STRATTANVILLE — After matching each other score for score through three quarters, the Brookville Raiders used a strong defensive performance in the second half to come away with a 49-30 victory over the Wildcats, spoiling Clarion-Limestone’s homecoming game at the C-L Sports Complex last Friday.
The Raiders defense limited the Wildcats to just 97 yards of total offense in the second half including just 41 yards through the air.
“We really didn’t make any adjustments at halftime,” said Brookville head coach Scott Park, whose team improved to 2-0. “Offensively, we just wanted to keep doing what we were doing and we just told our defense they needed to play like they were capable of and the kids rose to that challenge.”
While their defense was stifling the Central Clarion offense, the Raiders own offense continued to roll scoring 19 unanswered points in the fourth quarter breaking a 30-all tie to secure the victory.
Statistically for the game the two teams were fairly even in every category. Brookville held a 191-111 advantage in rushing yards, and a 259-227 advantage in passing yards. Each team only punted once.
“These guys as players and we as coaches have been here awhile,” Park. “We have a lot of seniors which is a plus and with that we have a lot of senior leadership. It feels good to get one on Clarion.”
The focus coming into the game figured to be on the quarterback who performed best would decide the game. Brookville’s Jack Krug finished the game 19-of-31 for 259 with four touchdowns and one interception while Central Clarion’s Cal German completed 16 of 34 passes for 227 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Krug got injured early in last year’s game, which Clarion ended up winning.
“We can’t say we would have won last year,” said Park. “I would have liked to have him in there, but injuries happen, and you have to deal with it. We didn’t get the job done but tonight we did.”
Braiden Davis caught two touchdown passes while rushing for another. He finished with 107 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown while catching five passes for 39 yards with two scores.
Brayden Kunselman was Krug’s top target catching five passes for 88 yards with a score.
Cutter Boggess finished with seven catches for 119 yards with two scores to lead Central Clarion.
“With the way the schedule works out this year, we’ll get another shot at them,” said Central Clarion head coach Larry Wiser. “Sometimes it’s tough to recover from a loss like this. We’ll see whether our team grows from this or if it goes the other way. Are we going to commit ourselves to get better or are we going to point fingers?”
The game was decided in the fourth quarter. The Raiders’ 10-play drive which chewed up the remainder of the third quarter and early into the fourth ended on a 9-yard pass from Krug to Kyle MacBeth, giving Brookville what would turn out to be the lead for good at 36-30 just 10 seconds into the fourth quarter.
In what was the turning point of the game, the Bobcats were stopped on a halfback option pass by Boggess on a second-and-17 play from the Raiders’ 30. Boggess’s wobbling pass was easily grabbed by Krug, playing deep safety on the play. Krug returned the pickoff 35 yards and eight plays later, Krug connected with Brayden Kunselman from nine yards out to cap an eight-play drive for a 42-30 lead with 4:22 to play.
Being down two scores, Central Clarion was then forced to go for a first down from their own 16-yard line. The pass from German was dropped giving Brookville the ball at the Wildcats’ 16.
Three plays later Keth scored from five yards out. Hayden Kramer kicked the point-after for the 49-30 lead.
“We moved the ball well for much of the night,” said Wiser. “I thought coming out at halftime we get the ball, and we could get momentum, but it didn’t happen. We just overall made too many mistakes at the wrong time. We had penalties called against us a couple times that gave them a first down on either third and long or fourth down. We’re young in positions and we’re going to get better. Our focus now is to try and get healthy and get ready for Moniteau.”
The Raiders scored on the game’s first possession, capping an eight-yard drive with Robert Keth scoring on a 2-yard run. Keth also ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead at the 8:35 mark. Krug completed three passes for 32 yards on the drive.
The Wildcats answered five plays later when German connected with Boggess on a 35-yard TD pass. The two-point try failed and Brookville led 8-6 with 6:49 to play in the quarter.
Krug completed 3 of 4 passes on the Raiders’ next possession, which ended in a 10-yard pass from Krug to Davis for a touchdown. Keth again ran in the two-point try giving the Raiders a 16-6 lead with 5:39 still left in the first.
The Wildcats ran the rest of the first quarter out with a 12-play drive, moving from their own 40 to the Raiders’ 11 by the end of the first quarter. On the first play of the second quarter, German connected with Breckin Rex on an 11-yard TD pass. Rex ran in the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 16-14 seven seconds into the second.
Brookville answered again with Davis capping an eight-play drive with a 7-yard run. The two-point try failed, giving Brookville a 22-14 lead with 9:32 left in the half. A defensive holding penalty wiped out an interception on fourth down which kept the drive alive for Brookville.
A German to Christian Simko connection from 16 yards out finished off a six-play 67-yard drive after that. Once again, the two-point try failed, leaving the Raiders ahead 22-20 at the 7:22 mark.
Brookville gained one first down on its next possession, but was forced to punt for what turned out to be the only time of the evening.
Central Clarion took over at its own 31. The Wildcats moved the ball to the Raiders’ 10 where kicker Beau Verdill connected on a 27-yard field goal to give Central Clarion a 23-22 halftime lead.
Ethan Burford intercepted a pass and returned it to near midfield with four seconds to play in the half. German’s Hail Mary pass fell incomplete with the Wildcats holding a 23-22 halftime lead.
After forcing the Wildcats to punt on the opening possession of the second half, Brookville marched on a 12-play drive which ended on a Krug 6-yard pass to Davis. Krug connected with Keth for the two-point conversion for a 30-23 lead.
But the Wildcats answered. German closed an eight-play drive with a 3-yard scoring pass to Boggess. Verdill added the point-after kick to tie the score 30-all after three quarters.