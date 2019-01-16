BROOKVILLE — Fighting an uphill battle without its injured leading scorer and rebounder, the Brookville Raiders basketball team looked to reverse a Holiday Tournament loss to DuBois.
Without junior Aaron Park, who is out with a knee injury, the Raiders rallied from an early 10-point deficit, then closed the game with an 8-0 run over the final 2:21 to deal the Beavers a 48-45 District 9 League setback.
The win snapped the Beavers’ six-game winning streak, avenged a 46-37 loss over the holiday break and improved the Raiders to 8-4 and 4-1 in league play going into Wednesday’s makeup home non-conference game against Sheffield. Thursday, the Raiders travel to Johnsonburg.
It was clearly a gutsy win for head coach Dalton Park’s team that won its fifth straight game.
“It was a big win for us, but we’re not looking at the end of the year. We’re looking at each game by itself, to play hard and I think the kids are having fun doing it,” Park said. “Early in the year, they weren’t, but I think they kicked into the hard work and knowing what we need to do to win. They’ve all committed to each other and are playing well.
“I’m very pleased with the guys. I’ve said this before after a few games, but this one, my goodness. They didn’t hang their heads. They didn’t make excuses even when they were down 10. They came out, busted their butts and did what they needed to do.”
Trenton Gilhousen was the lone Raider in double figures with 10 points. He hit two clutch free throws with 5.8 seconds left in the game to set the final score. However, the Beavers had a chance to tie it just before the final buzzer when Jonathan Cruz missed a wide-open 3-pointer from the left wing that would’ve sent the game into overtime.
“We had a lapse on the last shot,” Park smiled. “Someone was out of position, playing man instead of zone and we dodged a bullet.”
Otherwise, it was the defense that got the Raiders back into the game. DuBois led 19-9 after the first quarter before the Raiders turned up the intensity, forced nine Beavers turnovers in the second quarter and outscored them 14-3 to take a 23-22 lead into halftime when Jace Miner completed a three-point play with 1.9 seconds left.
“Defense won the game,” Park said. “It got us behind early, but we went full-court man and turned things up there. We had that run where the defense fed into the offense at the end of the second quarter. The offense was the defense getting us easy shots running down the floor.”
Early on, the Beavers powered through the Raiders through the low post and big man Chase Husted. He scored eight points in the first quarter and finished with a solid double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds.
But, points and space were hard to come by after the first quarter as the Raiders swarmed him in the paint.
“We certainly try to play inside-out, defend and rebound the basketball,” Beavers head coach Dave Bennett said. “Today, the difference in the game was our turnovers. Some of it was forced by the way they were packed in and maybe we got impatient, but that’s credit to the adjustments Brookville made.”
Cruz had 13 points, six coming on two 3-pointers in the first quarter.
The Beavers pulled away again early in the fourth quarter when two Husted free throws put them up 42-35 with 5:18 remaining, but back came the Raiders, who continued to pressure the Beavers and keep the ball out of Husted’s hands down low.
“I think we had some turnovers that led to some easy baskets and got their guards going. We knew they were athletic and they attacked well and that was going to pose a problem,” said Bennett, whose team won the rebound battle 28-17. “Some poor offense probably led to some easy offense for Brookville.
“As the game went on, they did a great job swarming Chase when he got the ball. We tried to play inside-out and some shots didn’t go. It’s more of a credit to Brookville doing a good job swarming Chase and making things difficult as the game went on.”
Miner hit two free throws to get the Raiders within 45-44 with 2:09 left, the he forced a jump ball with the arrow pointed toward the Raiders with 1:19 left. That led to David Cable’s go-ahead 17-foot jumper near the top of the key with 57 seconds left, giving the Raiders the lead for good at 46-45.
Both teams traded turnovers, then Cruz missed a 15-footer and Gilhousen was fouled with 5.8 seconds left.
After a timeout, Bennett got the look he wanted, but the dangerous Cruz misfired on a game-tying three just before time ran out.
“It was a good look, but sometimes they just don’t go in. I’ll take that look again though,” said Bennett, whose team dropped to 9-3 overall and 1-2 in the league.
Miner and Krug scored eight points apiece for the Raiders.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan. 11
Brookville 54,
Bradford 49
Also at home, down five points to visiting Bradford with 3:36 left in the game and one of its starters sidelined with an injury, the Raiders outscored the Owls, 15-5, the rest of the way.
“I’m pretty proud of them,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “It would have been easy for them to fold in that situation but we’ve been playing together as a team the last four or five games, just hard-nose and together with confidence in each other. That’s a point when you have that going with a team and you lose a guy, you feel for him, but you move on and everybody was right there and had confidence in everyone.”
Aaron Park left the game with a knee injury late in the third quarter. The Raiders were up 35-32 at the time and wound up going nearly five minutes without scoring.
David Cable ended the drought to get the Raiders within 40-37 at the 5:57 mark of the fourth quarter, but Gage Babcock’s basket put the Owls up 44-39 with 3:36 left. But from there, clutch plays and big makes by the Raiders ensued.
Trenton Gilhousen scored all 10 of his points in the second half, including seven in the game-ending run. He hit two free throws and his three-point play put the Raiders up 45-44 with 2:23 remaining.
Then with the score tied at 45-45, Bryce Baughman hit a huge 3-pointer with 1:37 to give the Raiders the lead for good.
“It was the clutch shot. Coming off the bench, he’s in there for defense, then throws in some of that stuff,” Park said.
The Raiders were 6-for-15 from the 3-point line and every one of them were big. Baughman hit two threes for his six points while Cable drilled all three of his shots from downtown and finished with 11 points. Down 14-9 early in the second quarter, Cable and Baughman hit back-to-back threes to give the Raiders the lead. Cable’s last three put the Raiders up 28-23 less then two minutes into the third quarter.
Three sets of made free throws put the Raiders up 50-49 with 40.3 seconds left. Coming out of a Bradford timeout, Gilhousen was fouled on a layup but missed the free throw. The Owls had two chances to tie the game with threes in the final seconds, but came up empty and Jace Miner sank two free throws with 0.9 seconds left to set the final.
Logan Byerly led the Raiders with 12 points and eight rebounds, eight points coming in the first half.
“In the second half, they started packing it in against him, but he kicked the ball out,” Park said. “He did what he’s supposed to do. If it’s not there, he used his teammates.”
The Raiders held the Owls off despite a strong 24-point effort from Tyler Gigliotti. Babcock finished with 15 points.
