries while Dessicino finished with 41 yards on 17 carries.