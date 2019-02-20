DuBOIS — Down six in the fourth quarter, three with just over two minutes remaining and what appeared to be an insurmountable five-point deficit with 86 seconds left in overtime, the Brookville Raiders found a way to win their regular-season finale.
The decisive sequence came with David Cable nailing a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left in OT that was actually the final points of the game in a hard-fought 53-52 win at DuBois last Friday night.
That wrapped up the Raiders’ regular season at 14-8. They’ll face Moniteau Thursday night at Keystone High School in the D9 Class 3A Championship game.
“We hit the big shots when they counted, but give DuBois credit, they pressured us into not hitting some other shots,” Brookville head coach Dalton Park said. “It was a well-fought game, both sides played hard and those are the games that it stinks that someone has to lose.”
After Cable’s shot, the Raiders had to endure the final moments. The Beavers’ Justin Manduley looked to put the Beavers back in front, but his three-pointer hit off the left side of the rim and rolled out of bounds with 6.5 seconds remaining.
Cable was fouled on the ensuing inbounds pass and headed to the line for a one-and-one with 5.2 seconds left, but his first free throw rolled of the rim as DuBois had a chance for a game-winning shot.
Beers grabbed the board and fired an outlet pass to Lennon Lindholm, who took the ball up court and pump faked his way around a defender before firing a shot just before the buzzer.
The gritty defensive effort saw the Raiders put all eight of their players who saw time reach the scoring column. Junior Robert Keth was the lone player to reach double figures in scoring and he came up big.
Keth scored 15 points, drilling 4 of 6 shots from the 3-point line. With time running out in regulation, Keth blocked a shot, grabbed the rebound and hit a 3-pointer on the other end to tie the game at 44-44 with 44 seconds left.
That was the score going into overtime and the Beavers built their lead to 52-47 with 1:26 left in extra time. Once again, the Raiders responded. Keth started the comeback with another 3-pointer at the 1:12 mark.
The Raiders forced a Beavers turnover, setting up Cable’s clutch 3-pointer that was the game-winner and finished off a game that had 11 ties and seven lead changes.
Aaron Park scored eight points and dished out five assists. Sophomore guard Jace Miner spearheaded the defensive effort with seven points and four steals. Cable and Logan Byerly each scored six points.
“That would’ve been a tough one to lose anytime, but its really tough to lose on Senior Night,” said DuBois head coach Dave Bennett, whose team also finished 14-8. “Our group of seniors are great young men and you just want them to go out the right way in their last home game.”
For DuBois, big man Chase Husted finished the night with game-high 16 points for the Beavers, while Jonathan Cruz also finished in double figures with 13 and Alex Beers and Manduley each added eight points.
The Beavers will also head to the postseason in the District 8-9-10 Class 5A Sub-Regional tournament.
It was the Raiders’ second win over the Beavers in three meetings this year for the Raiders, who lost to them in the first round of the DuBois Holiday Tournament (46-37) before taking both league games starting with a 48-45 win at home on Jan. 14.
Courier-Express Sports Writer Craig Moyer contributed to this story.
